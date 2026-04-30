Apple’s First Foldable is a Battery Beast: iPhone Ultra Leak Confirms Massive Specs

Apple is reportedly preparing to make its debut in the foldable smartphone market with a device potentially named the iPhone Ultra. Leaked schematics and insider reports suggest this highly anticipated release will combine innovative technology with Apple’s signature minimalist design. Positioned to compete with established players like Samsung, Honor and Oppo, the iPhone Ultra could significantly influence the foldable smartphone landscape. Here’s a detailed look at what this device might bring to the table.

Innovative Foldable Design

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a remarkably slim profile, setting it apart from competitors. When folded, the device is rumored to measure just 9.4 mm thick, comparable to the current iPhone Pro models. Once unfolded, the internal chassis reportedly slims down to an impressive 4.7 mm, making it one of the thinnest foldable smartphones available.

This ultra-thin design not only enhances portability but also highlights Apple’s commitment to precision engineering. However, the rear camera module adds some bulk, increasing the total thickness to 13.9 mm at its thickest point. While this may slightly impact the overall sleekness, the trade-off is likely justified by the inclusion of advanced camera technology, making sure the device delivers on both form and function.

Advanced Camera Technology

The iPhone Ultra is rumored to feature a dual-camera system, each equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor. One sensor will handle primary photography, while the other will support ultra-wide shots. This setup mirrors the high-quality imaging capabilities of Apple’s current Pro models, making sure users can capture stunning visuals even with the complexities of a foldable design.

On the inner display, a punch-hole front camera is expected to be positioned in the top-left corner. While this unconventional placement may influence button orientation when the device is unfolded, it reflects Apple’s effort to balance functionality with aesthetics. The combination of compact design and powerful imaging capabilities underscores Apple’s focus on delivering a premium user experience.

Biometric Features and Design Philosophy

Interestingly, the first-generation foldable iPhone is not expected to include Face ID on the inner display. This decision could stem from technical challenges or a deliberate choice to streamline the device’s initial design. While some users may find this omission unexpected, it opens the door for alternative biometric solutions or future iterations that could integrate Face ID more seamlessly.

True to Apple’s design philosophy, the foldable iPhone is expected to maintain a clean and minimalist aesthetic. Reports suggest the device will launch in two classic color options: black and white. This restrained palette aligns with Apple’s focus on timeless elegance, appealing to users who value sophistication over flashy trends. The minimalist design, combined with the foldable form factor, is likely to attract both tech enthusiasts and design-conscious consumers.

Rumored iPhone Ultra (Fold) Specifications

Feature Rumored Specification Competitive Edge Model Name iPhone Ultra (or “iPhone Fold”) Positions as the top-tier flagship above Pro Max. Inner Display 7.8-inch OLED (4:3 Aspect Ratio) Wider “passport” shape; mimics iPad Mini 7. Outer Display 5.5-inch OLED Squarer, more usable one-handed than Samsung. Processor A20 Pro (2nm Process) World’s first 2nm chip; ~30% more efficient. Battery 5,400mAh – 5,800mAh Largest iPhone battery ever; beats Z Fold 7 by ~1,000mAh. Thickness 9.2mm (Folded) / 4.5mm (Unfolded) Thinner than iPhone 16 Pro when open. Main Camera Dual 48MP (Wide + Ultra-Wide) Horizontal layout; uses Apple Intelligence for zoom. Selfie Cameras 24MP Under-Display (Inner) / Punch-hole (Outer) Clean, uninterrupted internal screen viewing. Biometrics Touch ID (Side Power Button) Ditching Face ID to maintain the ultra-thin profile. Build Materials Titanium Alloy + Liquidmetal Hinge Liquidmetal is 2x stronger than titanium for durability. Crease Tech Near-Invisible (CoE OLED) Uses a metal stress-dispersion plate to flatten the fold. Software iOS 20 (Foldable Mode) Native side-by-side multitasking for iPhone. Est. Price $2,299 – $2,899 Premium pricing reflecting the “Ultra” status.

Launch Strategy and Market Positioning

The foldable iPhone is rumored to debut in September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. By introducing this device as part of its premium lineup, Apple is targeting early adopters and tech-savvy consumers who prioritize innovation. However, more affordable foldable models may not arrive until 2027, indicating that Apple is taking a cautious and measured approach to this new product category. This strategy emphasizes refinement and quality over rapid market expansion, making sure the device meets the high expectations associated with the Apple brand.

Apple’s entry into the foldable market is expected to focus on differentiation through design and quality. The iPhone Ultra’s slim profile, advanced camera technology and minimalist aesthetic are likely to set it apart from competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. While Apple may not be the first to market, its calculated approach aims to redefine user expectations for foldable devices, emphasizing innovation and user experience over being first to launch.

Shaping the Future of Foldable Smartphones

The iPhone Ultra represents a significant step for Apple as it ventures into the foldable smartphone market. With its ultra-thin design, powerful camera setup and timeless aesthetic, the device is poised to challenge industry leaders and set new benchmarks for foldable technology. As the anticipated launch date approaches, the tech world will be closely watching to see how Apple reshapes the competitive landscape and influences the future of foldable smartphones.

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Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



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