Galaxy Z Fold 8: Samsung’s Lightest & Smartest Foldable Ever Tested

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of foldable smartphones, merging innovative technology with a refined, functional design. This device is crafted for users who seek exceptional performance, productivity, and innovation in their mobile experience. In the video below, Zollotech delves into its standout features and capabilities to help you determine if it meets your expectations.

Design and Build: Elegance Meets Durability

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to engineering excellence. With a slim profile of just 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded, it is remarkably compact for a foldable device. Weighing only 201 grams, it is both lightweight and portable, making it ideal for on-the-go users. The device’s Armor aluminum frame, fortified with a titanium alloy film, ensures robust durability while maintaining a sleek aesthetic.

Available in four sophisticated colors- Lavender, Cream, Graphite, and Pistachio- the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a design that balances style and practicality. Samsung has also addressed a common concern with foldable devices by significantly reducing crease visibility on the inner display, resulting in a more seamless and polished appearance. This attention to detail enhances both the device’s visual appeal and user experience.

Display: Immersive Visuals for Every Task

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features two high-performance displays, each optimized for specific use cases:

The outer display is a 5.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for quick interactions, notifications and single-handed use.

is a 5.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for quick interactions, notifications and single-handed use. The inner display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, also boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, making sure excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

Both displays are equipped with anti-reflective technology, enhancing clarity and reducing glare. The minimized crease visibility further improves the viewing experience, making the device ideal for multitasking, streaming, gaming, and productivity tasks. Whether you’re editing documents or enjoying high-definition content, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 delivers an immersive and versatile visual experience.

Performance: Built for Power Users

At the heart of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which provides exceptional performance for even the most demanding tasks. The device is available in three configurations to cater to different user needs:

256GB or 512GB of internal storage paired with 12GB of RAM

1TB of internal storage paired with 16GB of RAM

These options ensure ample storage and memory for multitasking, gaming and media consumption. The inclusion of 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support guarantees fast and reliable connectivity, allowing seamless streaming, rapid downloads and efficient file sharing.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is designed to handle intensive applications with ease, making it an excellent choice for professionals, gamers and tech enthusiasts alike. Its performance capabilities ensure that it can keep up with your most demanding requirements.

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery, designed to provide all-day power for a variety of tasks. Charging options are versatile and efficient, including:

45W wired fast charging , allowing for quick power-ups when time is limited

, allowing for quick power-ups when time is limited 20W wireless charging, offering convenience for users who prefer a cable-free experience

These features ensure that you can stay productive and connected throughout the day without frequent interruptions. Whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming, the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s battery life and charging capabilities are designed to keep up with your lifestyle.

Camera System: Creativity Without Limits

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with a versatile camera system that caters to a wide range of photography and videography needs. The dual 50MP rear cameras feature optical image stabilization (OIS) and autofocus, making sure sharp and vibrant images in various lighting conditions. The wide and ultra-wide lenses allow for flexibility, whether you’re capturing expansive landscapes or detailed close-ups.

For selfies and video calls, the device includes 10MP cameras on both the cover and inner displays. Video recording capabilities are equally impressive, with support for:

8K at 30fps , delivering ultra-high-definition video quality

, delivering ultra-high-definition video quality 4K at 60fps, ensuring smooth and detailed footage

The new dual recording mode enables simultaneous use of the front and rear cameras, providing creative options for content creators. Whether you’re documenting your travels or producing professional-quality videos, the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s camera system is designed to meet your needs.

Software and AI Features: Enhanced Productivity

Running on Android 17 with Samsung’s One UI 9, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a user-friendly and customizable interface. The device incorporates advanced AI-driven tools to enhance productivity, including:

Galaxy AI and Google Gemini AI , which provide intelligent suggestions and automate routine tasks

, which provide intelligent suggestions and automate routine tasks The Gemini Notebook app , designed for seamless note organization and management

, designed for seamless note organization and management Built-in tools such as a document scanner and advanced photo editing software

The Nudge feature takes productivity a step further by proactively suggesting actions based on your activity, helping you stay organized and efficient. These software enhancements make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 a powerful tool for both personal and professional use.

Accessories and Additional Features: Designed for Convenience

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 supports a range of MagSafe-compatible accessories, including a carbon magnet case and optional screen protector, providing added convenience and protection. While the device lacks a dedicated telephoto zoom lens, its 10x digital zoom compensates for most scenarios, offering versatility for photography enthusiasts.

However, one limitation is the audio output, which is restricted to left-side speakers. This may affect stereo sound quality for some users. Despite this, the device includes pre-installed wallpapers and extensive customization options, allowing you to personalize your experience.

Why the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Stands Out

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 excels in design, performance, and functionality, making it a standout option in the foldable smartphone market. Its lightweight build, advanced displays, powerful processor and AI-driven features cater to users who prioritize productivity and innovative technology. While minor drawbacks, such as the absence of a telephoto lens and limited audio output, exist, they are outweighed by the device’s overall capabilities. For those seeking a premium foldable smartphone that delivers on multiple fronts, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a compelling choice.

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Source & Image Credit: zollotech



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