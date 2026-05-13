Why Apple Dropped Face ID for the iPhone Ultra Fold

Apple is poised to make a significant entry into the foldable smartphone market with the highly anticipated iPhone Ultra Fold, expected to launch in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. This device is set to represent a major evolution in smartphone design, addressing persistent challenges in foldable technology while delivering a premium user experience. With its meticulous approach, Apple aims to reshape the foldable smartphone category and establish new benchmarks for innovation and quality. The video below from Tech Town gives us more details about the iPhone Ultra Fold.

Rumored iPhone Ultra Specifications

Feature Rumored Specification Main Display (Internal) 7.7 to 7.8-inch Foldable LTPO OLED (120Hz) Cover Display (External) 5.3 to 5.5-inch LTPO OLED (120Hz) Processor A20 Chip (TSMC 2nm process) Memory (RAM) 12GB (Integrated via WMCM technology) Storage Options 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Main Camera Dual 48MP setup (Wide + Ultra-wide); potentially no Telephoto Selfie Cameras 18MP Punch-hole (Cover) + Under-display camera (Internal) Battery Capacity ~5,500 to 5,800 mAh (Largest in iPhone history) Biometrics Touch ID (Side-mounted power button); no Face ID Dimensions (Unfolded) ~4.5mm to 4.7mm thickness Dimensions (Folded) ~9.2mm to 9.5mm thickness Build Materials Titanium and Aluminum frame; Amorphous/Liquid metal hinge Connectivity USB-C; Apple-designed 5G modem; Wi-Fi 7 Estimated Price Starting at ~$1,999 / £1,700 Expected Launch September 2026

Innovative Design and Display Advancements

The iPhone Ultra Fold is rumored to feature a book-style foldable design, drawing comparisons to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. However, Apple’s approach is expected to refine and elevate the concept with several standout features:

An external display measuring approximately 5.5 inches, designed for quick interactions such as notifications, messaging and calls.

An expansive 7.8-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, offering a tablet-like experience ideal for multitasking, productivity and immersive media consumption.

To address the common issue of visible creases in foldable displays, Apple is reportedly using ultra-thin glass technology. This innovation is expected to deliver a smoother, more seamless viewing experience. When unfolded, the device will achieve an impressively slim profile of just 4.5 mm, thickening to 9 mm when folded. This sleek design emphasizes portability without sacrificing functionality, allowing users to transition effortlessly between smartphone and tablet modes.

Durability Meets Premium Craftsmanship

Durability is a critical factor in foldable smartphones and Apple is expected to rise to the challenge by incorporating premium materials into the iPhone Ultra Fold. The device will likely feature a titanium and aluminum frame, combining strength with a lightweight build. Additionally, Apple is rumored to introduce a innovative hinge system, potentially using liquid metal technology. This advanced hinge design is intended to enhance reliability and longevity, addressing one of the most significant concerns for foldable devices, long-term durability under frequent use.

High-Performance Hardware and Advanced Features

The iPhone Ultra Fold is anticipated to deliver exceptional performance, powered by a combination of innovative hardware and innovative features:

The A20 chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process, making sure unparalleled speed and energy efficiency.

12 GB of RAM, allowing smooth multitasking and seamless operation of demanding applications.

Apple’s second-generation in-house modem, providing mmWave 5G connectivity for faster, more reliable wireless performance.

Battery life is another area where Apple is expected to excel. The device is rumored to include a high-capacity battery, estimated between 5400 mAh and 5800 mAh. This robust battery is designed to support extended usage, even with the power-intensive demands of a foldable display. By prioritizing energy efficiency and longevity, Apple aims to deliver a device that meets the needs of modern users.

Streamlined Camera System

The iPhone Ultra Fold will feature a dual rear camera system, focusing on delivering high-quality photography while maintaining the device’s slim profile. The camera setup is expected to include:

A primary sensor for capturing detailed, vibrant images.

An ultrawide sensor for expansive landscape shots and group photos.

For selfies, punch-hole cameras will be integrated into both the outer and inner displays, making sure flexibility regardless of how the device is used. While the absence of a telephoto lens may be noted, this design choice reflects Apple’s commitment to balancing functionality with the physical constraints of a foldable form factor.

Practical Adjustments for Enhanced Usability

To accommodate the thin chassis of the iPhone Ultra Fold, Apple may replace Face ID with Touch ID, integrated into the power button. While some users may prefer Face ID, this adjustment offers a reliable and familiar alternative that aligns with the device’s design priorities. This pragmatic approach underscores Apple’s focus on delivering a cohesive and user-friendly experience, even as it navigates the unique challenges of foldable technology.

Transforming the Foldable Market

Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market has the potential to reshape the competitive landscape, which is currently dominated by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. By emphasizing durability, refined design and a premium user experience, the iPhone Ultra Fold is positioned not just as a competitor but as a leader in this emerging category. Apple’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to innovation could set a new standard for what consumers expect from foldable devices, influencing the direction of the entire industry.

Browse through more resources below from our in-depth content covering more areas on Foldable iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Town



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.