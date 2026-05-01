How to safely reset and restore your iPhone: A step-by-step walkthrough

Resetting and restoring your iPhone is a practical solution for resolving persistent issues, preparing the device for resale, or simply starting fresh. This guide outlines clear, actionable steps to reset your iPhone, whether directly from the device or using a computer. By following these instructions, you can safeguard your data, secure your Apple account, and ensure a seamless reset process. The video below from Apple gives us more details on what you need to do.

Before You Begin: Essential Preparations

Taking a few preparatory steps before resetting your iPhone is crucial to protect your data and avoid unnecessary complications. Here’s what you need to do:

Back Up Your Data: Ensure you have a recent backup of your iPhone to preserve important files, such as photos, contacts and documents. Use iCloud or a computer for this step. To check your iCloud backup, navigate to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup and confirm it’s up to date.

Ensure you have a recent backup of your iPhone to preserve important files, such as photos, contacts and documents. Use iCloud or a computer for this step. To check your iCloud backup, navigate to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup and confirm it’s up to date. Disable “Find My iPhone”: This security feature must be turned off before resetting your device. Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Find My > Find My iPhone and toggle it off. You’ll need your Apple ID and password to complete this step.

This security feature must be turned off before resetting your device. Go to Settings > [Your Name] > Find My > Find My iPhone and toggle it off. You’ll need your Apple ID and password to complete this step. Consider eSIM Removal: If your iPhone uses an eSIM, decide whether to erase it. Contact your carrier for guidance, as reactivation may be required if you choose to remove the eSIM.

Completing these steps ensures your data is secure and the reset process proceeds smoothly.

How to Reset Your iPhone Directly from the Device

Resetting your iPhone directly from the device is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:

Open Settings and navigate to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

Decide whether to erase your eSIM. If you’re transferring ownership of the device, it’s recommended to erase the eSIM to protect your information.

Follow the on-screen prompts to enter your device passcode, Screen Time passcode (if enabled), and Apple ID password. These security measures ensure only authorized users can reset the device.

Once the reset begins, your iPhone will erase all data, settings and personal information. The process may take several minutes. When it’s complete, the “Hello” screen will appear, indicating the device has been restored to its factory settings and is ready for setup.

How to Reset Your iPhone Using a Computer

If you prefer or need to use a computer to reset your iPhone, Apple provides tools tailored to your operating system. Here’s how to proceed:

Select the Appropriate Software: Use Finder if you’re running macOS Catalina or later. Use iTunes if you’re running macOS Mojave or earlier, or if you’re using a Windows PC. PC users with the Apple Devices app installed can also use this tool.

Connect Your iPhone: Use a compatible cable to connect your iPhone to the computer. When prompted, trust the connection on both your iPhone and the computer.

Use a compatible cable to connect your iPhone to the computer. When prompted, trust the connection on both your iPhone and the computer. Select Your Device: Open Finder, iTunes, or the Apple Devices app and select your iPhone from the list of connected devices.

Open Finder, iTunes, or the Apple Devices app and select your iPhone from the list of connected devices. Initiate the Reset: Click “Restore iPhone.” If you haven’t already created a backup, you’ll have the option to do so before proceeding. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm your decision and agree to Apple’s terms.

The software will download and install the latest version of iOS, erasing all data and settings in the process. Once the reset is complete, your iPhone will display the “Hello” screen, signaling that it’s ready for setup.

Key Considerations for a Smooth Reset

A factory reset is a comprehensive process that removes all data, settings and personal information from your iPhone. To ensure a smooth experience, keep these key points in mind:

Always Back Up: Creating a backup before resetting is essential to avoid losing important files and memories.

Creating a backup before resetting is essential to avoid losing important files and memories. eSIM Management: If your iPhone uses an eSIM, erasing it may require reactivation through your carrier. Plan accordingly to avoid service interruptions.

If your iPhone uses an eSIM, erasing it may require reactivation through your carrier. Plan accordingly to avoid service interruptions. Security Measures: Disabling “Find My iPhone” and entering your Apple ID password are necessary steps to prevent unauthorized access and ensure a secure reset process.

Disabling “Find My iPhone” and entering your Apple ID password are necessary steps to prevent unauthorized access and ensure a secure reset process. Device Preparation: If you’re resetting your iPhone for resale, ensure all personal data is erased and the device is unlinked from your Apple ID to protect your privacy.

By following these guidelines, you can reset your iPhone confidently, knowing your data is secure and the process is efficient.

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Source: Apple Support



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