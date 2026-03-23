tvOS 26.4 Features: Everything New for Apple TV 4K

Apple has officially released the tvOS 26.4 update for Apple TV 4K, introducing a suite of features aimed at enhancing your overall viewing experience. This update addresses long-standing issues, introduces tools for better content discovery, and improves usability, all while reinforcing Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless entertainment ecosystem. By refining its software, Apple continues to solidify its position as a leader in the streaming and smart home space, setting the stage for future advancements. The video below from Apple Insider gives us more details on what is coming to the Apple TV.

Centralized Access to iTunes Content

One of the standout changes in tvOS 26.4 is the integration of iTunes Movies and TV Shows into the Apple TV app. Previously, accessing purchased or rented content required navigating between separate apps, which could disrupt the user experience. Now, all your iTunes media is consolidated into a single, unified platform. This centralization simplifies navigation, allowing you to locate and enjoy your favorite content with minimal effort. By eliminating unnecessary steps, Apple ensures a more intuitive and efficient way to access your media library.

Enhanced Audio Performance for Immersive Sound

Audio quality takes a significant leap forward with this update. The introduction of a persistent HDMI audio connection for Dolby Atmos resolves common issues such as sound interruptions, pops, and volume inconsistencies during playback. Whether you’re enjoying an action-packed movie or a quiet drama, the audio remains consistently high-quality. Additionally, Apple has addressed a bug affecting spatial audio playback in the Music app, making sure a smooth and immersive listening experience. These improvements underscore Apple’s dedication to delivering a premium audio experience that complements its visual offerings.

Smarter Content Discovery with Genius Browse

The new Genius Browse feature in the Apple TV app revolutionizes how you discover content. This tool provides curated recommendations based on your viewing habits, preferred genres, and trending themes. You can further customize filters to refine your search for specific types of content, such as movies, TV shows, or documentaries. By tailoring suggestions to your preferences, Genius Browse helps you uncover new favorites without the frustration of endless scrolling. This feature not only saves time but also enhances the overall enjoyment of exploring Apple TV’s vast library.

Redesigned Watchlist for Better Organization

Managing your watchlist has never been easier, thanks to the redesigned “Continue Watching” section. The new grid view organizes your ongoing shows and movies in a visually clear and accessible format. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users with extensive watchlists, as it streamlines the process of locating and resuming content. By prioritizing clarity and ease of use, Apple ensures that your entertainment options are always within reach, saving you time and effort.

Speculation on Future Apple TV Hardware

While tvOS 26.4 delivers substantial improvements, attention is already shifting toward the future of Apple TV hardware. Industry rumors suggest the potential integration of “Apple Intelligence,” a feature that could elevate the Apple TV’s capabilities by offering advanced recommendation algorithms, enhanced smart home controls and improved on-device processing. These advancements would further align the Apple TV with Apple’s broader ecosystem, transforming it into a central hub for connected devices. Additionally, speculation points to the release of a new Apple TV 4K model in fall 2026, which could introduce even more innovative features and solidify its position as a cornerstone of modern home entertainment.

Elevating the Apple TV Experience

The tvOS 26.4 update represents a significant step forward for the Apple TV 4K, addressing user concerns while introducing features that enhance functionality and usability. From consolidating iTunes content to improving audio performance and refining content discovery, this update prioritizes a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience. As Apple continues to innovate, these changes not only elevate the current Apple TV 4K but also hint at exciting possibilities for future hardware. Whether you’re a casual viewer or deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, this update ensures your Apple TV remains an essential component of your entertainment setup.

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Source: AppleInsider



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