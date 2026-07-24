7 Days Left: LiberNovo Launches Maxis & Omni Ergonomic Chairs at Lowest-Ever Super Early Bird Pricing

Only 7 days remain to secure Super Early Bird pricing before July 31. If your daily routine involves long hours staring at a monitor, you know the physical toll it takes. Whether you are debugging code, pushing pixels, grinding rank, or clearing your inbox, prolonged sitting can lead to a familiar cycle of chronic neck pain, lower back tension, and midday fatigue.

Ergonomic brand LiberNovo is changing that with the launch of three all-new dynamic ergonomic chairs designed to deliver better posture, greater comfort, and improved support throughout the working day. Rather than simply refreshing an existing lineup, the company has introduced three distinct seating platforms that cater to different users, from budget-conscious professionals to premium buyers and larger users who often struggle to find an ergonomic chair that truly fits.

From June 16 through July 31, LiberNovo is opening its Super Early Bird campaign, giving customers access to the lowest prices the company has ever offered. Depending on the model and region, buyers can save up to 44% off MSRP, making this one of LiberNovo’s biggest product launches to date.

The new lineup includes the highly anticipated LiberNovo Maxis Series, purpose-built for Big & Tall users, alongside the premium Omni Pro with electric seat ventilation and the more affordable Omni SE, ensuring there is a dynamic ergonomic seating solution for virtually every workspace and budget.

The Main Event: LiberNovo Maxis Series (Engineered for Big & Tall Build)

Standard ergonomic chairs often fail users with larger frames. They leave their thighs unsupported, compress their waist, and feel restricted during intense focus sessions. First revealed on May 13, the LiberNovo Maxis has already gathered major buzz from creators and media for solving these exact pain points.

Here is a breakdown of the key features that set the Maxis Series apart:

52cm Ultra-Deep Seat: Provides full thigh support to completely eliminate dangling legs and drastically reduce pelvic under-seat pressure.

Provides full thigh support to completely eliminate dangling legs and drastically reduce pelvic under-seat pressure. Wider, Pressure-Relieving Back Frame: Features a generous 430mm shoulder span and a 520mm waist width, offering complete, wrap-around coverage for larger builds without pinching.

Features a generous 430mm shoulder span and a 520mm waist width, offering complete, wrap-around coverage for larger builds without pinching. Extended-Reach Headrest: Offers 140mm vertical and 120mm horizontal adjustability. Its tailored U-shaped design naturally cradles the neck to prevent tension headaches.

Offers 140mm vertical and 120mm horizontal adjustability. Its tailored U-shaped design naturally cradles the neck to prevent tension headaches. Arc Armrests: A streamlined, curved architecture that completely avoids waist and hip compression.

A streamlined, curved architecture that completely avoids waist and hip compression. Controlled Recline System: Utilizes a heavy-duty 6-spring progressive support setup for incredibly smooth, micro-adjustable tilting without sudden, jarring drops.

The Maxis Series is available in three distinct variants to suit your exact work style:

Maxis Manual: Traditional mechanical precision and premium posture support. Maxis Electric: Automated adjustability that shifts with your movements effortlessly. Maxis Airflow: Active ventilation built directly into the frame to keep you cool under pressure.

Introducing the Omni Pro & Omni SE

While the Maxis Series focuses on larger body types, LiberNovo’s new Omni lineup has been developed for users with standard and mid-sized builds who still want premium ergonomic performance. Whether you spend your day coding, editing video, designing graphics, or working from a home office, both models deliver the company’s dynamic ergonomic support system while targeting different budgets.

LiberNovo Omni Pro: The flagship model introduces an integrated Electric Seat Ventilation System , helping users stay cool during long work sessions, demanding creative projects, or extended gaming marathons. Combined with LiberNovo’s dynamic ergonomic support, the ventilation system provides a more comfortable seating experience throughout the day.

The flagship model introduces an integrated , helping users stay cool during long work sessions, demanding creative projects, or extended gaming marathons. Combined with LiberNovo’s dynamic ergonomic support, the ventilation system provides a more comfortable seating experience throughout the day. LiberNovo Omni SE: Designed as an affordable entry point into the LiberNovo ecosystem, the Omni SE retains the company’s signature ergonomic design with manual adjustments that allow users to tailor their seating position without the premium price tag. It is an excellent choice for remote workers, students and anyone upgrading from a conventional office chair.

Both models also support LiberNovo’s optional StepSync Footrest, available as part of the Standard Bundle, providing additional lower-body support during extended periods of sitting.

Super Early Bird Timeline & Regional Shipping

To secure the lowest prices these chairs will ever see, make sure to place your order before the window closes on July 31. Make sure you order before July 31.

