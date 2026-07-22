Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9: Here is Everything New

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2026, showcasing a leap forward in wearable technology. These new models are designed to meet the needs of distinct user groups. The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is crafted for outdoor enthusiasts and high-performance athletes, while the Galaxy Watch9 focuses on delivering a comprehensive health and wellness experience for everyday users. Both devices integrate innovative hardware and software, offering a more personalized and efficient digital health experience through the enhanced Samsung Health platform.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Built for Extreme Performance

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is specifically engineered for individuals who thrive in challenging and demanding environments. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite Platform, it ensures faster processing speeds and highly accurate GPS tracking, making it a reliable companion for outdoor adventures. Its 800mAh battery, which is 35% larger than its predecessor, supports extended usage, allowing users to stay connected and track their activities for longer durations. The 5,000 nits display brightness ensures exceptional visibility, even under direct sunlight.

The Ultra2’s design emphasizes both durability and comfort. It is 12% thinner and 26% lighter than the previous model, making it more comfortable for prolonged wear. The redesigned band incorporates an air pocket structure, enhancing comfort during intense activities. The 47mm watch case features a seamless cushion design that integrates the display, bezel and body, combining sleek aesthetics with robust functionality.

Specialized features make the Ultra2 a standout choice for adventurers. The exclusive “Trail Run” mode offers real-time data on elevation, climbing progress and workout intensity, catering to trail runners and hikers. Divers benefit from advanced capabilities, including EN13319 certification, 10ATM water resistance, and IP69K dust and water resistance, making sure reliability in underwater environments. A collaboration with Mares introduces features like real-time ascent and descent rate tracking and decompression safety alerts. Additionally, the watch provides hydration guidance based on sweat loss, helping users maintain optimal fluid levels during strenuous activities.

Galaxy Watch9: Everyday Health, Simplified

The Galaxy Watch9 is designed to seamlessly integrate into your daily life, prioritizing health and wellness. Its slimmer profile and air pocket band structure ensure all-day comfort, making it ideal for continuous wear. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Watch9 features a 390mAh battery, offering 20% more capacity than its predecessor, making sure consistent health monitoring throughout the day.

At the core of the Watch9 is the enhanced Samsung Health platform, which focuses on five essential pillars: Activity, Mindfulness, Nutrition, Sleep, and Vitals. By analyzing metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate and blood oxygen levels, the platform provides personalized health insights, empowering users to better understand and manage their overall well-being.

The Watch9 introduces innovative health features, including AI-powered Sleep Apnea detection, which has received FDA De Novo authorization. The Heart Health Score combines data on activity, sleep, body composition and stress to deliver a comprehensive view of cardiovascular health. Additional metrics, such as Fitness Index and Daily Cardio Load, guide users in planning workouts and recovery, making sure they achieve their fitness goals safely and effectively.

Shared Innovations: Smarter Wearable Technology

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 reflect Samsung’s dedication to advancing wearable technology. Enhanced battery performance ensures longer usage, while improved display brightness and durability make these devices adaptable to various environments. The inclusion of 10ATM water resistance and IP69K dust resistance further enhances their reliability, even in extreme conditions.

AI-driven algorithms are central to the functionality of these watches. From real-time health monitoring to fitness tracking and personalized insights, these devices provide accurate and actionable data. Whether you’re tracking your ascent rate during a climb or monitoring your heart rate during a workout, the watches adapt to your lifestyle, offering tailored support and guidance.

Wearables for Every Lifestyle

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 cater to a wide range of user needs, blending innovative technology with seamless integration into daily life. The Ultra2 is the perfect choice for adventurers and athletes seeking high-performance features and durability, while the Watch9 offers a comprehensive suite of health management tools for everyday users. Together, these devices represent a significant step forward in wearable technology, delivering smarter, more personalized experiences for fitness, health and beyond.

Source: Samsung



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