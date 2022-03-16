Windows 11 update Build 22000.588 now available to Insiders

Microsoft has announced the release of their latest Windows 11 update in the form of version 22000.588 (KB5011563) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. As you’d expect the latest Windows 11 operating system update brings with it a wealth of new features, improvements and enhancements. Such as the ability to display up to three high priority toast notifications simultaneously, as well as plenty of fixes to those little niggling issues that have been logged for Windows 11 by its community.

The new notifications feature in the latest Windows 11 update has been implemented for applications that send notifications for calls, reminders, or alarms using Windows notifications in the OS. As a result, up to four toast notifications might appear simultaneously–three high priority notifications and one normal priority notification.

Windows 11 update fixes Build 22000.588

Microsoft explains more about what you can expect in the latest Windows 11 update

We fixed an issue that turns off auto-startup for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps after you upgrade the OS.

We fixed an issue that causes SystemSettings.exe to stop working.

to stop working. We fixed an issue that affects searchindexer . exe and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails.

. and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails. We fixed an issue that increases the startup time for Windows. This issue occurs because a UI thread in a networking API stops responding when a 5G wireless wide area network (WWAN) device is slow to wake up.

We fixed a memory leak in the wmipicmp.dll module that causes a lot of false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) datacenter monitoring system.

module that causes a lot of false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) datacenter monitoring system. We fixed an issue that incorrectly returns the Execution Policy settings from the registry.

We fixed an issue in which modern browsers fail to correctly render HTML that is generated by gpresult/h .

. We fixed an issue that causes an “Access denied” exception for a file during a PowerShell test for AppLocker.

We fixed an issue that causes the Remote Desktop Service (RDS)server to become unstable when the number of signed in users exceeds 100. This prevents you from accessing published applications using RDS on Windows Server 2019

