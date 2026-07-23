The iOS 27 Beta 4 Update is Now Available with New Features

Apple has officially released iOS 27 Beta 4 for developers, marking another important step in the evolution of its operating system. This update brings a variety of features and refinements aimed at improving usability, security, and overall performance. Whether you’re a developer testing the latest tools or a user eagerly awaiting the public beta, this release delivers meaningful enhancements that span the entire iOS ecosystem.

With a focus on both functionality and user experience, iOS 27 Beta 4 continues to build on Apple’s reputation for innovation and attention to detail. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details.

What’s New with Siri?

Siri receives notable updates in iOS 27 Beta 4, further enhancing its role as a versatile and intuitive voice assistant. These improvements are designed to make interactions with Siri more seamless and personalized, offering users greater control and functionality. Key updates include:

The reintroduction of the “Optimizing Search in Siri” feature, which replaces the older “Indexing” functionality. This change improves search efficiency and delivers faster, more accurate results.

feature, which replaces the older “Indexing” functionality. This change improves search efficiency and delivers faster, more accurate results. A new splash screen that highlights Siri’s updated capabilities the first time you access it, making sure users are informed about the latest features.

Seven distinct voice options, including Australian, British, Indian, Irish and South African accents, providing enhanced personalization for diverse user preferences.

Improved accessibility settings, such as adjustments to text size and opacity, making Siri more inclusive for users with varying needs.

A streamlined “Highlight to Search” toggle, simplifying the process of conducting image-based searches.

These updates collectively enhance Siri’s functionality, making it a more powerful and user-friendly tool for everyday tasks.

Refined User Interface and Design

iOS 27 Beta 4 introduces a series of subtle yet impactful design changes that enhance both the visual appeal and usability of the operating system. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to creating a polished and intuitive user experience. Key design refinements include:

A redesigned iCloud icon with a cleaner and more modern aesthetic, aligning with Apple’s minimalist design philosophy.

with a cleaner and more modern aesthetic, aligning with Apple’s minimalist design philosophy. Lock screen control toggles now feature a sleek “liquid glass” effect, offering a contemporary and visually striking appearance.

effect, offering a contemporary and visually striking appearance. Darker widgets for apps like Calendar and Reminders, improving visibility and readability in low-light environments.

Updates to the Music app, including refined padding and bolder text, making sure better readability and a more organized layout.

These design enhancements not only improve the overall look of iOS but also contribute to a more intuitive and enjoyable user experience.

Enhanced Privacy and Security

Privacy and security remain at the forefront of Apple’s priorities and iOS 27 Beta 4 introduces several meaningful updates in this area. These changes aim to provide users with greater control over their data while reinforcing Apple’s commitment to safeguarding personal information. Notable improvements include:

Lockdown Mode has been relocated to a more prominent position within the settings menu, making it easier for users to locate and activate this advanced security feature.

has been relocated to a more prominent position within the settings menu, making it easier for users to locate and activate this advanced security feature. Updated descriptions for Lockdown Mode now offer clearer explanations of its purpose and functionality, helping users make informed decisions about their device’s security settings.

These updates empower users to take a proactive approach to their privacy and security, making sure that sensitive data remains protected.

Improved Wireless Connectivity

A new feature in iOS 27 Beta 4 enhances wireless connectivity by allowing users to use cellular data alongside specific Wi-Fi networks. This functionality is particularly beneficial in scenarios where Wi-Fi connections are unstable or unreliable. By allowing this option, users can maintain uninterrupted connectivity without the need to manually switch between networks. This improvement underscores Apple’s focus on delivering a seamless and reliable user experience, even in challenging network conditions.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

iOS 27 Beta 4 addresses a range of bugs and glitches, resulting in a more stable and reliable operating system. These fixes contribute to a smoother user experience and demonstrate Apple’s dedication to refining its software. Resolved issues include:

Fixes for notification center animation glitches , making sure smoother transitions and interactions.

, making sure smoother transitions and interactions. Resolution of other minor bugs that previously impacted usability and performance.

These improvements make iOS 27 Beta 4 one of the most stable builds in the current beta cycle, offering a more polished experience for developers and testers alike.

Performance and Battery Life

While Geekbench scores for iOS 27 Beta 4 are slightly lower than those of Beta 3, overall performance remains consistent and smooth. Battery life is comparable to the stable builds of iOS 26, with potential for further optimization in future updates. These refinements ensure that the operating system performs reliably during daily use, balancing power efficiency with robust functionality.

Hints at Future Hardware Innovations

Code references discovered in iOS 27 Beta 4 suggest that Apple may be exploring advanced hardware designs for future iPhones. Specifically, mentions of multiple batteries hint at potential innovations, such as foldable devices or Ultra models. While these findings remain speculative, they offer a glimpse into Apple’s long-term vision and commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology.

Release Timeline

The public beta for iOS 27 Beta 4 is expected to be released soon, likely sharing the same build as the developer version. Looking ahead, Developer Beta 5 and Public Beta 3 are anticipated in early August, with weekly updates leading up to the final release in September. This structured timeline reflects Apple’s methodical approach to software development, making sure that each release is thoroughly tested and refined.

iOS 27 Beta 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s beta cycle, focusing on stability, usability and incremental improvements. From Siri enhancements and UI updates to privacy features and performance optimizations, this release highlights Apple’s dedication to delivering a seamless and secure user experience. Whether you’re exploring the developer beta or waiting for the public release, these updates set the stage for a robust and feature-rich operating system.

Below are more guides on iOS 27 Beta 4 from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



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