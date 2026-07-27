iOS 27 Beta 4: All the New Features and Changes Revealed

Apple has officially released iOS 27 Beta 4, bringing a range of updates designed to enhance usability, improve performance and introduce new customization options. Whether you’re a developer exploring the latest tools, an early adopter eager to test new features, or simply curious about the future of iOS, this beta offers valuable insights into Apple’s evolving ecosystem. Below is a detailed look at the most significant updates and enhancements included in this release.

TV App: Smarter Downloads for Seamless Viewing

The TV app now features a toggle for automatic downloads, aimed at improving your viewing experience. When enabled, the app preloads the next two episodes of your ongoing shows, making sure you can continue watching without interruptions. To optimize storage, episodes you’ve already watched are automatically deleted. This feature is particularly useful for users with limited device storage or those who frequently watch content offline. By streamlining content management, Apple has made the TV app more efficient and user-friendly.

Photos App: Edge-to-Edge Viewing for Immersive Experiences

A new “Zoom Photos to Fill” toggle in the Photos app allows images to display edge-to-edge by default, maximizing the use of your screen’s real estate. For users who prefer to view photos in their original aspect ratio, this setting can be easily disabled. This update provides flexibility while enhancing the visual experience, making it ideal for those who enjoy immersive photo viewing. Whether you’re revisiting cherished memories or showcasing your photography, this feature adds a layer of customization to suit your preferences.

Siri: Enhanced Accessibility and Customization

Siri has undergone significant updates to improve both accessibility and user control. These changes include:

A redesigned voice selection interface, offering device-specific options for easier personalization.

A toggle to adjust the preview length of Siri’s responses, giving you control over the level of detail displayed.

Live transcription of Siri requests, allowing text-based interactions for users with accessibility needs or those in quiet environments.

A new splash screen introducing the updated search and ask interface, providing a clear overview of the changes.

These updates make Siri more adaptable to individual preferences, making sure a more inclusive and user-friendly experience. Whether you rely on Siri for daily tasks or accessibility support, these improvements enhance its functionality and usability.

Camera Settings: ProRes Log 2 for Advanced Editing

For photography and videography enthusiasts, iOS 27 Beta 4 introduces the ProRes Log 2 format in Camera settings. This feature offers greater dynamic range and enhanced color grading capabilities, making it ideal for professional-grade video production or creative editing. Whether you’re a seasoned content creator or experimenting with advanced tools, this update expands your creative possibilities. By providing more control over video quality and post-production, Apple continues to cater to users seeking high-end camera functionality.

Wi-Fi Connectivity: Granular Control for Better Performance

The Wi-Fi Connectivity Assist feature now includes a per-network toggle, allowing you to enable or disable it for specific networks. This improvement gives users greater control over network performance, making sure seamless connectivity in diverse environments. Whether managing multiple Wi-Fi connections at home, work, or public spaces, this update offers a practical solution for optimizing your network experience.

AirPods: Expanded Adaptive Mode Options

The Control Center interface for AirPods has been updated to simplify access to adaptive mode settings. This feature dynamically adjusts audio output based on your surroundings, delivering an optimized listening experience. The redesigned interface makes it easier to customize your audio preferences, whether you’re in a noisy environment or enjoying a quiet moment. By improving accessibility and control, Apple enhances the overall usability of its audio ecosystem.

Feature Removal: Wallpaper Cutout Effect

The wallpaper cutout effect introduced in Beta 3 has been removed in this release. While the feature added a visually unique element to the user interface, its absence suggests Apple is focusing on refining other aspects of iOS. This decision reflects Apple’s iterative approach to feature development, prioritizing user feedback and overall system performance over experimental design elements.

Code Discovery: Dual-Battery Design Hints

Code discovered within iOS 27 Beta 4 hints at a potential dual-battery design, possibly linked to the rumored foldable iPhone Ultra. This design could address power management challenges in foldable devices, offering longer battery life and improved performance. While Apple has not made any official announcements, this discovery aligns with ongoing speculation about the company’s future hardware innovations. If implemented, such a design could mark a significant step forward in Apple’s approach to foldable technology.

General Beta Improvements

As with previous beta releases, iOS 27 Beta 4 includes a range of performance and stability enhancements. These updates aim to provide a smoother experience for developers and testers, making sure the final release is polished and reliable. While these changes may not be immediately noticeable, they contribute to the overall refinement of the operating system, laying the groundwork for a seamless user experience.

A Look Ahead

iOS 27 Beta 4 offers a compelling mix of practical updates and intriguing hints about Apple’s future direction. From smarter app functionality and advanced camera tools to potential hardware innovations, this beta reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the user experience. Whether you’re actively testing the beta or waiting for the final release, these updates showcase the evolving capabilities of iOS and provide a glimpse into the future of Apple’s ecosystem.

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Source & Image Credit: MacRumors



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