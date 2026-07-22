Samsung Officially Unveils the New Samsung Galaxy Card

Samsung Electronics America has officially entered the credit card market with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Card. This innovative offering is designed to seamlessly integrate into your digital lifestyle, providing a blend of cash rewards, advanced security and effortless usability. Issued by Barclays on the Visa network, the card is tailored for Samsung enthusiasts and anyone seeking a modern, tech-forward payment solution. Early access applications are now available, with general availability starting on July 22, 2026.

Unlocking Value Through a Tiered Rewards Program

The Samsung Galaxy Card introduces a robust tiered rewards system, making sure that every purchase delivers tangible value. Whether you’re a loyal Samsung user or simply looking for a card with versatile benefits, the rewards structure is designed to meet a variety of spending habits:

5% cash rewards on purchases directly from Samsung, including smartphones, tablets, accessories and services.

on purchases directly from Samsung, including smartphones, tablets, accessories and services. 3% cash rewards on transactions made using Samsung Wallet, encouraging the adoption of digital payment methods.

on transactions made using Samsung Wallet, encouraging the adoption of digital payment methods. 2% cash rewards on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify, catering to entertainment enthusiasts.

on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify, catering to entertainment enthusiasts. 1% cash rewards on all other purchases, making sure consistent benefits across all spending categories.

on all other purchases, making sure consistent benefits across all spending categories. 20% discount on Samsung VIP Advantage memberships, along with an additional 5% cash rewards on membership purchases or renewals.

This rewards program is particularly advantageous for those already immersed in Samsung’s ecosystem, but it also offers significant value to a broader audience by covering diverse spending categories.

Flexible Card Options for Every Preference

The Samsung Galaxy Card is available in two distinct formats, catering to different user preferences:

A virtual card that integrates seamlessly with Samsung Wallet, ideal for those who prioritize digital convenience and contactless payments.

that integrates seamlessly with Samsung Wallet, ideal for those who prioritize digital convenience and contactless payments. A premium metal physical card for users who prefer a tangible, high-quality option that exudes sophistication.

Both options are designed to work effortlessly with Samsung Wallet, allowing you to manage your card alongside other digital assets such as IDs, passes and digital keys. This flexibility ensures the card adapts to your lifestyle, whether you value convenience, a premium feel, or both.

Enhanced Security with Samsung Knox

Security is a cornerstone of the Samsung Galaxy Card, which uses the Samsung Knox platform to provide defense-grade protection for your transactions and personal data. Whether you’re making contactless payments or managing your account through Samsung Wallet, your information is safeguarded against potential threats. This advanced security framework underscores Samsung’s commitment to delivering a safe and reliable payment experience, giving you peace of mind in every transaction.

Exclusive Early Access and Introductory Bonuses

Early access applications for the Samsung Galaxy Card are now open, offering an exclusive opportunity to be among the first to experience its benefits. Approved applicants can also take advantage of a special introductory offer: a $200 cash reward when you spend $2,000 within the first 90 days of account opening. This incentive is designed to help you maximize the card’s value right from the start. For those who miss the early access window, general applications will open to the public on July 22, 2026.

A Strategic Collaboration for a Seamless Experience

The Samsung Galaxy Card is the result of a strategic partnership between three industry leaders: Samsung, Barclays and Visa. This collaboration combines Samsung’s expertise in technology, Barclays’ financial acumen and Visa’s global payment network to create a card that integrates seamlessly into your digital lifestyle. The result is a payment solution that not only simplifies financial management but also enhances your overall experience as a consumer in the digital age.

Designed for the Digital Generation

The Samsung Galaxy Card is more than just a credit card, it’s a comprehensive tool designed to meet the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers. With its rewarding cash-back program, flexible card options, robust security features and seamless integration with Samsung Wallet, the card is tailored to fit the demands of a digital-first world. Whether you’re a dedicated Samsung user or simply looking for a modern payment solution that aligns with your lifestyle, the Samsung Galaxy Card offers a compelling mix of value, security and convenience.

Source: Samsung



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