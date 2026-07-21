Apple Just Raised the Price of the MacBook Neo to $699—Should You Still Buy It?

The MacBook Neo has established itself as a noteworthy contender in the budget-friendly laptop market, offering a balance of affordability and functionality. However, recent price increases, driven by a global memory shortage, have sparked debates about its value. At $699 for the base model, the Neo remains a compelling choice for everyday computing, but its compromises may influence your decision. The video below from MacRumors gives us more details about the MacBook Neo and whether it is worth the new, higher price.

Price Hikes and Market Dynamics

Apple’s pricing adjustments have significantly impacted the MacBook Neo lineup. The base model, featuring 256GB of storage, now costs $699, a $100 increase from its earlier price of $599. Similarly, the 512GB model with Touch ID has risen to $799, up from $699. Even education pricing has seen a $100 hike across all configurations.

These price increases are largely attributed to a global memory shortage, which has driven up the cost of components. As a result, the price gap between the MacBook Neo and the more premium MacBook Air has widened to $600, positioning the Neo as a more attractive option for budget-conscious buyers. However, this shift has also affected the affordability of refurbished and used MacBooks, further limiting alternatives in the budget laptop segment.

Performance: A18 Pro Chip and macOS Efficiency

The MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which delivers robust single-core performance, surpassing the M1 chip in similar tasks. This makes it well-suited for everyday activities such as web browsing, video streaming and light productivity tasks. The A18 Pro chip ensures smooth performance for general users, offering a reliable experience for basic computing needs.

With 8GB of RAM, the Neo efficiently handles most standard tasks, thanks to macOS’s optimization. However, the limited RAM may present challenges for users engaging in heavy multitasking or running resource-intensive applications. For power users or professionals requiring advanced performance, this limitation could be a significant drawback.

Features: Strengths and Shortcomings

The MacBook Neo’s lightweight design and high-quality display make it a practical choice for students, office workers and general users. Its portability and screen clarity are standout features, but the device also comes with notable limitations that may affect usability in specific scenarios. Key shortcomings include:

No backlit keyboard, which can be inconvenient in dimly lit environments.

Absence of True Tone technology, MagSafe charging and Thunderbolt ports.

Charging limited to USB-C, with one port restricted to USB 2 speeds.

A mechanical trackpad that lacks the precision of Apple’s Force Touch technology.

These compromises reflect the Neo’s budget-oriented nature. While they may not hinder basic usage, they could be deal-breakers for users seeking advanced features or enhanced convenience.

Storage Options: Which Model is Right for You?

The MacBook Neo is available in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB. The base model, priced at $699, offers sufficient storage for everyday tasks such as document editing, web browsing, and media consumption. For users with more demanding storage needs or those who prioritize enhanced security, the 512GB model at $799 is a better option. This upgraded version includes Touch ID, which adds an extra layer of convenience and security.

When choosing between the two models, consider your storage requirements and whether the additional features of the 512GB model align with your needs. For users who frequently work with large files or require additional storage for media, the higher-capacity model may provide better long-term value.

Who Should Consider the MacBook Neo?

The MacBook Neo is designed for users with basic computing needs, making it an excellent choice for students, office workers, and general users. It excels in tasks such as:

Document editing and word processing.

Video conferencing and online collaboration.

Media consumption, including streaming and light photo editing.

However, the Neo is not ideal for professionals or power users who require higher RAM, extensive storage, or advanced features like Thunderbolt connectivity. Users working with demanding software, large datasets, or resource-intensive applications may find the MacBook Neo’s limitations restrictive. For such users, exploring higher-end models like the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro may be a more suitable investment.

Is the MacBook Neo Worth It?

The MacBook Neo offers a solid balance of performance, affordability, and macOS optimization, making it a strong contender for everyday use. Its lightweight design, reliable A18 Pro chip, and competitive pricing cater to budget-conscious buyers seeking a dependable laptop for basic tasks. However, its limitations, such as the lack of advanced features and limited RAM, may deter users with more demanding requirements.

Given the ongoing global memory shortage, further price increases are a possibility. If the MacBook Neo aligns with your needs, purchasing sooner rather than later could be a prudent decision. For those seeking a reliable, budget-friendly laptop for general use, the Neo remains a viable option. However, if your needs extend to advanced features, heavy multitasking, or professional-grade performance, investing in a higher-end model may offer greater long-term value.

Enhance your knowledge on MacBook Neo by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Source: MacRumors



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