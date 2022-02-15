Xbox Game Bar App makes it easy to record a screen on Windows 10 or 11

Sure you can purchase expensive screen recording hardware and software which provide a wealth of features, tweaks and enhancements to help streamers and gamers create content. But Microsoft already provides an easy-to-use way to record a screen on Windows 10 or 11 with audio using the Windows Xbox Game Bar App.

Depending on which version of Windows 10 you are running, the screen recording application may already be installed on your operating system. However, if it isn’t, you can download it directly from the Microsoft Store and install it for free. To check whether you have the Xbox screen recording application installed on your computer, carry out a quick search by typing in “Xbox app” into the search box near start. If nothing appears. Jump over to the official app store.

Once installed, you can use the Xbox Game Bar to record clips of your games complete with audio, apps running on your screen or how to tutorials to include in other publication or videos. Microsoft has integrated the Xbox Game Bar into its Windows operating system, enabling you to capture videos and screenshots with ease. To do this while playing a game, simply press the “Windows logo key + G” on your keyboard to open the application. This can also be accomplished if you are using an Xbox one or Xbox 360 controller that is plugged into your PC. Simply press the “Xbox”button on the controller to start the app. Once loaded, follow the instructions below :

How to record your screen on Windows

The processes listed below will work on both Microsoft older Windows 10 and latest Windows 11 operating systems.

1. To start screen recording, select the “Record from now“ the red circle icon. This will transition to a red square while recording is underway and will need to be pressed once again to stop the screen recording process.

2. You can also take screenshots using the “Camera icon” during the recording to capture still frame images

3. If you would like to record full screen PC games, use the “Windows logo key + Alt + G” shortcut to automatically start and stop screen recording.

4. Once you have recorded your chosen game, application you can edit the screen video by opening the Xbox application and selecting “Captures”.

Microsoft has created the Xbox Game Bar to provide Windows users and Xbox gamers a wealth of features. Simply selecting one will enable it to pop up as a widget, allowing you to resize it, move and pin it to your screen during gameplay, making it easy to record your gameplay.

Tools included in the Xbox Game Bar also include a Widget menu, Settings, Audio, Capture (discussed above for screen recording), Performance allowing you to track your game statistics, Gallery where you can view your recorded clips and screenshots, Spotify allowing you to link your Spotify account and listen to music as you play. As well as social features such as Looking for Group, Xbox Social, Xbox Achievements and Xbox Chat that allows you to start a voice or text communication in a group or more personally via one-on-one communication.

If you are still unclear on how to use the Xbox Game Bar App jump over to the official Microsoft Xbox support site.

