Samsung is Finally Bringing Back the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Classic is generating buzz, with recent discoveries in Google’s Wear OS software hinting at its possible return. While Samsung has yet to confirm its official release, the Galaxy Watch 9 lineup, including the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, is expected to introduce several noteworthy features. These include a new “raise to talk” functionality, enhanced health tracking tools, and an AI-powered health app with a redesigned interface. However, concerns about the lack of faster charging speeds, despite larger battery capacities, could temper the excitement for some users. The video below from TechTalkTV gives us more details about the device.

Hints of the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic

References to the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic have surfaced in Wear OS code, sparking speculation about its inclusion in Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch series. If the Classic model makes launches, it would expand the lineup, offering users more options alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2. This could appeal to those who prefer the traditional design elements of the Classic series. However, its absence from recent certification filings raises questions about whether it will debut alongside its counterparts or face a delayed launch. The uncertainty surrounding its release adds an element of intrigue to Samsung’s smartwatch strategy.

Introducing the “Raise to Talk” Feature

Among the most anticipated features in the Galaxy Watch 9 series is the “raise to talk” functionality. This innovative feature eliminates the need for a wake phrase, allowing users to activate the voice assistant simply by raising their wrist. Inspired by the Pixel Watch, this hands-free interaction is designed to enhance convenience, particularly in scenarios where speaking a wake phrase might be impractical.

There is also speculation that Samsung may extend this feature to older Galaxy Watch models via software updates, reflecting the growing trend of integrating voice-activated technology into wearables. If implemented broadly, this could enhance the usability of Samsung’s existing smartwatch ecosystem, making it more appealing to both new and current users.

Battery Improvements, But Charging Stagnates

The Galaxy Watch 9 series is expected to deliver significant battery capacity upgrades, addressing one of the most common concerns among smartwatch users. For example, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to feature a 35% increase in battery size, while the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 may see a 23% boost. These improvements could translate to longer usage times, making the devices more reliable for users with active lifestyles.

However, the charging speeds remain capped at 10W, which could lead to longer charging times despite the larger batteries. This limitation may frustrate users who prioritize quick recharging, particularly those who rely on their smartwatches for continuous health tracking or fitness monitoring. The lack of faster charging technology could be a missed opportunity for Samsung to address a key pain point in the wearable market.

Redesigned Health App: A Smarter Approach

Health tracking continues to be a cornerstone of Samsung’s smartwatch offerings and the Galaxy Watch 9 series is set to elevate this experience with a redesigned, AI-powered health app. The new interface organizes health data into five key categories, offering a more intuitive and comprehensive user experience:

Vitals: Provides real-time monitoring of essential metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate and blood oxygen levels, making sure users stay informed about their immediate health status.

Provides real-time monitoring of essential metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate and blood oxygen levels, making sure users stay informed about their immediate health status. Heart Health Scores: Offers a holistic assessment of heart health by integrating data on sleep quality, stress levels, physical activity and body composition.

Offers a holistic assessment of heart health by integrating data on sleep quality, stress levels, physical activity and body composition. Daily Cardio Load: Tracks cardiovascular strain and sets personalized activity goals to optimize fitness routines, helping users achieve a balanced approach to exercise.

Tracks cardiovascular strain and sets personalized activity goals to optimize fitness routines, helping users achieve a balanced approach to exercise. Fitness Index: Benchmarks individual fitness metrics against similar users, providing an overall fitness score to motivate progress and improvement.

By using AI, the app aims to deliver personalized insights and actionable recommendations, empowering users to take greater control of their health. This focus on tailored health tracking could make the Galaxy Watch 9 series a compelling choice for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.

Challenges and Limitations

Despite its promising features, the Galaxy Watch 9 series faces several challenges that could impact its reception. The lack of faster charging speeds, even with the larger battery capacities, remains a notable drawback. For users who value efficiency and quick recharging, this limitation could be a deciding factor when considering alternatives in the competitive smartwatch market.

Additionally, questions remain about the compatibility of new features, such as the “raise to talk” function and the redesigned health app, with older Galaxy Watch models. While software updates could potentially bring these innovations to existing devices, Samsung has not provided clarity on this matter. This uncertainty may influence the purchasing decisions of current Galaxy Watch owners who are weighing the benefits of upgrading.

Rumored Specifications

Feature Galaxy Watch 9 Classic (Expected/Rumored) Chassis & Design Physical Rotating Bezel with Premium Stainless Steel casing Sizes 43mm and 47mm variants Processor Exynos W1000 (3nm) (Kept uniform with the standard Watch 9 to differentiate from the Ultra 2’s Snapdragon platform) Memory & Storage 2GB RAM / 32GB Local Storage Display • 43mm: 1.34-inch Super AMOLED (438×438 pixels) • 47mm: 1.47-inch Super AMOLED (480×480 pixels) (Up to 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness + Sapphire Crystal glass) Battery Capacity • 43mm: ~300 mAh • 47mm: ~435-445 mAh (Physical capacity bump over the Watch 6 Classic) Battery Life Around 30 to 40 hours with Always-On Display active Charging Speed 10W Wireless (Confirmed via recent 3C regulatory listings) Software Wear OS 7 with One UI Watch 9 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-band GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC, and optional 4G LTE (eSIM) Sensors & AI Health Samsung 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor: • ECG, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, and BIA Body Composition • Infrared Skin Temperature tracking • On-device Galaxy AI health coaching & real-time voice translation via an updated NPU Durability 5ATM / IP68 water and dust resistance + MIL-STD-810H military grade certification

What Lies Ahead

The potential return of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, signals an exciting development in Samsung’s smartwatch lineup. With features like the “raise to talk” functionality, advanced health tracking tools and an AI-powered health app, the series aims to enhance user experiences and solidify Samsung’s position in the wearable market.

However, limitations such as unchanged charging speeds and uncertainty regarding feature compatibility with older models highlight areas where Samsung could improve. As the smartwatch industry continues to evolve, addressing these challenges will be crucial for Samsung to maintain its competitive edge and meet the expectations of its diverse user base.

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Source & Image Credit: TechTalkTV



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