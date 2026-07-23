At $99, Nothing’s New Ear (3a) Is Making Apple and Samsung Nervous

The Nothing Ear 3A earbuds establish a new standard for affordable audio devices. At a price of just $99, they offer an impressive array of features, including high-resolution sound, effective active noise cancellation (ANC), and unique audio recording capabilities. While they are not without minor limitations, their overall performance and affordability position them as a standout option in the highly competitive earbud market. The video below from Mike O’Brien gives us more details.

Design and Build: A Transparent Statement of Style

The Nothing Ear 3A earbuds feature a transparent design that is both modern and visually striking, setting them apart from conventional earbuds. The compact charging case, available in four distinct colors, black, white, yellow, and pink, adds a touch of personalization. Its aluminum hinge and magnetic closure enhance durability, while the IP54 rating ensures resistance to water and dust, making the earbuds and case suitable for light exposure to the elements. However, the clear plastic material of the case is prone to scratches, which could affect its long-term appearance. For users who prioritize aesthetics, this is a factor worth considering.

Sound Quality: Bass-Forward Audio with Customization Options

The Ear 3A earbuds cater to bass enthusiasts with their bass-heavy default tuning, delivering deep, resonant lows that enhance genres like hip-hop and electronic music. For those who prefer a different sound profile, the robust equalizer in the accompanying app allows for easy customization. High-resolution audio codecs such as LDAC (for Android devices) and AAC (for other platforms) ensure crisp highs and balanced mids, providing a consistently impressive listening experience. Whether you’re streaming music, watching videos, or taking calls, the sound quality exceeds expectations for earbuds in this price range.

Active Noise Cancellation: Effective Quiet at an Affordable Price

The active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Nothing Ear 3A is surprisingly effective, even outperforming the pricier Nothing Ear 3 in certain scenarios. It significantly reduces background noise, making it ideal for commuting or working in noisy environments. While it doesn’t quite match the premium ANC performance of brands like Sony or Bose, it delivers excellent results for its price. The transparency mode is functional, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings. However, it introduces a slight hissing sound, which may be noticeable in quieter settings.

Innovative Features: Pinch Controls and Audio Recording

One of the most distinctive features of the Ear 3A is its pinch controls, which provide an intuitive way to manage playback, adjust settings and even record audio. The audio recording functionality is particularly noteworthy, allowing users to capture phone calls or other audio with transcription options. Additionally, the retroactive recording feature allows you to save the last 30 seconds of audio, a rare and practical addition for earbuds at this price point. These features make the Ear 3A not only a listening device but also a versatile tool for productivity.

Battery Life: Reliable and Long-Lasting

Battery performance is a key strength of the Ear 3A. Without ANC and LDAC enabled, the earbuds offer up to 10 hours of playback, with the charging case extending this to an impressive 42 hours. When both ANC and LDAC are active, playback time decreases to 4.5 hours, with a total of 20 hours using the case. The fast-charging capability adds convenience, providing 1 hour of playback with just a 5-minute charge. This makes the Ear 3A a reliable companion for long commutes, workouts, or extended listening sessions.

App and Customization: Tailored to Your Preferences

The accompanying app enhances the user experience with a simple and intuitive interface. It allows you to customize controls, fine-tune EQ settings and enable multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between two devices. For users with a Nothing phone, exclusive features such as hands-free ChatGPT integration further elevate the experience, offering added convenience and functionality. These customization options ensure that the Ear 3A can adapt to a wide range of user preferences and needs.

Fit and Comfort: Designed for All-Day Wear

The Nothing Ear 3A earbuds are designed with comfort in mind, making them suitable for extended use. With four different ear tip sizes included, users can find the perfect fit for their ears. The secure fit ensures that the earbuds stay in place during workouts or other physical activities. This versatility makes the Ear 3A a practical choice for both casual listeners and active users.

Drawbacks: Areas for Improvement

While the Ear 3A offers an impressive feature set, there are a few areas where it falls short:

No wireless charging : This omission may be inconvenient for users who prefer a cable-free charging experience.

: This omission may be inconvenient for users who prefer a cable-free charging experience. Transparency mode limitations : The mode lacks volume adjustment and does not provide a natural ambient sound experience.

: The mode lacks volume adjustment and does not provide a natural ambient sound experience. Limited pinch controls: The absence of swipe or gesture options for volume adjustment may be a drawback for some users.

Microphone Performance: Clear but Context-Dependent

The microphone on the Ear 3A delivers clear audio in quiet environments, making it suitable for phone calls and voice recordings. However, in noisier outdoor settings, its performance is adequate but not exceptional. This trade-off is expected at this price point and is unlikely to be a dealbreaker for most users.

Final Thoughts: Affordable Excellence with Practical Features

The Nothing Ear 3A earbuds combine high-resolution sound, effective ANC and innovative features like audio recording, all at an accessible price point. While they have minor drawbacks, such as the lack of wireless charging and limited transparency mode functionality, their overall performance and affordability make them a compelling choice. Whether you’re an audiophile on a budget or simply seeking reliable earbuds with practical features, the Ear 3A offers exceptional value and versatility.

Source: Mike O’Brien



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