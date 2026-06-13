What Apple Just Changed in the New AirPods Update for iOS 27

Apple has released the beta firmware update 9A292e for AirPods, designed to integrate seamlessly with iOS 27. This update introduces several noteworthy features, including a customizable equalizer (EQ), enhanced connectivity, and a redesigned settings menu. It is compatible with select AirPods models, such as AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation). While the update does not modify core features like noise cancellation or battery life, it establishes a foundation for future enhancements, including potential support for AirPods Max 2. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details.

Supported Devices and Compatibility

The 9A292e firmware update is currently available for the following AirPods models:

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation)

Although AirPods Max 2 is not yet supported, Apple has indicated that compatibility may be introduced in future iOS 27 beta releases. If you own AirPods Max 2, you will need to wait for subsequent updates to access the features included in this firmware.

Key Features and Improvements

The 9A292e firmware update brings several enhancements aimed at improving functionality and user experience. These features are designed to provide greater control and customization for AirPods users.

Customizable Equalizer (EQ)

One of the most significant additions is the real-time customizable EQ, which allows users to adjust audio settings to suit their preferences. You can fine-tune lows, mids and highs manually or select from preset EQ options for quicker adjustments. Whether you are listening to music, podcasts, or watching movies, this feature enables you to create a more personalized and immersive audio experience.

Redesigned Settings Menu

The AirPods settings menu in iOS 27 has been restructured to improve usability. Options are now organized into clear categories, making it easier to locate and adjust specific settings. The new categories include:

Audio and routing

Controls and gestures

Live translation (beta)

Accessibility

Battery

Find My integration

This streamlined layout enhances navigation and provides users with more control over their AirPods’ functionality.

Improved Connectivity

The update addresses previous connectivity issues, reducing the likelihood of connection drops. Switching between devices, such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, is now smoother, making sure a more seamless experience when using multiple Apple devices. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users who frequently transition between devices during their daily routines.

How to Install the Update

To install the 9A292e firmware update, certain requirements must be met:

iOS 27 beta is installed on your device

Developer access enabled

Once these prerequisites are fulfilled, you can enable AirPods beta updates through the settings menu. Ensure that your AirPods are charged to at least 50% before starting the update to avoid interruptions. It is important to note that the update process is automatic, with no manual update button or progress indicator available. This lack of manual control may be inconvenient for some users, but it ensures that updates are applied consistently across devices.

Performance and Limitations

While the update introduces valuable features, some aspects remain unchanged.

Noise Cancellation: The active noise cancellation feature continues to perform at the same level as previous firmware versions, effectively reducing background noise in various environments.

The active noise cancellation feature continues to perform at the same level as previous firmware versions, effectively reducing background noise in various environments. Battery Life: No significant changes in battery performance have been observed. However, long-term impacts on battery efficiency may become evident with further testing over time.

Known Issues

There are a few limitations and concerns associated with the update:

AirPods Max 2 users are currently excluded from this beta firmware, limiting access to the new features for owners of this model.

users are currently excluded from this beta firmware, limiting access to the new features for owners of this model. The absence of a manual update option or progress indicator may frustrate users who prefer greater control over the update process.

Apple is expected to address these issues in future updates, particularly as the iOS 27 beta evolves.

User Feedback and Early Impressions

Initial feedback from users has been largely positive, with the customizable EQ emerging as a standout feature. This addition has been praised for its ability to provide greater flexibility in personalizing audio settings. The redesigned settings menu has also received favorable reviews for its intuitive organization, making it easier for users to navigate and adjust their AirPods’ settings.

However, some users have expressed disappointment over the lack of significant improvements to noise cancellation and battery life, which remain unchanged. These core features are critical to the overall AirPods experience and their stability is appreciated, but some users had hoped for further enhancements in these areas.

What This Update Means for AirPods Users

The AirPods 9A292e firmware update for iOS 27 focuses on enhancing customization and usability. With features like real-time EQ adjustments, improved connectivity, and a revamped settings menu, it offers a more personalized and seamless listening experience. While core functionalities such as noise cancellation and battery life remain stable, the update sets the stage for future innovations, particularly for AirPods Max 2 users.

If you own a compatible AirPods model and have access to the iOS 27 beta, this update is worth exploring. It not only enhances the current functionality of your AirPods but also prepares them for potential future features that could further elevate your audio experience.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



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