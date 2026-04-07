Apple TV 4K (2026) Leak: The First Home Hub with Apple Intelligence Built-In

Apple is preparing to unveil its most significant update to the Apple TV 4K in over three years, signaling a bold step forward in the streaming device market. This release is expected to blend affordability, high performance, and seamless smart home integration, making it a compelling choice for a wide range of users. With both a budget-friendly model and a premium version in the pipeline, Apple is positioning itself to attract a broader audience while solidifying its presence in the streaming and smart home ecosystem. The video below from 9 to 5 Mac gives us more details.

Performance Upgrades That Deliver

The new Apple TV 4K is rumored to feature advanced chipsets, potentially including the A17 Pro, A18 Pro, or even the A19 Pro. These processors are designed to enhance performance significantly, offering faster app launches, smoother multitasking and improved RAM management. For users, this translates to quicker navigation and a seamless experience, even when switching between multiple apps.

For gaming enthusiasts, the upgrades are particularly noteworthy. The device is expected to support AAA gaming titles and incorporate ray tracing technology, allowing console-level graphics with lifelike lighting and shadows. With native compatibility for PlayStation and Xbox controllers, the Apple TV 4K could emerge as a serious competitor in the gaming space, delivering an immersive experience directly from your living room.

Smarter Connectivity for Modern Homes

Connectivity is a cornerstone of the new Apple TV 4K, with Apple likely to include innovative standards such as Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. These technologies promise faster and more reliable internet connections, particularly in homes with numerous connected devices. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.3, along with Thread and Matter protocols, will enhance smart home integration, allowing you to control compatible devices effortlessly.

A standout feature could be the inclusion of Apple’s N1 networking chip. This chip is engineered to optimize connectivity, making sure stable performance during high-bandwidth activities like 4K streaming or online gaming. These advancements aim to future-proof the device, making sure it remains relevant as technology continues to evolve.

Refined Design and User-Centric Features

While the overall design of the Apple TV 4K is expected to retain its familiar aesthetic, Apple may introduce a new white color option to refresh its appearance. A significant upgrade could come in the form of an updated remote featuring the U2 chip, which supports Apple’s Find My feature. This addition means you’ll no longer need to worry about misplacing your remote, you can locate it easily using your iPhone.

Another potential innovation is the inclusion of a dedicated FaceTime camera. This feature would enable video calls directly from your TV, using your iPhone’s camera for a seamless and high-quality experience. Such enhancements could transform the Apple TV 4K into a multifunctional device, extending its utility beyond streaming to become a central hub for communication and entertainment.

Gaming as a Core Focus

Gaming is set to take center stage with the new Apple TV 4K. The device’s ability to support AAA titles and ray tracing technology highlights Apple’s commitment to delivering high-quality visuals and performance for gamers. Whether you’re a casual player or a dedicated enthusiast, this device could offer a compelling alternative to traditional gaming consoles.

Controller compatibility is another key feature. The Apple TV 4K will support both PlayStation and Xbox controllers, providing flexibility and familiarity for users. Combined with Apple Arcade’s expanding library of games, this device could become a go-to platform for gaming, offering an engaging experience for players of all levels.

Two Models to Suit Different Needs

Apple is expected to release two versions of the Apple TV 4K, catering to different user preferences and budgets:

Budget Model: Priced between $79 and $99, this version is likely to offer essential streaming and smart home functionalities. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable yet capable device.

Priced between $79 and $99, this version is likely to offer essential streaming and smart home functionalities. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable yet capable device. Premium Model: Expected to cost up to $249, this version will likely include advanced gaming and streaming features. Designed for users who prioritize performance, it aims to handle demanding tasks with ease.

This dual-model strategy could make the Apple TV 4K accessible to a wider audience while meeting the needs of those seeking top-tier performance.

A Hub for Your Smart Home

The new Apple TV 4K is poised to strengthen its role as a central hub for smart home management. With HomeKit integration, you’ll be able to control lights, thermostats and other connected devices effortlessly. Support for Thread and Matter protocols ensures compatibility with a wide range of smart home products, simplifying setup and enhancing convenience.

FaceTime continuity is another feature that could elevate its functionality as a home hub. By using your iPhone’s camera, you’ll be able to make video calls on your TV, transforming your living room into a communication center. These features underscore Apple’s vision of creating a device that seamlessly integrates entertainment, communication and smart home control.

Anticipated Launch Timeline

The new Apple TV 4K is expected to launch between April and May 2026. However, there’s speculation that Apple might delay the release to coincide with the iPhone 18 Pro launch in the fall. Regardless of the exact timing, this update is set to modernize the Apple TV lineup, offering a balance of affordability and advanced features.

Why the Apple TV 4K Matters

Apple’s upcoming Apple TV 4K represents a significant advancement in the streaming device market. By combining powerful performance, enhanced connectivity and versatile features, it aims to appeal to a diverse audience. Whether you’re searching for an affordable streaming solution or a premium device with gaming capabilities, this release has the potential to meet your needs. With its anticipated popularity, staying informed about its launch timeline will ensure you’re ready to secure one when it becomes available.

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Source: 9to5Mac



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