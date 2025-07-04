Honor Magic V5: Is Being the Thinnest Foldable Worth It? (The Pros & Cons)

The Honor Magic V5 establishes itself as a new entry in the foldable smartphone market, earning the distinction of being the world’s thinnest foldable phone. At just 8.8mm thick when folded and weighing a mere 217 grams, it combines portability with innovative durability and performance. Its aerospace-grade hinge, coupled with an IP58/59 rating for water and dust resistance, ensures that the device is both robust and practical. With its sleek and innovative design, the Magic V5 sets a new standard for what foldable smartphones can achieve. The video below from WhatGear gives us a detailed look at the new Honor Magic V5.

Lightweight Design Meets Unmatched Durability

The Honor Magic V5 strikes a balance between elegance and resilience. Its ultra-thin profile and lightweight construction make it an ideal companion for users on the go, while the aerospace-grade super steel hinge ensures long-lasting durability. This hinge design also minimizes the visibility of creases on the foldable display, delivering a smoother and more immersive viewing experience.

The device’s IP58/59 rating provides reliable protection against dust and water, making it suitable for a variety of environments. Despite its compact form factor, the Magic V5 houses a powerful 5,820mAh silica-carbon battery, proving that portability does not have to compromise performance. This combination of thoughtful engineering and premium materials makes the Magic V5 a standout in the competitive foldable smartphone market.

Battery Innovation: Power and Convenience

Battery performance is a critical consideration for any smartphone, and the Honor Magic V5 excels in this area. Its 5,820mAh silica-carbon battery is one of the largest in its class, making sure extended usage for work, entertainment, or travel. This innovation allows users to stay connected throughout the day without frequent recharging.

The Magic V5 also supports 66W wired charging, allowing rapid power-ups when time is limited. Additionally, 50W wireless charging offers a convenient, cable-free option for keeping the device powered. Together, these features ensure that the Magic V5 is not only powerful but also adaptable to the demands of a busy lifestyle.

Performance and Storage: Built for Demanding Tasks

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Honor Magic V5 delivers flagship-level performance. Whether multitasking, gaming, or running resource-intensive applications, the device ensures smooth and efficient operation. This makes it a reliable choice for users who require consistent and high-speed performance.

The Magic V5 offers 16GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 32GB through virtual RAM, and 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files. This robust hardware configuration positions the Magic V5 as a competitive option among the top-tier smartphones of 2025, catering to both productivity and entertainment needs.

Immersive Display: A Visual Delight

The Honor Magic V5 features a 6.95-inch LTPO AMOLED display that is designed to impress. With a 120Hz refresh rate, 2352×2172 resolution, and 403 PPI pixel density, the screen delivers vibrant colors, sharp details, and smooth scrolling. These specifications make it ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

The display features a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. Dolby Vision support enhances contrast and color accuracy, providing a cinematic viewing experience. Additionally, eye care features reduce strain during prolonged use, while stylus compatibility adds versatility for creative tasks. The display is undoubtedly one of the Magic V5’s most compelling features, offering a blend of functionality and visual appeal.

Camera System: Versatile and Reliable

The Honor Magic V5’s camera system is versatile, catering to a wide range of photography needs. It includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope zoom camera capable of 100x zoom. These features allow users to capture detailed images in various scenarios, from landscapes to close-ups.

Dual selfie cameras on both the cover and inner screens provide flexibility for capturing high-quality self-portraits. While the camera system is capable and reliable, it does not quite match the advanced features of Honor’s flagship Magic 7 series. Nevertheless, it remains a solid performer, offering a well-rounded photography experience for most users.

Innovative Features and Practical Design

The Honor Magic V5 incorporates several thoughtful features that enhance its usability. The aerospace-grade hinge not only improves durability but also reduces crease visibility, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience. The LTPO display technology optimizes power efficiency and color accuracy, making the device suitable for both professional and personal use.

Its lightweight build, combined with robust hardware and advanced software, makes the Magic V5 a practical choice for users seeking a premium foldable smartphone. Additional features such as stylus compatibility, wireless charging, and IP58/59 resistance further enhance its appeal, positioning it as a forward-thinking device that meets the demands of modern users.

A Foldable Smartphone That Delivers

The Honor Magic V5 offers a compelling blend of innovation, practicality, and performance. Its ultra-thin and durable design, advanced display technology, and flagship-level hardware make it a standout option in the foldable smartphone market. While its camera system may not rival the capabilities of Honor’s flagship slab phones, the Magic V5 excels in nearly every other aspect, delivering a premium and well-rounded user experience. For those seeking an innovative foldable device that balances style and substance, the Honor Magic V5 is a strong contender worth exploring.

Source & Image Credit: WhatGear



