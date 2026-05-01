iPhone Ultra Leak: Why Apple’s 4.5mm Foldable Design Changes Everything

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, potentially named the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. This development signifies Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market, a space where competitors like Samsung and Huawei have been active for years. True to its reputation, Apple appears to be taking a deliberate and meticulous approach, prioritizing refined design and user experience over rushing to market. Below is an in-depth look at what to expect from this highly anticipated device. The video below from Talks Daily Tech gives us more details about the iPhone Fold.

Design and Dimensions: Slim, Functional, and Elegant

The iPhone Fold is rumored to feature an ultra-thin profile, measuring just 9.2 mm when folded and an impressive 4.5 mm when unfolded. If these dimensions hold true, the device would rank among the slimmest foldable smartphones available, emphasizing Apple’s commitment to sleek aesthetics and portability.

Key design elements include:

A 7.8-inch inner display, offering a large, immersive screen ideal for multitasking, gaming, or media consumption.

A 5.5-inch outer screen, designed for quick interactions such as checking notifications, replying to messages, or making calls.

This dual-screen setup is expected to balance functionality and convenience, catering to both productivity-focused users and those seeking casual, on-the-go usability. The design underscores Apple’s focus on creating a device that seamlessly integrates into everyday life while maintaining a premium feel.

Camera Features: Advanced Yet Streamlined

Apple is expected to equip the iPhone Fold with innovative camera technology, featuring dual 48-megapixel sensors for wide and ultra-wide photography. While the device may not include a telephoto lens, these core camera modes are designed to deliver exceptional image quality and versatility, making sure users can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

Additional rumored features include:

A dedicated camera control button simplifies the process of capturing photos and videos with precision.

Enhanced software optimizations to improve performance in diverse lighting conditions, from bright daylight to low-light environments.

These features suggest Apple is focusing on a streamlined photography experience, appealing to users who rely heavily on their smartphones for capturing moments without compromising on quality.

Authentication and Interface: Usability Meets Innovation

The iPhone Fold is expected to introduce significant updates to Apple’s authentication and interface design. Reports indicate that the device may include:

A punch-hole camera reduces the need for a notch and offers a more seamless display experience.

A side-mounted Touch ID sensor provides an alternative to Face ID for secure and convenient authentication.

These updates reflect Apple’s efforts to enhance usability while maintaining its high standards for security and design consistency. By integrating these features, Apple aims to create a device that feels intuitive and modern, catering to a wide range of user preferences.

Technological Innovations: A Glimpse Into the Future

Under the hood, the iPhone Fold is rumored to feature several new advancements that could set it apart from competitors:

An eSIM-only design eliminates the need for a physical SIM tray and contributing to a more streamlined and minimalist build.

A next-generation chip, likely delivering significant improvements in performance, energy efficiency, and AI capabilities.

These innovations are designed to future-proof the device, making sure it remains competitive in a rapidly evolving market. By adopting these technologies, Apple continues its tradition of blending innovative functionality with forward-thinking design.

Rumored iPhone Ultra (Fold) Specifications

Feature Leaked / Rumored Specification Primary Display 7.8-inch Foldable OLED (4:3 aspect ratio) Cover Display 5.5-inch OLED (Wider “Passport” design) Unfolded Thickness 4.5mm (Apple’s thinnest device to date) Folded Thickness 9.4mm – 11.0mm (Depending on the leak source) Processor A20 Chip (TSMC 2nm process) RAM 12GB (Standard across the 2026 Ultra/Pro lineup) Rear Cameras Dual 48MP System (Main + Ultra Wide); No Telephoto Selfie Cameras Dual 24MP (One on cover, one under-screen/punch-hole on inner) Biometrics Side-mounted Touch ID (Face ID likely removed for thinness) Battery 5,400mAh – 5,800mAh (Dual-cell design) Materials Titanium Alloy frame with LiquidMetal hinge components Starting Price $2,320 – $2,399 (£1,720+) Expected Reveal September 2026 (Shipments potentially delayed to Dec 2026)

Market Strategy: Premium and Exclusive

Apple’s entry into the foldable phone market appears to be both cautious and ambitious. Reports suggest the company plans to limit initial production to approximately 10 million units, positioning the iPhone Fold as a premium product with a high price point.

This strategy aligns with Apple’s focus on:

Exclusivity, targeting consumers who value innovative technology and sophisticated design.

Quality, making sure the device meets Apple’s rigorous standards before scaling production to a broader audience.

The iPhone Fold is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in fall 2026. This timeline gives Apple ample time to refine its offering, build anticipation and ensure the device delivers on its promises.

Apple’s Deliberate Approach to Innovation

Apple’s approach to the foldable smartphone market appears to be methodical and research-driven. The company has reportedly been testing competitor devices to identify their strengths and weaknesses, making sure its product stands out in terms of both design and functionality.

By emphasizing thoughtful design and practical features, Apple aims to deliver a foldable smartphone that balances innovation with everyday usability. This strategy highlights Apple’s commitment to creating devices that not only push technological boundaries but also enhance the user experience in meaningful ways.

As the anticipated release date approaches, the iPhone Fold is already generating significant buzz among tech enthusiasts and industry experts alike. Whether it lives up to expectations remains to be seen, but Apple’s entry into the foldable market is poised to make a lasting impact.

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Source & Image Credit: Talks Daily Tech



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