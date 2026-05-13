Why Your iPhone Isn’t Using Its Full 120Hz Display (and How to Fix It)

If you own an iPhone equipped with a ProMotion display, such as the iPhone 13 Pro or newer, you might not be using its full potential. While these devices support a 120 Hz refresh rate, Safari, the default browser, is capped at 60 Hz by default. However, with a few adjustments, you can enable Safari’s hidden 120 Hz mode. This tweak unlocks a smoother and more responsive browsing experience, allowing you to maximize your device’s capabilities. Here’s how you can activate this feature and enjoy the benefits of your iPhone’s advanced display technology. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

Which Devices Support 120 Hz?

Before proceeding, it’s essential to confirm whether your iPhone supports the 120 Hz refresh rate. This feature is exclusive to iPhones with ProMotion displays, which include the following models:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

All subsequent Pro models

If you own a standard iPhone model, such as the iPhone 13 or earlier non-Pro versions, these devices lack ProMotion technology and are limited to 60 Hz across all apps, including Safari. If your device is eligible, you’re ready to proceed with allowing this feature.

Why is Safari Limited to 60 Hz?

Despite the advanced ProMotion display, Safari defaults to a 60 Hz refresh rate. This limitation is likely a deliberate decision by Apple to optimize battery life and overall performance. Higher refresh rates, while visually appealing, consume more power. By capping Safari at 60 Hz, Apple ensures longer battery life for the average user. However, if you prioritize smoother animations and faster responsiveness over battery conservation, allowing Safari’s 120 Hz mode can significantly enhance your browsing experience.

How to Enable 120 Hz in Safari

Activating the 120 Hz refresh rate in Safari requires navigating through your iPhone’s settings. Follow these steps carefully to unlock this feature:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Safari .

. In the Safari settings menu, select Advanced .

. Locate the Feature Flags section within the Advanced menu.

section within the Advanced menu. Find the option labeled “Prefer page rendering updates near 60 frames per second.” This setting is enabled by default.

Toggle this setting off to enable Safari’s 120 Hz mode.

Once you’ve completed these steps, Safari will operate at the full 120 Hz refresh rate. This adjustment unlocks a noticeably smoother browsing experience, allowing you to take full advantage of your iPhone’s ProMotion display.

What Are the Benefits of 120 Hz in Safari?

Allowing the 120 Hz refresh rate in Safari provides several tangible benefits that enhance your browsing experience:

Smoother scrolling: Web pages glide effortlessly, reducing motion blur and making navigation more fluid.

Web pages glide effortlessly, reducing motion blur and making navigation more fluid. Enhanced animations: Transitions, effects and visual elements appear more polished and seamless.

Transitions, effects and visual elements appear more polished and seamless. Improved responsiveness: Interactions, such as tapping links or scrolling through content, feel faster and more precise.

These improvements are particularly noticeable when browsing content-heavy websites, scrolling through long articles, or using web-based applications. By allowing this feature, you can fully use your iPhone’s premium hardware, making everyday tasks more enjoyable and efficient.

Things to Consider Before Allowing 120 Hz

While the 120 Hz refresh rate offers significant performance enhancements, it’s important to consider the potential trade-offs. Here are a few factors to keep in mind:

Battery impact: Higher refresh rates consume more power, which may lead to faster battery depletion during extended browsing sessions. If you rely on your iPhone for long periods without frequent charging, this could be a concern.

Higher refresh rates consume more power, which may lead to faster battery depletion during extended browsing sessions. If you rely on your iPhone for long periods without frequent charging, this could be a concern. Hidden feature: The setting to enable 120 Hz in Safari is tucked away in the Feature Flags section, indicating it’s not designed for casual users. Additionally, future iOS updates may alter or remove this option, as it is not officially promoted by Apple.

Balancing the benefits of smoother performance with the potential impact on battery life is crucial. If you prioritize extended battery life over visual enhancements, you may want to leave the default 60 Hz setting enabled.

Maximize Your iPhone’s Potential

Unlocking Safari’s 120 Hz mode allows you to fully use the ProMotion display on your iPhone 13 Pro or newer models. By following a few simple steps, you can enjoy smoother animations, faster responsiveness and an overall enhanced browsing experience. However, it’s essential to weigh the benefits of this feature against its potential impact on battery life. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast seeking optimal performance or someone who values a seamless browsing experience, this adjustment ensures you get the most out of your iPhone’s innovative hardware.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



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