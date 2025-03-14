Aoostar N1 Pro Mini PC Review : Compact, Powerful and Affordable



The Aoostar N1 Pro is a compact and cost-effective Windows 11 mini PC that caters to users who prioritize portability, energy efficiency, and functionality. Designed for everyday computing tasks, light gaming, and emulation, it serves as a practical alternative to traditional desktops or laptops. While it is not intended for resource-heavy workloads or AAA gaming, the N1 Pro delivers reliable performance at an affordable price, making it an attractive option for a wide range of users.

But let’s be real—compact and affordable often comes with compromises, right? That’s where the N1 Pro surprises. It’s not trying to compete with high-end gaming rigs or powerhouse workstations, but it does pack enough punch to handle everyday tasks, stream 4K videos, and even dabble in some light gaming. If you’ve been searching for a practical, energy-efficient, and budget-friendly computing option, the N1 Pro could be exactly what you’re looking for. ETA Prime explains more about what makes this mini PC stand out and where it might fit into your life.

Compact Design with Practical Features

The N1 Pro’s design emphasizes portability and simplicity, making it easy to integrate into various setups. Its small form factor allows it to fit seamlessly into your workspace or entertainment area, and the included mounting hardware enables you to attach it behind a monitor or on a wall, helping to maintain a clutter-free environment.

One of its standout features is its USB-C connectivity, which supports single-cable operation. This feature allows you to power the device and transmit video through a single cable, streamlining your setup and reducing cable clutter. For users who value minimalism and portability, the N1 Pro offers a thoughtful design that aligns with these priorities.

Specifications: Performance in a Small Package

At the heart of the N1 Pro is the Intel N150 processor, a quad-core CPU with a base clock speed of 2.4 GHz and a turbo boost of up to 3.6 GHz. This processor is paired with an integrated Intel UHD GPU featuring 24 compute units, allowing it to handle basic graphics tasks efficiently. The device is equipped with 12GB of DDR5 RAM running at 4800 MHz, making sure smooth multitasking for everyday applications. However, it is important to note that the RAM is non-upgradable, which may limit its scalability for future needs.

For storage, the N1 Pro uses a 2242 M.2 SSD, which can be upgraded to a maximum of 2TB. This provides flexibility for users who require additional storage space for files, applications, or media.

The All New N1 Pro – Low Cost ULTRA Tiny Windows 11 Mini PC

Connectivity Options

The N1 Pro offers a variety of connectivity options to meet diverse user needs. Its ports are strategically placed to enhance usability and versatility:

Three USB 3.2 ports on the front for connecting peripherals such as keyboards, mice, or external drives.

An HDMI port, a DisplayPort, and a USB-C port on the side for video output and power input, supporting multiple display configurations.

Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports at the back for fast and reliable networking, ideal for users requiring high-speed internet connections.

A 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or external speakers, making sure convenient audio output options.

These connectivity options make the N1 Pro versatile enough to support multiple peripherals and displays, including 4K monitors, enhancing its utility for both work and entertainment.

Everyday Performance

The N1 Pro is optimized for basic computing tasks, including web browsing, email, and media consumption. It supports 4K video playback, delivering smooth streaming and sharp visuals for an enjoyable viewing experience. While it is not designed for high-performance gaming, it can handle light gaming with older or less demanding titles such as Left 4 Dead 2, Dirt 3, and Hades 2.

For retro gaming enthusiasts, the N1 Pro supports emulation for platforms like PSP, GameCube, Wii, and some PS2 games. However, performance may vary depending on the resolution and game. Additionally, a performance mode in the BIOS allows users to increase the thermal design power (TDP) to 20W, boosting CPU and GPU performance for slightly more demanding tasks.

Cooling and Energy Efficiency

The N1 Pro features an efficient cooling system designed to maintain consistent performance, even when operating in performance mode at 20W TDP. This ensures that the device avoids thermal throttling during extended use, providing a reliable computing experience.

Energy efficiency is another key advantage of the N1 Pro. The device consumes just 4.5W at idle, 8W during video playback, and 18W during gaming. This low power consumption makes it an appealing choice for users looking to reduce energy costs while maintaining functionality.

Limitations to Consider

While the N1 Pro offers numerous benefits, it does come with some limitations that may affect its suitability for certain users:

The RAM is non-upgradable, which may not meet the needs of users requiring higher memory capacity for intensive tasks.

It supports only 2242 M.2 SSDs, which are smaller and less common than the more widely available 2280 form factor.

It is not designed for AAA gaming titles or resource-heavy tasks such as video editing or 3D rendering.

These limitations may make the N1 Pro less appealing for users with demanding performance or upgradability requirements.

Additional Features

The N1 Pro includes several features that enhance its versatility and appeal:

Single-cable operation via USB-C simplifies portable setups, reducing cable clutter and improving convenience.

Compatibility with cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming provides access to a vast library of games without the need for high-end hardware.

Its energy-efficient design makes it a cost-effective choice for users seeking to minimize energy consumption.

These features make the N1 Pro a flexible and practical option for both work and entertainment, catering to users with diverse needs and preferences.

Final Thoughts

The N1 Pro stands out as a well-rounded, budget-friendly mini PC that excels in portability, energy efficiency, and everyday functionality. While it has limitations in terms of upgradability and performance, its compact design, versatile connectivity options, and low power consumption make it an excellent choice for users seeking a secondary PC, a media center, or a portable computing solution. With its thoughtful balance of features and affordability, the N1 Pro offers a compelling option for those looking to simplify their computing experience without compromising on essential capabilities.

