Philips Hue vs IKEA: Dual Protocol Battles Matter-Over-Thread

The smart home landscape is evolving rapidly, with Philips Hue and IKEA taking notably different paths in adapting to the rise of Matter, the new standard for device interoperability. A Smarter House explores this divide, highlighting Philips Hue’s dual-protocol strategy, which combines Zigbee and Matter-over-Thread using advanced hardware like the Silicon Labs MG26 chip. This approach ensures backward compatibility for existing Zigbee users while allowing a gradual transition to Matter. Meanwhile, IKEA has fully committed to Matter-over-Thread, phasing out Zigbee entirely and introducing affordable Matter-compatible devices such as bulbs, plugs and sensors. These contrasting strategies reveal distinct priorities in balancing legacy support with future-proofing.

In this overview, you’ll gain insight into how these approaches impact smart home users, from Philips Hue’s selective rollout of dual-protocol lighting products to IKEA’s emphasis on accessibility through its DIRIGERA hub. Explore the challenges of transitioning to Matter, including hardware constraints and connectivity issues and understand how both brands are addressing the coexistence of Zigbee and Matter. Whether you’re upgrading an existing setup or starting fresh, this breakdown provides a clear look at the trade-offs shaping the smart home ecosystem today.

Philips Hue vs IKEA 2026

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Philips Hue is adopting a dual-protocol strategy, integrating Zigbee and Matter-over-Thread using Concurrent Multiprotocol (CMP) technology, making sure backward compatibility and a flexible transition for users.

IKEA has fully transitioned to Matter-over-Thread, discontinuing Zigbee and introduced affordable Matter-compatible devices, though some users overview connectivity issues with Thread routing.

Zigbee remains relevant with updates like Zigbee 4.0, offering long-range mesh networking, while bridging solutions from Philips Hue and IKEA ensure legacy device support during the transition to Matter.

Matter, now at version 1.6, enhances interoperability with features like NFC-based commissioning and Joint Fabric for multi-controller networks, though it still has fewer certified devices compared to Zigbee.

The transition from Zigbee to Matter provides users with future-proofing and cross-platform compatibility, allowing them to mix and match devices while maintaining functionality of existing setups.

Philips Hue’s Dual-Protocol Approach

Philips Hue has adopted a dual-protocol strategy, using Concurrent Multiprotocol (CMP) technology to enable Zigbee and Matter-over-Thread to coexist on the same device. This innovative approach eliminates the need for a bridge translation layer, simplifying integration and making sure backward compatibility with existing Zigbee devices. However, this capability depends on advanced hardware, such as the Silicon Labs MG26 chip, which is only available in newer Hue products.

Currently, Philips Hue’s CMP implementation is focused on lighting products, excluding sensors and battery-powered accessories due to hardware limitations. By selectively rolling out this technology, Philips Hue ensures that users with existing Zigbee setups can continue using their devices while gradually adopting Matter-compatible products. This strategy offers a flexible solution for users navigating the transition to Matter, allowing them to benefit from both protocols without abandoning their current investments.

IKEA’s Full Commitment to Matter

In contrast, IKEA has fully transitioned to Matter-over-Thread, discontinuing Zigbee for its new product lineup. The company has introduced a range of affordable Matter-compatible devices, including smart bulbs, plugs and sensors, designed to appeal to a broad audience. Central to IKEA’s strategy is the DIRIGERA hub, which supports multiple roles, such as Zigbee-to-Matter bridging and Thread Border Routing, making sure compatibility across various devices.

However, IKEA’s transition has not been without challenges. Users have reported connectivity issues with Thread routing in new Matter sensors, highlighting the complexities of implementing a Thread-based ecosystem. Despite these hurdles, IKEA’s commitment to Matter reflects a forward-looking vision of cross-platform compatibility and streamlined smart home integration. By focusing on affordability and accessibility, IKEA aims to make the benefits of Matter available to a wider range of users.

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The Role of Zigbee in a Matter-Driven Future

As Matter adoption accelerates, Zigbee remains relevant, with ongoing updates making sure its continued utility in the smart home landscape. For example, Zigbee 4.0 introduces long-range mesh networking capabilities, addressing connectivity challenges in larger homes. Both Philips Hue and IKEA continue to support legacy Zigbee devices through bridging solutions, making sure that existing setups remain functional.

For users with extensive Zigbee networks, this support provides reassurance that their investments will not become obsolete. However, as Matter gains traction, Zigbee’s role may gradually diminish, particularly in the development of new products. The coexistence of these protocols during the transition period offers users the flexibility to adapt their systems at their own pace.

The Evolution of Matter

Matter, now at version 1.6, has introduced features like NFC-based commissioning for easier device setup and Joint Fabric for multi-controller networks. These advancements enhance user experience and promote interoperability across different ecosystems. However, Matter still has fewer certified devices compared to Zigbee, reflecting its relative infancy in the market.

Despite these limitations, Matter’s promise of cross-platform compatibility makes it an attractive option for users seeking a unified smart home experience. Platforms like Home Assistant and Homey, which support both Zigbee and Matter, offer additional flexibility, allowing users to mix and match devices from different protocols. As Matter continues to evolve, its growing ecosystem is expected to attract more manufacturers and users alike.

What This Means for Smart Home Users

For smart home users, the transition from Zigbee to Matter presents both opportunities and challenges. Existing Zigbee setups remain functional, so there is no immediate need for replacement. However, Matter-over-Thread offers future-proofing and enhanced compatibility for new devices, making it a compelling choice for those looking to expand their smart home systems.

Platforms that support both protocols act as a bridge between the old and the new, making sure a smooth transition. This allows users to continue using their Zigbee devices while gradually incorporating Matter-compatible products, benefiting from the strengths of both protocols. Whether you prioritize backward compatibility or the latest advancements, the evolving smart home ecosystem offers more options and greater interoperability than ever before.

Media Credit: A Smarter House



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