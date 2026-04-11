Move Over Pro Max: Why the Foldable iPhone Ultra Is Apple’s New $2,000 Flagship

Apple is preparing to make a significant impact on the smartphone market with its upcoming iPhone lineup, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the highly anticipated iPhone Ultra. Scheduled for release this September, the iPhone Ultra is positioned as the flagship model, offering a foldable design, innovative performance and a host of innovative features. Despite earlier speculation about potential delays, Apple appears to be on schedule to deliver one of its most ambitious devices to date. The video below from FPT gives us more details about the iPhone Ultra.

Foldable Design: Compact, Durable, and Seamless

The iPhone Ultra introduces a new foldable design, marking a major evolution from Apple’s traditional smartphone models. At the heart of this innovation is a liquid metal hinge, engineered with 3D-printed components to enhance durability and minimize visible creases. When folded, the device achieves a compact thickness of 9.5 mm, making it highly portable. Once unfolded, it transforms into an ultra-slim profile of just 4.5 mm, thinner than the iPhone Air. This seamless transition between modes ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience, combining portability with functionality.

Apple’s focus on durability is evident in the materials and engineering behind the foldable mechanism. The liquid metal hinge not only enhances the device’s longevity but also contributes to its sleek, modern aesthetic. This design innovation positions the iPhone Ultra as a versatile device that adapts to the needs of users, whether for productivity or entertainment.

Camera System: Redefining Mobile Photography

The iPhone Ultra is equipped with a sophisticated camera system designed to elevate mobile photography. The rear camera array features a 48 MP main lens and an ultra-wide lens, allowing users to capture high-quality images with exceptional detail and versatility. This setup caters to both casual users and photography enthusiasts, offering advanced capabilities in a compact form.

When folded, the device includes a front-facing camera on the exterior, allowing for selfies and video calls without the need to unfold the phone. Apple is also exploring the integration of an under-display camera for the unfolded mode, a feature that would enhance the device’s sleek appearance while maintaining full functionality. This innovation underscores Apple’s commitment to blending aesthetics with practicality, making sure the iPhone Ultra meets the demands of modern users.

Performance and Battery: Powering the Future

At its core, the iPhone Ultra is powered by the A20 Pro chip, a innovative processor that represents a significant leap in performance and energy efficiency. Paired with 12 GB of RAM, this chipset ensures smooth multitasking and rapid performance, even for resource-intensive applications such as gaming, video editing and augmented reality.

The device also features high-density battery cells with a capacity of approximately 5800 mAh, the largest ever in an iPhone. This substantial battery capacity, combined with Apple’s in-house C2 modem, delivers improved energy efficiency and extended battery life. Users can expect the iPhone Ultra to handle the demands of a full day’s use, whether for work, entertainment, or communication. This combination of power and efficiency positions the iPhone Ultra as a reliable companion for tech-savvy individuals.

Touch ID Returns: Practical and Secure

In a notable design decision, Apple has reintroduced Touch ID, integrated directly into the power button. This move comes as the company omits Face ID due to space constraints within the foldable design. The return of Touch ID offers a secure and reliable biometric authentication method, appealing to users who value both convenience and privacy.

The integration of Touch ID into the power button reflects Apple’s ability to adapt its technology to the unique challenges of a foldable device. By prioritizing practicality and user experience, Apple ensures that the iPhone Ultra remains intuitive and secure, even as it introduces new design elements.

Balancing Innovation with Trade-Offs

The iPhone Ultra incorporates advanced display driver technology, optimizing internal space to accommodate its foldable design and high-capacity battery. However, this innovation comes with certain trade-offs. For example, the device does not include a telephoto lens, a decision driven by the need to prioritize the foldable form factor and overall functionality. While this omission may disappoint some users, the iPhone Ultra compensates with its robust feature set and innovative design.

Apple’s approach reflects a careful balance between pushing the boundaries of technology and maintaining practical usability. By focusing on core features such as the foldable design, advanced camera system and powerful performance, the iPhone Ultra delivers a device that is both innovative and user-friendly.

Shaping the Future of Smartphones

The iPhone Ultra represents a bold step forward in smartphone design, showcasing Apple’s commitment to innovation and excellence. From its liquid metal hinge and foldable form factor to its powerful A20 Pro chip and advanced camera system, the device sets a new benchmark for what a smartphone can achieve. As the release date approaches, the iPhone Ultra is poised to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and redefine expectations for mobile technology.

Here is a selection of other guides from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on Foldable iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: fpt.



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.