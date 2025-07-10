Nothing Phone 3: Design, Performance, and Everything Else

The Nothing Phone 3 enters the competitive smartphone market with a bold ambition to redefine the mid-range experience. Priced at $799, it is positioned as the company’s first “true flagship.” While its striking design and polished software stand out, the device struggles to deliver the performance and hardware quality expected at this price point. If you prioritize aesthetics and a unique user experience, this phone may capture your interest, but it comes with notable compromises. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a detailed look at the handset.

Design: Striking Aesthetics With Limited Practicality

The design of the Nothing Phone 3 is undeniably its most distinctive feature. Its layered glass back creates a sleek, futuristic appearance, while the absence of a traditional camera bump enhances its minimalist aesthetic. The Glyph Matrix—a small LED display integrated into the back panel—adds a unique touch, offering customizable lighting patterns for notifications and alerts. These design choices make the phone visually appealing, especially for users who want a device that stands out in a crowd.

However, the emphasis on aesthetics comes at the expense of practicality. The glass back, while attractive, is prone to fingerprints and smudges, requiring frequent cleaning to maintain its pristine look. Additionally, the Glyph Matrix, while innovative, offers limited functional benefits beyond its visual appeal. If you value a phone that combines standout design with practical usability, this device may feel like a mixed bag.

Performance: Reliable for Everyday Use, But Not Flagship-Level

The Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This combination ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, social media, and video streaming. For general use, the phone delivers a reliable and responsive experience.

However, when it comes to more demanding applications, such as intensive gaming or multitasking with resource-heavy apps, the phone falls short of flagship standards. Competing devices in the same price range, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9, offer superior performance in these areas. If your usage involves high-performance tasks, you may find the Nothing Phone 3 underwhelming.

Display: Vibrant and Smooth, But Not Premium

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is one of the phone’s highlights, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. These features ensure a vibrant and smooth viewing experience, whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or scrolling through social media. The even bezels and LTPS technology contribute to the phone’s sleek and modern appearance.

However, the use of Gorilla Glass 7i—a mid-range material—reveals cost-cutting measures. While the display strikes a balance between quality and affordability, it lacks the durability and clarity of higher-end panels found in flagship devices. If you’re looking for a display that offers excellent performance without exceeding your budget, this one fits the bill, but it won’t rival the premium screens of higher-priced competitors.

Battery: Impressive Longevity and Versatility

Battery life is a standout feature of the Nothing Phone 3. Its 5,500mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 65W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging. For most users, this translates to a reliable two-day battery life under moderate usage. The fast-charging capability allows the phone to reach a significant charge in just minutes, making it convenient for users with busy schedules.

The inclusion of wireless and reverse charging adds versatility, allowing you to charge accessories like earbuds or even other smartphones. If battery longevity and charging flexibility are priorities for you, the Nothing Phone 3 excels in this area, offering one of the best battery experiences in its price range.

Cameras: Mixed Results Across the Board

The Nothing Phone 3 features a triple 50MP camera system, including main, telephoto, and ultra-wide lenses. While the ultra-wide and selfie cameras deliver decent results with good color accuracy and detail, the main and telephoto lenses are less consistent. Focus issues and occasional softness in images detract from the overall camera performance.

For casual photography, the camera system is adequate, but it struggles to compete with the superior camera setups of similarly priced flagship devices. If photography is a key consideration in your smartphone purchase, the Nothing Phone 3 may leave you disappointed, especially when compared to competitors like the iPhone 16 or Pixel 9.

Software: Clean, Customizable, and Future-Proof

Running on Nothing OS 3.5, the phone offers a clean and intuitive Android experience. The interface is free from unnecessary bloatware, providing a streamlined user experience. Features like universal search and AI-powered tools enhance usability, making the software one of the phone’s strongest aspects.

The promise of five years of software updates ensures long-term support, which is a significant advantage for users who plan to keep their device for an extended period. If you value a customizable and future-proof software experience, the Nothing Phone 3 delivers on this front.

Value Proposition: A Unique Option With Tough Competition

At $799, the Nothing Phone 3 faces stiff competition from flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, and iPhone 16. While it appeals to users who prioritize design and software over raw specifications, it struggles to justify its price when compared to competitors that offer better performance, camera quality, and durability.

If you’re drawn to its unique design and polished software, the Nothing Phone 3 may still be worth considering. However, for those seeking the best overall value and performance at this price point, other flagship options are likely to provide a more well-rounded experience.

