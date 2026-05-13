Smart Homes : SONOFF Finally Fixed the New NSPanel Pro Gen2

The NSPanel Pro Gen 2 from Sonoff marks a notable improvement over its predecessor, addressing key limitations while introducing a range of enhanced features. A Smarter House explores how this compact, wall-mounted device combines a dual-channel relay, Zigbee gateway, Matter bridge, and Home Assistant dashboard into a single unit, offering a streamlined approach to smart home management. With support for proximity sensing, RTSP camera feeds, and ambient light adjustment, the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 aims to simplify everyday tasks while maintaining compatibility with major platforms like Apple Home and Google Home.

Gain insight into how the built-in dual-channel relay can simplify lighting control, the practical benefits of its Home Assistant integration, and the role of its Matter bridge in unifying your smart home ecosystem. Explore the hardware upgrades that enhance performance and connectivity, as well as additional features like intercom functionality and energy monitoring through compatible devices. This breakdown provides a clear look at how the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 balances convenience and flexibility for modern households.

Key Features at a Glance

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Sonoff NSPanel Pro Gen 2 combines a dual-channel relay, Zigbee gateway, Matter bridge and Home Assistant dashboard into a single, compact wall-mounted unit for streamlined smart home management.

Key hardware upgrades include a Rockchip quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual-band Wi-Fi and a Silicon Labs MG24 Zigbee chip for enhanced performance and connectivity.

Enhanced features such as proximity sensing, ambient light adjustment, RTSP camera feed integration and intercom functionality improve usability and convenience.

Seamless integration with Home Assistant and support for Matter ensures advanced customization and cross-platform compatibility with major ecosystems like Apple Home, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

The S61S smart plugs complement the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 by offering affordable, Matter-enabled energy monitoring for both indoor and outdoor use, promoting energy efficiency and cost savings.

The NSPanel Pro Gen 2 is engineered to consolidate multiple smart home functionalities into one device, making it a standout option for homeowners seeking convenience and efficiency. Its key features include:

A built-in dual-channel relay for controlling two lighting circuits independently.

for controlling two lighting circuits independently. Upgraded hardware for improved performance and seamless connectivity.

Integration with Home Assistant for advanced customization and control.

for advanced customization and control. Support for Matter , making sure cross-platform compatibility with major ecosystems.

, making sure cross-platform compatibility with major ecosystems. Additional enhancements such as proximity sensing, ambient light adjustment, and RTSP camera feed integration.

These features make the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 a versatile and comprehensive tool for managing your smart home ecosystem.

Built-In Dual-Channel Relay: Simplifying Lighting Control

One of the most practical features of the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 is its built-in dual-channel relay, which allows you to control two separate lighting circuits directly from the panel. This eliminates the need for additional smart switches, reducing clutter and simplifying installation. Designed to fit standard 86-type gang boxes commonly used in Europe and Asia, it supports up to 5A per channel (10A combined for resistive loads). However, it is important to note that the device is not compatible with North American wall boxes and is not suitable for heavy-duty appliances such as air conditioners or heaters.

This thoughtful design ensures that the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 is both practical and efficient for everyday lighting control in compatible regions.

Enhance your knowledge on smart homes by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Hardware Upgrades: Faster, Smarter, More Reliable

The NSPanel Pro Gen 2 features significant hardware upgrades that enhance its overall performance and reliability. Equipped with a Rockchip quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the device delivers smoother multitasking and faster response times. Connectivity is also improved with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), making sure a stable and reliable connection. Additionally, the inclusion of the Silicon Labs MG24 Zigbee chip enhances compatibility and extends the range for Zigbee devices.

These hardware improvements make the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 a robust and dependable hub for managing your smart home devices, making sure a seamless user experience.

Enhanced User Experience with Additional Features

The NSPanel Pro Gen 2 goes beyond basic functionality by incorporating features that enhance usability and convenience:

A proximity sensor activates the screen as you approach, offering instant access without manual interaction.

activates the screen as you approach, offering instant access without manual interaction. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness for optimal visibility in varying lighting conditions.

automatically adjusts the screen brightness for optimal visibility in varying lighting conditions. A built-in microphone and speaker enable intercom functionality or potential voice interaction in future updates.

enable intercom functionality or potential voice interaction in future updates. Support for RTSP camera feeds allows you to view live footage from doorbell or security cameras directly on the panel.

These enhancements make the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 an intuitive and versatile addition to any smart home, catering to both casual users and tech enthusiasts.

Home Assistant Integration: Advanced Customization

For users seeking advanced control and customization, the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 integrates seamlessly with Home Assistant. Through the Froid open source app store, you can install the Home Assistant app without the need to root the device. This enables the panel to function as a dedicated Home Assistant dashboard while retaining its native eWeLink capabilities.

This dual functionality provides flexibility, allowing you to tailor the device to your specific needs, whether you prefer a straightforward setup or a more complex, customized smart home environment.

Matter Bridge: Simplifying Cross-Platform Connectivity

The NSPanel Pro Gen 2 also serves as a Matter bridge, connecting Zigbee, eWeLink Wi-Fi and Home Assistant devices to Matter-compatible platforms such as Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. By acting as a Zigbee hub or router, it reduces the need for multiple devices, streamlining your smart home setup. However, it is worth noting that the device does not support the Thread protocol, focusing instead on Zigbee and Wi-Fi connectivity.

This functionality ensures that the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 remains a versatile and future-proof solution for smart home integration.

S61S Smart Plugs: Affordable Energy Monitoring

Complementing the NSPanel Pro Gen 2, Sonoff has introduced the S61S smart plugs, which are Matter-enabled and offer real-time energy monitoring. These plugs are available in two versions:

Indoor ($10): Compact and ideal for everyday use within the home.

Compact and ideal for everyday use within the home. Outdoor ($20): IP44-rated for weather resistance, suitable for outdoor applications.

Both versions support loads of up to 16A and include overload protection for added safety. Energy consumption data can be accessed through Matter-compatible platforms, allowing users to automate devices based on usage patterns. These affordable plugs make energy monitoring accessible to a broader audience, promoting energy efficiency and cost savings.

Why It Matters

The NSPanel Pro Gen 2 and S61S smart plugs underscore Sonoff’s commitment to simplifying smart home technology. By consolidating multiple functions into a single device, the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 reduces the need for separate hubs, switches and dashboards, offering a more streamlined and efficient solution. Meanwhile, the S61S plugs bring affordable energy monitoring to the Matter ecosystem, empowering users to optimize energy usage without significant investment.

Availability

Pre-orders for the NSPanel Pro Gen 2 are open until June 11, 2026, with shipping expected to begin before June 15, 2026. Whether you are upgrading your existing smart home setup or starting from scratch, these devices provide a compelling combination of functionality, affordability and ease of use, making them a valuable addition to any modern home.

Media Credit: A Smarter House



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