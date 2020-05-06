Gole11 Windows 10 all-in-one compact mini PC from $99

A unique compact Windows 10 PC has launched by Indiegogo this month in the form of the Gole11 mini PC, equipped with an 11.6 inch display and powered by an Intel Celeron N3450 CPU, in an all-in-one case. Early bird pricing for the mini PC starts from $99 offering a fantastic saving of the recommended retail price of $249 which will take effect at the end of this month.

Early Bird 1: $99 USD = 767HKD (30pcs)

Early Bird 2: $119 USD = 923HKD (100pcs)

Early Bird 3: $169 USD = 1310HKD (500pcs)

Normal campaign price: $199 USD = 1543HKD (unlimited, until May 31st)

MSRP Retail Price after May 31st: $249 USD = 1930HKD

“Linux works on this device, but the quality of that Linux support is not guaranteed to be as good as the Windows 10 support. All Linux enthusiasts are welcome to install any Linux flavors on this device and report, if you want to not have your device ship with a Windows 10 Pro licence, you can contact us after placing your order and if it’s possible you can have a $20 refund, thus your device would be shipping without your Windows 10 Pro key pre-installed and then you can replace that with a flavor of Linux of your choice.”

“The working prototype that you can see in the video above is nearly final, very few things are being optimized so the product will be perfect by the time it’s shipping in the second half of June. If there are any specific features you would like us to show on videos, please write as comment on the YouTube video, we will publish more videos and photos in the weeks to come until launch.”

Source : Indiegogo

