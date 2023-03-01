0x0 0x0 error code Windows 11 fix

While using your computer there is nothing worse than coming across the blue screen of death or other error messages when using operating system such as Microsoft’s Windows. A new error code that has become apparent since the launch of Windows 11 is the 0x0 0x0 error code which is being experienced by many Windows 11 users. If you would like to learn more about what causes this error and what you can do to fix it this quick guide will take you through everything you need to know about the annoying Windows error and its causes. A method of trial and error seems to be the best way to try to solve the error and below we have listed a few fixes to get you started.

If you have been using Microsoft’s latest generation Windows 11 operating system, you may have come across the 0x0 0x0 error code. Unfortunately, there does not seem to be just a single issue that causes this error and it can be from a wide variety of different scenarios, from incorrect Windows 11 system configuration to corrupt applications or even outdated device drivers, and the list continues.

In this guide will take you through several quick fixes that might help to resolve the issue for you without too much messing around with your computer. Although if you keep experiencing the 0x0 0x0 error code regularly, it might be worth reaching out to Microsoft to see if they have an update or fix that might resolve the issue for you. If you do not fancy rolling back Windows to a previous installation, it might be worth trying these quick fixes first to see if it will resolve the issue for you.

Future failsafe measures for Windows failure

Personally I hate rolling back Windows as something always seems to go wrong. I keep a separate mirror image copy of my hard drive which is backed up every Friday using the Macrium Reflect software. Allowing me to simply unplug the SSD that is currently running my main operating system and swap it out with the one from a week ago if issues happen. I keep no documents, files or personal information saved to my Windows drive, all of that is saved to multiple NAS drives, making this swap out process even easier.

The only items I have on my Windows drive are the operating system and software I use daily. I have implemented this system because of the issues I have experienced with Windows over the last 20 years and due to Windows reliability issues that even exist to this day because of the amount of hardware and software that Windows has to support and run.

7 quick ways to fix 0x0 0x0 error code

It seems that Microsoft uses the 0x0 0x0 error to show a wide variety of within the Windows 11 operating system that cannot be classified with other error codes. There are a few quick fixes you might try to help sort the issue without the need to reinstall Windows or rollback to a previous update timestamp. Both of which are hugely time-consuming and affect productivity greatly.

Quick fix overview

Reboot your Windows 11 computer

If you receive the Windows 11 0x0 0x0 error code, rebooting your system might be the first port of call to see if the Windows 11 operating system can resolve the system error itself.

Check your network connections

If a reboot of your Windows 11 computer does not fix the issue, it might be worth checking that your network is responding correctly and that all connections are properly configured. No loose cables going to routers or the back of your computer and the wireless connection to your router is set up securely and correctly.

Install the latest Windows updates

It is always worth installing the latest Windows 11 updates rolled out by Microsoft regularly to make sure you have all the latest enhancements, features and bug fixes for issues that might have been an issue in the past and have now been fixed. Within the Windows operating system, you can set your Windows 11 to do this automatically or simply remind you when an update is available for you to install manually when the time is right. Personally, I prefer to install Windows updates when it is convenient for me and not when Microsoft decides.

Be aware of conflicting software applications that might cause the error when open together

Apparently, the 0x0 0x0 error code can be because of conflicting software applications causing issues when they are both run at the same time. It might be worth keeping the applications you have open to a minimum and taking a mental note of what you have running just in case the 0x0 0x0 error code should raise its ugly head. You can then test different combinations of applications to see which one’s trigger the error.

Update hardware drivers

This should be done regularly anyway and start with the major components first, such as your graphics card driver and similar. Followed by any other peripherals you may have connected to your Windows PC, such as printers, scanners and other items. It might also be worth unplugging all your USB connections for a while just to see whether the 0x0 0x0 error code returns or is kept at bay. This will help you weed out what is causing the issue.

Check your computer for malware and viruses

Checking your Windows 11 computer for malware or viruses is recommended but might not be causing the issue. Sometimes antivirus software can be just as much of a hindrance as it can be a savior. Slowing your computer down to a crawl as it scans every file on your computer for possible malicious code. Simply use your preferred virus guard or malware protection system to help eradicate this issue.

Check your RAM

Finally, it might be worth checking your RAM memory works correctly and has no corrupted sectors this can be done using a wide variety of third-party software that you can install at boot and will check your memory for corruptions and issues that might cause the 0x0 0x0 error code.

Unfortunately, if none of the issues above can fix your issue and your search by trial and error has come up fruitless, you may have to face the possibility of reinstalling the Windows 11 operating system, or rolling back to a previous time. Both of which are going to be time-consuming and probably cause more issues than they fix. Personally, I would try to persevere with trying to find the cause of the 0x0 0x0 error code yourself by first updating everything is explained above and removing any USB connections or devices you may have connected to your computer that could cause an issue. It also might be worth checking out the applications and smaller programs that are continually running in the background of your Windows computer and shutting down as many as possible. As I am sure you will find a few that you no longer need or are simply using your PC processing power unnecessarily.





