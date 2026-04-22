Apple’s May Lineup Leaked: A New Apple TV 4K, Home Hub, and 5 More Surprises

Apple is preparing to unveil seven highly anticipated devices at its May event, offering a preview of the company’s latest advancements in hardware. As a precursor to the software-focused WWDC in June, this event underscores Apple’s commitment to enhancing performance, connectivity, and seamless ecosystem integration. Here’s a detailed look at what you can expect from this exciting lineup. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details on what Apple has planned.

Budget iPad 12: Affordable Powerhouse

The Budget iPad 12 is set to redefine value in the tablet market with its impressive upgrades. Powered by the A18 chip, it delivers a 27% boost in single-core performance and a 22% improvement in multi-core tasks. These enhancements translate to faster processing speeds, smoother multitasking and improved graphics, making it a versatile device for work, study, and entertainment.

Key features include:

8GB of RAM for enhanced multitasking capabilities

for enhanced multitasking capabilities Support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 , making sure faster and more reliable wireless connections

and , making sure faster and more reliable wireless connections The inclusion of the N1 chip for improved communication and connectivity

Despite these significant upgrades, Apple is expected to maintain the current pricing structure, making the Budget iPad 12 an attractive option for users seeking high performance at an affordable price.

Apple TV 4K: Optimized for Gaming and Streaming

The Apple TV 4K is receiving a notable performance boost with the integration of the A17 Pro chip, designed to enhance gaming responsiveness and overall system speed. This upgrade ensures smoother gameplay and faster app loading times, catering to both casual and dedicated gamers. Additionally, the inclusion of the N1 chip improves Wi-Fi reliability, delivering a seamless streaming experience for movies, shows and live content.

With these enhancements, the Apple TV 4K is positioned as a versatile entertainment hub, offering a balance of gaming and streaming capabilities for modern households.

M5 Series Mac Mini: Compact Yet Powerful

The M5 Series Mac Mini retains its iconic compact design while introducing significant internal upgrades. Powered by the M5 and M5 Pro chips, this device offers a substantial leap in performance, making it ideal for professionals, developers and tech enthusiasts.

Notable enhancements include:

Base storage increased to 512GB , providing ample space for files and applications

, providing ample space for files and applications The addition of the N1 chip for improved wireless connectivity and faster data transfer

While a slight price increase is anticipated, the M5 Series Mac Mini offers a compelling combination of power and portability, appealing to users who need a high-performance desktop in a compact form factor.

HomePod Mini 2: Smarter Sound

The HomePod Mini 2 is expected to debut alongside the Apple TV 4K, featuring the S11 chip for improved performance and energy efficiency. This smart speaker promises enhanced sound quality, with deeper bass and clearer audio output, making it an excellent choice for music enthusiasts and smart home users alike.

With tighter integration into Apple’s ecosystem, the HomePod Mini 2 will seamlessly connect with other Apple devices, offering features such as intercom functionality, Siri voice control and smart home automation. Its compact size and improved performance make it a valuable addition to any modern living space.

M5 Series Mac Studio: Professional-Grade Performance

The M5 Series Mac Studio is designed to meet the demands of professionals who require top-tier computing power. Featuring the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, this device sets new benchmarks in CPU and GPU performance, making it ideal for tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering and complex simulations.

Key specifications include:

Advanced ray tracing and AI capabilities for enhanced creative workflows

and AI capabilities for enhanced creative workflows Support for up to 512GB of unified memory, ensuring smooth performance even with resource-intensive applications

Whether you’re a filmmaker, designer, or engineer, the M5 Series Mac Studio delivers the power and efficiency needed to tackle demanding projects with ease.

M5 iMac: Style Meets Substance

The M5 iMac combines aesthetic appeal with innovative performance. Powered by the M5 chip, it offers improved AI processing, faster single-core performance and advanced ray tracing capabilities. These upgrades make it a versatile choice for both creative professionals and everyday users.

In addition to its performance enhancements, the M5 iMac is expected to introduce new color options, allowing users to personalize their workspace. While there are rumors of a potential delay in its release, this device remains a highly anticipated addition to Apple’s lineup.

Apple HomePad/Home Hub: Centralizing Your Smart Home

Apple’s new smart home hub, rumored to be named the HomePad or Home Hub, is set to transform smart home integration. Featuring a 7-inch display, this device will offer FaceTime capabilities and Face ID for secure access. Running on the new Home OS, a hybrid of TV OS and iPad OS, it aims to centralize control of smart home devices while providing seamless communication and enhanced functionality.

Powered by the A18 chip, the HomePad/Home Hub will support advanced features such as real-time device monitoring, voice commands, and multi-user profiles. This device is poised to become the centerpiece of Apple’s smart home ecosystem, offering convenience and control in a single, intuitive platform.

Apple’s Vision for 2026

Apple’s May event showcases the company’s dedication to innovation and user-centric design. From the budget-friendly iPad 12 to the professional-grade Mac Studio, each device reflects advancements in performance, connectivity and ecosystem integration. Whether you’re a gamer, a creative professional, or a smart home enthusiast, Apple’s latest lineup offers solutions tailored to diverse needs. As these devices hit the market, they are set to redefine how users interact with technology in their daily lives.

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Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



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