Raspberry Pi IKEA TRÅDFRI Light smart home connection with Home Assistant

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts or those interested in learning more about setting up their very own smart home or home automation, may be interested in a new project published to the hacks dryer website this week by Michael Becker. The intermediate tutorial takes approximately 60 minutes to complete and provides detailed information on how to set up and configure IKEA TRÅDFRI wireless light with Home Assistant. Watch the video embedded below to learn more about the Raspberry Pi project.

If you haven’t already installed Home Assistant, on your Raspberry Pi mini PC full instructions are provided. For those of you unfamiliar with Home Assistant, it tranforms your Raspberry Pi or other mini PCs into the ultimate home automation hub allowing you to focus on integrating your devices and writing automations to tailor your smart home to your exact requirements.

For full instructions on how to set up your IKEA TRÅDFRI wireless light and Raspberry Pi mini PC with Home Assistant jump over to the official hacked I/O project page by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

