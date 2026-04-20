Tiny Budget PC Runs Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 FPS

Compact, affordable and surprisingly capable, this mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7840U APU and Radeon 780M integrated graphics offers a practical solution for casual gaming and everyday tasks. As highlighted by ETA Prime, the device pairs an 8-core processor with 32GB of soldered LPDDR5 RAM, making sure smooth multitasking and respectable gaming performance. However, its compact design introduces constraints like limited cooling capacity and non-upgradable memory, making it best suited for users prioritizing size and cost over expandability or high-end performance.

In this breakdown, you’ll explore how the device handles modern games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p with FidelityFX Super Resolution enabled, achieving playable frame rates within its 32W TDP limit. You’ll also gain insight into its connectivity options, including the practical yet limited I/O ports and learn about the trade-offs involved in its thermal management system. Whether you’re considering it for casual gaming or as a compact workstation, this guide will help you assess its strengths and limitations for your specific needs.

Key Hardware Features

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The mini PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7840U APU (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) and Radeon 780M iGPU (RDNA3, 12 compute units, up to 2700 MHz), offering solid performance for gaming and multitasking.

It features 32GB of soldered LPDDR5 RAM (non-upgradable) and a single M.2 SSD slot for user-installed storage, providing decent multitasking capabilities but limited expandability.

Gaming performance is respectable for its category, with modern titles playable at 1080p or 900p on medium to low settings, achieving frame rates between 60 and 87 FPS with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) enabled.

The compact design is ideal for small spaces but comes with trade-offs, including basic cooling, limited I/O ports (no USB Type-C), and a locked 32W TDP that restricts performance scalability.

Best suited for casual gamers, students and general-purpose users, this mini PC balances affordability, performance and size, but is less ideal for power users or those needing high-end gaming capabilities.

At the heart of this mini PC lies the AMD Ryzen 7840U APU, an 8-core, 16-thread processor capable of reaching speeds up to 5.1 GHz. Paired with the Radeon 780M iGPU, built on the RDNA3 architecture with 12 compute units and a clock speed of up to 2700 MHz, this combination ensures solid performance for gaming, multitasking and light productivity.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of its hardware specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7840U APU (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7840U APU (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) Graphics: Radeon 780M iGPU (RDNA3, 12 compute units, up to 2700 MHz)

Radeon 780M iGPU (RDNA3, 12 compute units, up to 2700 MHz) Memory: 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s, soldered, non-upgradable)

32GB LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s, soldered, non-upgradable) Storage: Single 2242 M.2 SSD slot (user-installed storage required)

Single 2242 M.2 SSD slot (user-installed storage required) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth

The 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance in various applications. However, the soldered memory design means it cannot be upgraded, which could be a drawback for users seeking long-term flexibility. Additionally, the single M.2 SSD slot requires users to install their own storage, offering customization but adding an extra step during setup.

Performance: Gaming and Beyond

Despite its small size, this mini PC delivers respectable gaming performance for its category. The locked 32W TDP ensures stable operation within the constraints of its cooling system. With FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) enabled, users can enjoy modern titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p or 900p resolutions on medium to low settings. Frame rates typically range between 60 and 87 FPS, depending on the game and configuration.

While it cannot compete with high-end gaming desktops or laptops, this device is well-suited for casual gaming, light workloads and multimedia consumption. It’s an excellent choice for users who prioritize affordability and compactness over raw power, making it a versatile option for students, professionals, or home users.

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Design and Build: Compact but Constrained

One of the standout features of this mini PC is its compact form factor, making it ideal for tight spaces such as small desks, dorm rooms, or home entertainment setups. However, its small size comes with certain trade-offs that users should consider:

Cooling: A basic system with a small copper heatsink and a single fan ensures quiet operation but limits thermal performance, especially during extended gaming sessions.

A basic system with a small copper heatsink and a single fan ensures quiet operation but limits thermal performance, especially during extended gaming sessions. I/O Ports: Functional yet limited, with three USB 3.0 ports, a full-size SD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port. However, the absence of USB Type-C support may inconvenience users with modern peripherals.

The minimal cooling system is effective at maintaining stable performance under the locked TDP but restricts the ability to push the hardware further. Noise levels remain moderate, even during extended use, making it suitable for quiet environments such as offices or bedrooms.

Gaming Performance and Thermal Management

The locked 32W TDP is a deliberate design choice that ensures consistent performance without thermal throttling, even during demanding tasks or gaming sessions. However, the limited cooling capacity prevents users from increasing the TDP to unlock additional performance. While this design keeps the device quiet and energy-efficient, it also caps its potential for power users seeking higher performance levels.

For casual gamers, this trade-off is acceptable, as the device can handle popular titles at playable settings. However, users looking for a system capable of high-end gaming or resource-intensive workloads may find the thermal and power limitations restrictive.

Pricing and Configurations

This mini PC is available in two configurations: one with 16GB of RAM and another with 32GB. The 32GB version, while more expensive, offers better multitasking capabilities and a degree of future-proofing for users who plan to run multiple applications simultaneously. Its affordability is largely due to the use of AMD’s 7000-series APUs, which, while not the latest, still deliver competitive performance for their price.

Limitations to Consider

While this mini PC offers impressive value for its size and price, it comes with a few notable limitations that potential buyers should keep in mind:

Non-upgradable RAM: The soldered memory design limits long-term flexibility, making it less suitable for users who anticipate needing more RAM in the future.

The soldered memory design limits long-term flexibility, making it less suitable for users who anticipate needing more RAM in the future. Limited I/O options: The absence of USB Type-C and other advanced connectivity features may be inconvenient for users with modern devices or peripherals.

The absence of USB Type-C and other advanced connectivity features may be inconvenient for users with modern devices or peripherals. Performance scalability: The locked TDP and basic cooling system restrict its ability to handle more demanding tasks or high-end gaming, limiting its appeal for power users.

These limitations make the device less suitable for users seeking a high-performance gaming experience or extensive expandability. However, for casual users, students, or those on a budget, it remains a compelling option.

This compact mini PC strikes a balance between affordability, performance and size, making it an excellent choice for casual gamers, students, or anyone in need of a small, versatile computer for general use. While it has its limitations, such as non-upgradable RAM, basic cooling and limited connectivity, it can run modern games at playable settings and handle everyday tasks with ease.

If you’re looking for a low-cost, space-saving solution for light gaming, multimedia and productivity, this mini PC is worth considering. Its compact design, respectable performance and competitive pricing make it a practical choice for users who value convenience and versatility over raw power.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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