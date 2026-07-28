Galaxy Z Fold 8 Hands-On: The Screen Fix We’ve Been Waiting For

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 establishes itself as a flagship device in the foldable smartphone market, blending innovative technology, refined aesthetics and long-term software support. Priced at $1,900, this premium device introduces notable advancements in durability, display innovation and user experience. While it omits features like a telephoto camera and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 focuses on delivering a seamless and practical foldable experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike. The video below from Sakitech gives us a look at the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphone.

Design and Build: A Durable and Elegant Upgrade

Samsung has carefully refined the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, offering a wider form factor that significantly enhances usability and ergonomics. The device is constructed using premium materials, including Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the front and an armor aluminum frame. These materials ensure the phone is both durable and visually appealing, with a sleek matte finish that resists fingerprints and smudges.

The hinge mechanism has undergone substantial improvements, now featuring smoother folding and better crease control. The addition of flex titanium further reinforces the device’s durability, making it more resilient to daily wear and tear. These thoughtful upgrades not only enhance the device’s longevity but also position the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as a leader in the foldable smartphone segment.

Display: Immersive and Versatile

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with two high-performance displays, each tailored for specific use cases and optimized for versatility:

Outer Display: A 5.5-inch panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate , 3,000 nits peak brightness , and ceramic glass protection. This display is ideal for quick tasks, notifications and one-handed use.

A 5.5-inch panel with a , , and ceramic glass protection. This display is ideal for quick tasks, notifications and one-handed use. Inner Display: A 7.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate and brightness levels. It includes an anti-reflective coating for improved visibility in bright environments and a flex titanium layer for added durability.

The seamless transition between the compact outer display and the expansive inner screen makes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 a versatile device for multitasking, gaming and media consumption. Whether you’re editing documents, watching videos, or managing multiple apps, the displays deliver an immersive and fluid experience.

Camera: AI Innovation Over Hardware

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a dual 50MP rear camera system, comprising wide and ultra-wide lenses. While it lacks a telephoto lens, available only on the Fold 8 Ultra, it compensates with advanced AI-powered features. The standout “My Fan Cam” uses artificial intelligence to track subjects in videos, making sure smooth and professional-quality recordings.

Although the absence of a telephoto lens limits zoom capabilities, the camera system excels in delivering sharp, vibrant images across various lighting conditions. For most users, the combination of AI enhancements and high-quality sensors ensures a reliable and enjoyable photography experience.

Performance: Power Meets Efficiency

At the core of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 processor, specifically optimized for foldable devices. This chipset ensures smooth performance, efficient multitasking, and robust gaming capabilities. Storage and memory configurations include:

256GB or 512GB of internal storage with 12GB of RAM

1TB of internal storage with 16GB of RAM

The device is powered by a 4,800mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging, 20W wireless charging, and wireless power sharing. These features ensure that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 can handle a full day of intensive use with minimal downtime for recharging. The combination of powerful hardware and efficient energy management makes this device a reliable companion for both work and entertainment.

Software and Long-Term Support

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 runs on Samsung’s One UI 9.0, a user-friendly interface specifically optimized for foldable devices. This software enhances multitasking capabilities, offering features like split-screen functionality and seamless app continuity. Samsung has also committed to 7 years of OS and security updates, making sure long-term reliability and peace of mind for users.

Biometric security is robust, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face recognition for quick and secure access. While the device does not support the S Pen or Flex Mode due to its hinge design, it compensates with improved multitasking features and a highly intuitive interface tailored for productivity.

User Experience: Practicality Meets Portability

The Galaxy Z Fold 8’s wider cover display enhances app usability, making it more practical for everyday tasks like messaging, browsing, and quick edits. When unfolded, the device adopts a natural landscape orientation, ideal for activities such as watching videos, gaming, or working on documents. Despite its advanced features, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 remains lightweight and thin, making sure portability without compromising functionality.

Additional Features: Thoughtful Touches

Samsung has incorporated several subtle yet impactful features to elevate the overall user experience:

Stock wallpapers that match the phone’s color options, adding a personalized aesthetic

that match the phone’s color options, adding a personalized aesthetic Enhanced security measures, including an auto-blocker feature and Galaxy AI improvements, for better data protection

These additions reflect Samsung’s attention to detail and its commitment to delivering a premium user experience.

Setting a New Standard for Foldables

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 redefines the foldable smartphone experience with its innovative design, advanced display technology and robust performance. While it may not cater to every specific need, such as telephoto photography or S Pen functionality, it excels in durability, usability and long-term software support. For those seeking a flagship foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 sets a high standard, showcasing what a foldable smartphone can achieve in 2026.

Learn more about foldable smartphones with other articles and guides we have written below.

Source & Image Credit: sakitech



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