Inside the GPD BOX: Why GPD’s First Mini PC is Turning Heads

GPD has taken a bold step into the mini PC market with the release of the GPD BOX, a compact device designed to balance performance and practicality. As highlighted by ETA Prime, the GPD BOX features Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H processor, a 16-core CPU from the Panther Lake 18A family, paired with the Intel Arc B390 integrated GPU. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and reliable graphics performance, whether for productivity tasks or casual gaming. Additionally, its integrated 160W GaN power supply eliminates the need for an external power brick, offering a cleaner and more space-efficient setup for modern workspaces.

Explore how the GPD BOX handles demanding workloads with its 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and support for high-speed storage, including a pre-installed 1TB M.2 drive. Gain insight into its extensive connectivity options, such as dual USB4 V2 ports, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet and support for Wi-Fi 7, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and networks. This analysis will also cover its gaming capabilities, thermal performance and customizable features like TDP adjustments and external GPU support, providing a comprehensive look at what this mini PC has to offer.

Compact Design That Maximizes Space Efficiency

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The GPD BOX is a compact mini PC featuring a minimalist design with an integrated 160W GaN power supply, eliminating the need for an external power brick and reducing desk clutter.

Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H processor and Intel Arc B390 GPU, it offers 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB M.2 storage and Windows 11, making it suitable for multitasking, gaming and professional workloads.

Extensive connectivity includes USB4 V2, USB 3.2, HDMI, DisplayPort, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.2, supporting both wired and wireless setups with dual-monitor capabilities.

Performance benchmarks highlight strong processing and gaming capabilities, supporting 1440p gameplay with XeSS technology for enhanced performance in popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and God of War Ragnarök.

Energy-efficient with customizable features like GPD Tool for performance tuning and external GPU support, the GPD BOX is a versatile solution for productivity, gaming and content creation.

The GPD BOX is crafted with a focus on minimalism and practicality, offering a compact form factor that seamlessly integrates into any workspace. Its small footprint ensures it can fit comfortably on a desk, while the optional vertical stand provides additional flexibility for placement. A standout feature of the design is the integrated 160W GaN power supply, which eliminates the need for an external power brick. This innovation not only reduces desk clutter but also contributes to a cleaner and more organized setup.

The device’s aesthetic appeal is matched by its functional design, making it ideal for users who value both style and efficiency. Whether placed horizontally or vertically, the GPD BOX complements modern workspaces while saving valuable desk space.

High-Performance Hardware for Demanding Tasks

At the heart of the GPD BOX lies Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H processor, a member of the Panther Lake 18A family. This 16-core, 16-thread CPU is engineered for multitasking, productivity and gaming, delivering robust performance across a variety of applications. Complementing the processor is the Intel Arc B390 integrated GPU, which features 12 XE3 cores and clock speeds of up to 2500 MHz, making sure smooth graphics performance for both work and entertainment.

Key hardware specifications include:

32GB of LPDDR5X RAM operating at an impressive 8,533 MT/s for seamless multitasking and faster data processing.

operating at an impressive 8,533 MT/s for seamless multitasking and faster data processing. Support for 22280 M.2 storage drives , with a pre-installed 1TB drive offering ample space for files, applications and games.

, with a pre-installed 1TB drive offering ample space for files, applications and games. Windows 11 pre-installed, providing a modern, user-friendly operating system optimized for productivity and entertainment.

This combination of innovative hardware ensures the GPD BOX can handle intensive workloads, large files and even gaming with ease, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of users.

Find more information on mini PCs by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Comprehensive Connectivity for Versatile Use

The GPD BOX stands out with its extensive connectivity options, catering to diverse user needs. The front panel is equipped with:

Two USB4 V2 ports offering blazing-fast 80 Gbps transfer speeds for data-intensive tasks and external devices.

offering blazing-fast 80 Gbps transfer speeds for data-intensive tasks and external devices. Two USB 3.2 ports for connecting peripherals such as keyboards, mice and external drives.

for connecting peripherals such as keyboards, mice and external drives. A 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or external speakers.

for headphones or external speakers. A power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor, adding an extra layer of security and convenience.

The rear panel expands the connectivity options further with:

Two additional USB 3.2 ports for extra peripherals.

for extra peripherals. Full-size HDMI and DisplayPort outputs , supporting dual-monitor setups for enhanced productivity.

, supporting dual-monitor setups for enhanced productivity. Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports for high-speed wired networking, ideal for professionals and gamers requiring stable connections.

for high-speed wired networking, ideal for professionals and gamers requiring stable connections. A power input for seamless integration with the built-in GaN power supply.

Wireless connectivity is equally robust, featuring support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.2. These technologies ensure fast, reliable connections for internet access, wireless peripherals and other devices, making the GPD BOX a well-rounded choice for both wired and wireless setups.

Performance Benchmarks and Gaming Capabilities

The GPD BOX delivers impressive results in performance benchmarks, showcasing its capability to handle demanding tasks and gaming. Key benchmark scores include:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 2,873 and multi-core score of 16,709, highlighting its strong processing power.

Single-core score of 2,873 and multi-core score of 16,709, highlighting its strong processing power. Cinebench R24: Excellent single-core performance with competitive multi-core results for creative and professional workloads.

Excellent single-core performance with competitive multi-core results for creative and professional workloads. 3DMark Time Spy: The Intel Arc B390 iGPU outperforms many competitors in its class, making it suitable for casual and mid-tier gaming.

For gaming enthusiasts, the GPD BOX supports 1440p gameplay, using XeSS frame generation technology to enhance performance. Popular titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and God of War Ragnarök run smoothly, though performance may vary depending on in-game settings and XeSS optimization. While it may not rival high-end gaming rigs, the GPD BOX is a solid choice for casual gamers and those seeking a balance between performance and portability.

Efficient Thermal Management and Power Usage

Efficiency is a cornerstone of the GPD BOX’s design. The device consumes just 8W of power at idle, making it energy-efficient for everyday use. During gaming, power consumption averages around 72W, striking a balance between performance and energy savings. The cooling system is engineered to maintain optimal temperatures, with average gaming temperatures of 67°C and peak temperatures of 82°C under heavy loads. This ensures consistent performance without the risk of overheating, even during extended sessions.

Customizable Features for Enhanced Usability

The GPD BOX offers several features that enhance its adaptability and user experience:

GPD Tool: A dedicated software utility that allows users to fine-tune performance settings, including TDP adjustments, fan modes and iGPU clock speeds, tailoring the device to specific needs.

A dedicated software utility that allows users to fine-tune performance settings, including TDP adjustments, fan modes and iGPU clock speeds, tailoring the device to specific needs. External GPU Support: Equipped with USB4 V2 and MCIO ports, the GPD BOX supports high-speed external GPU docks, such as the G2 dock, for users requiring additional graphical power for tasks like video editing or high-end gaming.

These features make the GPD BOX a versatile solution for a wide range of use cases, from productivity and content creation to gaming and entertainment.

A Compact Powerhouse for Modern Needs

The GPD BOX is a thoughtfully designed mini PC that combines compact dimensions, powerful hardware and extensive connectivity. Its Intel Panther Lake processor, high-speed RAM and integrated GPU deliver reliable performance for multitasking, gaming and professional workloads. With efficient thermal management, customizable settings and support for external GPU docks, it offers flexibility and adaptability for diverse user requirements. Whether you’re a professional seeking a desktop replacement or a gamer looking for a portable powerhouse, the GPD BOX provides a compelling solution that balances performance, efficiency and convenience.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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