How Durable is the Google Pixle 9 Pro Fold? (Video)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with its $1800 price tag, is making waves as the thinnest foldable phone in the USA. Packed with advanced features and a sleek design, this device aims to transform the foldable phone market. However, questions arise regarding its durability, particularly in terms of dust protection and structural integrity. Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, let’s see if the handset survives.

Design and Build: Sleek and Sustainable

Google has pushed the boundaries of foldable phone design with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Its most striking feature is its incredibly thin profile, making it the slimmest foldable phone available in the USA. The device can fully close flat, thanks to its sturdy stainless steel spine that acts as a robust backbone. The exterior is crafted from recycled aluminum, highlighting Google’s commitment to sustainability.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers an immersive viewing experience with its dual-display setup. The outer display measures 6.3 inches, while the inner display expands to an impressive 8 inches when unfolded. This design allows users to seamlessly switch between a compact phone mode and a tablet-like experience.

Durability Concerns: Scratches, Dust, and Structural Weaknesses

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s design is undeniably impressive, there are concerns regarding its durability. The inner display, which is made from a soft, flexible plastic material, is susceptible to scratches and damage. This choice of material is necessary to achieve the desired flexibility, but it comes at the cost of reduced durability compared to traditional glass displays.

Another area of concern is the phone’s lack of effective dust protection. The hinge mechanism, which enables the folding functionality, is vulnerable to the ingress of dust particles. Over time, this can lead to grinding and potential damage to the hinge, compromising the device’s long-term performance and reliability.

Furthermore, structural weaknesses have been identified at the antenna lines of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These weaknesses make the phone more susceptible to snapping or breaking when subjected to certain types of stress or impact. While the stainless steel spine provides overall rigidity, the antenna lines remain a point of vulnerability.

Camera and Features: High-Quality Photography and Water Resistance

Despite the durability concerns, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features an impressive camera setup. It features a 10 MP front camera, a 48 MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8 MP telephoto camera. These specifications suggest that the device is capable of capturing high-quality photos and videos across various scenarios.

The volume rocker and power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, are constructed from durable aluminum. This ensures that these frequently used components can withstand regular wear and tear.

One notable feature of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its IPX8 water resistance rating. This means that the device can withstand water immersion up to a certain depth and duration. However, it’s important to note that the phone’s dust protection remains questionable, as mentioned earlier.

Performance and Issues: Display Vulnerability and Heat Dissipation

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers advanced features and capabilities, there are some performance-related issues to consider. The inner display’s vulnerability to damage from fingernails and dust is a significant concern. Users will need to exercise extra caution when interacting with the display to avoid scratches and other forms of damage.

Another potential issue is the heat dissipation design. Foldable phones, due to their unique form factor, may face challenges in effectively dissipating heat generated by the components. This can lead to performance throttling or even overheating during prolonged use, especially when running resource-intensive applications or games.

Additionally, the battery removal process in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is reported to be cumbersome and inefficient. This can complicate maintenance and repairs, as accessing the battery requires a significant amount of effort and time.

While the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold showcases impressive features and a sleek design, its durability raises concerns. The inner display’s vulnerability, lack of dust protection, and structural weaknesses at the antenna lines may impact the phone’s longevity and overall user experience. Potential buyers should carefully weigh these factors against the device’s advanced capabilities and premium price point before making a purchase decision.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



