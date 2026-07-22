It’s Official: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 & Watch 9 Are Here to Dominate 2026

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9: Elevating Health and Fitness Tracking

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, two innovative smartwatches designed to enhance health monitoring, fitness tracking and outdoor activity management. These devices integrate advanced technology, durable materials and AI-powered insights to help you take charge of your wellness. Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or someone focused on maintaining daily health, these smartwatches offer tailored solutions to complement your lifestyle.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2: Engineered for Outdoor Adventures

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is purpose-built for individuals who thrive in demanding environments. Its rugged titanium casing ensures exceptional durability, while certifications such as IP69K, 10 ATM water resistance and EN13319 diving compliance make it a reliable companion for extreme sports and professional diving.

Key features include:

Trail Running Metrics: Tracks elevation, terrain analysis and hydration requirements to optimize performance.

Tracks elevation, terrain analysis and hydration requirements to optimize performance. Diving Support: Provides real-time depth tracking, water temperature monitoring and ascent/descent alerts for safe underwater exploration.

Provides real-time depth tracking, water temperature monitoring and ascent/descent alerts for safe underwater exploration. High-Visibility Display: A 5,000-nit screen ensures excellent readability, even under direct sunlight.

A 5,000-nit screen ensures excellent readability, even under direct sunlight. Extended Battery Life: An 800mAh battery supports extended adventures without frequent recharging.

Despite its robust design, the Ultra2 is slimmer and more comfortable, featuring lightweight bands for all-day wear. Whether scaling mountains, navigating trails, or diving into the depths of the ocean, this smartwatch is designed to meet the demands of your pursuits.

Galaxy Watch9: Prioritizing Everyday Health and Comfort

The Galaxy Watch9 is crafted for those who value daily wellness and comfort. Its lightweight aluminum casing and soft-touch, interchangeable bands make it ideal for continuous wear. With battery options of 390mAh (40mm) or 445mAh (44mm), it ensures reliable performance throughout your day.

This model focuses on essential health tracking, offering features such as:

Activity Monitoring: Tracks steps, calories burned and exercise routines to keep you active.

Tracks steps, calories burned and exercise routines to keep you active. Sleep Analysis: Provides detailed insights into sleep patterns and quality, helping you improve restfulness.

Provides detailed insights into sleep patterns and quality, helping you improve restfulness. Cardiovascular Health: Monitors heart rate and offers actionable insights for maintaining heart health.

The Galaxy Watch9 seamlessly integrates into your daily routine, offering a perfect balance of functionality and comfort for everyday use.

AI-Driven Health Insights: Smarter Tracking for Better Wellness

Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 use Samsung’s BioActive sensor to deliver AI-powered health insights. This advanced technology continuously collects biometric data and translates it into actionable recommendations, empowering you to stay proactive about your health. Key features include:

Sleep Apnea Detection: FDA-approved monitoring identifies potential sleep disorders for early intervention.

FDA-approved monitoring identifies potential sleep disorders for early intervention. Vitals Monitoring: Alerts you to deviations in key health metrics, making sure timely action.

Alerts you to deviations in key health metrics, making sure timely action. Heart Health Score: Tracks cardiovascular performance and provides insights to optimize heart health.

Tracks cardiovascular performance and provides insights to optimize heart health. Daily Cardio Load: Helps balance training intensity and recovery for improved fitness outcomes.

Helps balance training intensity and recovery for improved fitness outcomes. Noise Alerts: Warns you of harmful sound levels to protect your hearing in noisy environments.

These tools are designed to help you make informed decisions about your fitness and overall well-being, making sure you stay on track with your health goals.

Customizable Bands for Versatility

Samsung offers a wide range of band options to suit various activities and preferences. These include:

Marine Band: Made from lightweight silicone, ideal for extreme conditions and water-based activities.

Made from lightweight silicone, ideal for extreme conditions and water-based activities. PeakForm Band: A hybrid material that combines style with performance for versatile use.

A hybrid material that combines style with performance for versatile use. Trail Band: Breathable fabric designed specifically for outdoor adventures.

Breathable fabric designed specifically for outdoor adventures. Additional options such as the Sports Band, Misty Band and Fabric Band for everyday wear and comfort.

These customizable bands enhance the adaptability of the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9, allowing you to personalize your smartwatch to match your unique lifestyle and activities.

Additional Benefits: Comprehensive Support and Fitness Subscriptions

Both models come with the option of Samsung Care+, offering comprehensive protection that includes repairs, warranty coverage and diagnostics. Additionally, Samsung provides free trials for popular fitness platforms, including a 60-day trial of Strava and a 2-month trial of iFIT. These subscriptions give you access to advanced fitness tracking tools and guided workout programs, further enhancing your fitness journey.

Availability and Specifications

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is available in a 47mm size with Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray finishes, while the Galaxy Watch9 comes in two sizes: 40mm (Graphite, Cream) and 44mm (Graphite, Silver). Pre-orders for both models begin on July 22, 2026, with general availability starting August 7, 2026. These smartwatches are designed to cater to a range of preferences and needs, making sure there is an option for everyone.

Empowering Your Health and Fitness Goals

With advanced health tracking features, durable materials and AI-driven insights, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 are designed to support your health and fitness journey. Whether you are tackling extreme outdoor challenges or focusing on everyday wellness, these smartwatches provide the tools and flexibility you need to achieve your goals with confidence.

Source: Samsung



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