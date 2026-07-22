Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Z Fold 8 Ultra: Differences You Need to Know Before Buying

Samsung continues to redefine the foldable smartphone market with its latest releases, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra. These devices represent the pinnacle of foldable technology, offering innovative features and design improvements. While both models share several advancements, they are tailored to meet distinct user preferences. Below is a detailed exploration of the seven key differences that set these devices apart, along with the shared innovations that make them stand out in the competitive smartphone landscape. The video below from TechTalkTV gives us more details about the handset.

Key Differences Between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra

Display Sizes and Form Factor: The Z Fold 8 Ultra is built for users seeking an immersive experience, featuring a 6.5-inch cover display and an expansive 8-inch inner display. This makes it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. In contrast, the Z Fold 8 offers a more compact design with a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display, making it easier to handle and more portable for everyday use.

The Z Fold 8 Ultra is built for users seeking an immersive experience, featuring a 6.5-inch cover display and an expansive 8-inch inner display. This makes it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. In contrast, the Z Fold 8 offers a more compact design with a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display, making it easier to handle and more portable for everyday use. Price: The Z Fold 8 is priced at $1,899, making it the more affordable option for those looking to experience foldable technology without breaking the bank. The Z Fold 8 Ultra, with a starting price of $2,099, reflects its premium features and larger form factor, catering to users who prioritize top-tier specifications.

The Z Fold 8 is priced at $1,899, making it the more affordable option for those looking to experience foldable technology without breaking the bank. The Z Fold 8 Ultra, with a starting price of $2,099, reflects its premium features and larger form factor, catering to users who prioritize top-tier specifications. Battery Capacity: The Z Fold 8 Ultra is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, offering up to 27 hours of video playback, making sure extended usage for power users. The Z Fold 8, while slightly smaller with a 4800mAh battery, still delivers an impressive 26 hours of playback, making it suitable for most daily needs.

The Z Fold 8 Ultra is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, offering up to 27 hours of video playback, making sure extended usage for power users. The Z Fold 8, while slightly smaller with a 4800mAh battery, still delivers an impressive 26 hours of playback, making it suitable for most daily needs. Camera Systems: Photography enthusiasts will find the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s camera system particularly appealing. It features a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, delivering exceptional versatility and image quality. The Z Fold 8, while capable, features a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens but lacks the telephoto option, making it a more straightforward choice for casual photography.

Photography enthusiasts will find the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s camera system particularly appealing. It features a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, delivering exceptional versatility and image quality. The Z Fold 8, while capable, features a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens but lacks the telephoto option, making it a more straightforward choice for casual photography. Thickness and Weight: The Z Fold 8 Ultra is thinner, measuring 9mm when folded and 4.1mm when unfolded, offering a sleek profile. However, it is slightly heavier at 215g. The Z Fold 8, while thicker at 9.7mm folded and 4.5mm unfolded, is lighter at 201g, enhancing its portability for users on the go.

The Z Fold 8 Ultra is thinner, measuring 9mm when folded and 4.1mm when unfolded, offering a sleek profile. However, it is slightly heavier at 215g. The Z Fold 8, while thicker at 9.7mm folded and 4.5mm unfolded, is lighter at 201g, enhancing its portability for users on the go. RAM and Storage Options: The Z Fold 8 Ultra caters to power users with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, making sure seamless multitasking and ample space for media and apps. The Z Fold 8 offers up to 12GB of RAM with the same maximum storage capacity, providing a balanced option for users who value performance without the need for the highest specifications.

Shared Features and Innovations

Despite their differences, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra share several new features that highlight Samsung’s commitment to innovation. These shared upgrades enhance the overall user experience and set a new standard for foldable smartphones.

Display Enhancements: Both models feature brighter screens with a peak brightness of 3600 nits, making sure excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. The addition of an anti-reflective coating minimizes glare, while higher resolution delivers sharper and more vibrant visuals. Durability has also been improved with a titanium alloy support layer and 33% thicker Ultra Thin Glass, making the displays more robust. Furthermore, crease visibility has been significantly reduced, providing a smoother and more seamless viewing experience.

Both models feature brighter screens with a peak brightness of 3600 nits, making sure excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. The addition of an anti-reflective coating minimizes glare, while higher resolution delivers sharper and more vibrant visuals. Durability has also been improved with a titanium alloy support layer and 33% thicker Ultra Thin Glass, making the displays more robust. Furthermore, crease visibility has been significantly reduced, providing a smoother and more seamless viewing experience. Faster Charging: Both devices support 45W wired charging, allowing for rapid power-ups that minimize downtime. Wireless charging has also been upgraded to 20W, offering added convenience for users who prefer cable-free solutions. These enhancements ensure that both models are ready to keep up with demanding lifestyles.

Both devices support 45W wired charging, allowing for rapid power-ups that minimize downtime. Wireless charging has also been upgraded to 20W, offering added convenience for users who prefer cable-free solutions. These enhancements ensure that both models are ready to keep up with demanding lifestyles. Improved Durability: Built with premium materials such as titanium alloy and reinforced ultra-thin glass, both devices are designed to withstand the rigors of daily use. These durability improvements not only enhance the longevity of the devices but also provide users with greater confidence in their investment.

Choosing the Right Foldable for You

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra cater to different user needs, offering a choice between portability and premium performance. The Z Fold 8 Ultra stands out with its larger display, advanced camera system, and higher RAM options, making it an excellent choice for power users, media enthusiasts and those who demand the best in smartphone technology. On the other hand, the Z Fold 8 provides a more compact and budget-friendly alternative, delivering a well-rounded experience without compromising on key features such as display quality, durability and charging speed.

Whether you prioritize innovative technology or everyday convenience, Samsung’s latest foldable lineup offers a compelling option for modern smartphone users. With their innovative designs and robust feature sets, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra continue to push the boundaries of what foldable smartphones can achieve.

Rumored Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra Specs

Feature Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Inner Display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,448 × 1,848), ~4:3 aspect ratio 8.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,504 × 2,256), ~3:2 aspect ratio Cover Display 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1,972 × 1,248) 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2,520 × 1,080) Form Factor / Style “Passport” wide aspect ratio (Shorter & Wider) Standard tall form factor Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy RAM / Storage 12GB / 16GB RAM + 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 12GB / 16GB RAM + 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear Cameras • 50MP Main (f/1.8, OIS) • 50MP Ultrawide (f/2.2) (No dedicated telephoto lens) • 200MP Main (f/1.7, OIS) • 50MP Ultrawide (f/1.9) • 10MP Telephoto (3x Optical Zoom, OIS) Front/Selfie Cameras Dual 10MP sensors (Inner & Outer) Dual 10MP sensors (Inner & Outer) Battery Capacity 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 45W Wired, Wireless charging 45W Wired, Wireless charging Thickness (Unfolded) 4.5 mm 4.1 mm Weight ~201 g ~218 g Durability / Material Flex Titanium display structure, IP48 Flex Titanium display structure, IP48 Rumored US Price From $1,899 From $2,099

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Source & Image Credit: TechTalkTV



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