Launch Windows (June 16 – July 31)

US (PDT): June 16, 9:00 AM – July 31, 9:00 AM

June 16, 9:00 AM – July 31, 9:00 AM Canada (EDT): June 16, 12:00 PM – July 31, 12:00 PM

June 16, 12:00 PM – July 31, 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST): June 16, 5:00 PM – July 31, 5:00 PM

June 16, 5:00 PM – July 31, 5:00 PM EU (CEST): June 16, 6:00 PM – July 31, 6:00 PM

Shipping Note: The Omni Pro and Omni SE models begin shipping immediately on June 16. Due to high demand and specialized manufacturing, the Maxis Series is expected to begin shipping after August 10.

With discounts reaching as high as 48% off MSRP in some regions, the Super Early Bird campaign represents LiberNovo’s most aggressive launch pricing to date. Once the promotion ends on July 31, prices will return to their standard retail levels.

Official Super Early Bird Pricing Tiers

Below is the complete promotional price breakdown across regions. You can upgrade to a Standard Bundle to include the integrated StepSync Footrest, or go all-in with the Premium Bundle (adds an external battery pack for powered models). Make sure you order before July 31.

United States (USD)

Series Bundle Type Promo Price MSRP Discount Omni SE Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle (with Footrest) $569

$643 $899

$1,097 37%

41% Omni Pro Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle (with Footrest)

Premium Bundle (+ Battery) $909

$978

$1,037 $1,299

$1,497

$1,596 30%

35%

35% Maxis Manual Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle (with Footrest) $809

$883 $1,299

$1,497 38%

41% Maxis Electric Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle (with Footrest)

Premium Bundle (+ Battery) $1,049

$1,123

$1,177 $1,799

$1,997

$2,086 42%

44%

44% Maxis Airflow Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle (with Footrest)

Premium Bundle (+ Battery) $1,239

$1,313

$1,377 $1,859

$2,057

$2,156 33%

36%

36%

United Kingdom (GBP)

Series Bundle Type Promo Price MSRP Discount Omni SE Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle £509

£588 £839

£1,049 39%

44% Omni Pro Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle

Premium Bundle £849

£928

£1,002 £1,369

£1,579

£1,688 38%

41%

41% Maxis Manual Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle £719

£798 £1,099

£1,309 35%

39% Maxis Electric Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle

Premium Bundle £929

£1,008

£1,072 £1,579

£1,789

£1,888 41%

44%

43% Maxis Airflow Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle

Premium Bundle £1,009

£1,088

£1,162 £1,699

£1,909

£2,018 41%

43%

42%

European Union (EUR)

Series Bundle Type Promo Price MSRP Discount Omni SE Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle €589.00

€659.00 €929.00

€1,148.00 37%

43% Omni Pro Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle

Premium Bundle €979.00

€1,049.00

€1,113.00 €1,669.00

€1,888.00

€2,007.00 41%

44%

45% Maxis Manual Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle €829.00

€899.00 €1,399.00

€1,618.00 41%

44% Maxis Electric Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle

Premium Bundle €1,079.00

€1,149.00

€1,202.00 €1,969.00

€2,188.00

€2,297.00 45%

47%

48% Maxis Airflow Basic Bundle

Standard Bundle

Premium Bundle €1,269.00

€1,339.00

€1,403.00 €2,099.00

€2,318.00

€2,437.00 40%

42%

42%

Which LiberNovo Chair Is Right for You?

Choosing the right ergonomic chair ultimately comes down to your body type, workspace, and daily routine.

Choose the Maxis Series if you have a larger frame or have struggled to find ergonomic chairs that properly support your shoulders, waist, and thighs. Its wider dimensions and advanced support system are specifically engineered for Big & Tall users.

if you have a larger frame or have struggled to find ergonomic chairs that properly support your shoulders, waist, and thighs. Its wider dimensions and advanced support system are specifically engineered for Big & Tall users. Choose the Omni Pro if you spend long hours at your desk and want premium comfort features, including integrated electric seat ventilation that helps maintain comfort during extended work or gaming sessions.

if you spend long hours at your desk and want premium comfort features, including integrated electric seat ventilation that helps maintain comfort during extended work or gaming sessions. Choose the Omni SE if you are looking for an affordable upgrade from a traditional office chair while still benefiting from LiberNovo’s dynamic ergonomic design and adjustable support.

Regardless of which model you choose, every chair has been designed to encourage a healthier sitting posture while helping reduce the discomfort that often accompanies long hours behind a keyboard.

With the Super Early Bird event offering the lowest launch prices LiberNovo has ever released, this is the ideal opportunity to upgrade your home office, creative studio or gaming setup before pricing returns to standard retail after July 31.

Where to Buy

Secure your configuration directly through LiberNovo’s official regional storefronts and make sure you order before July 31:

Product Deep Dives

Learn more about the design philosophy and technical specs via the product landing pages:

Direct Purchase Links

Connect with the Community

Stay updated, ask questions, or see real-user setups across LiberNovo’s social ecosystems:



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