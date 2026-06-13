See the First Hands-on Video of the iPhone Fold Ultra

Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market is generating significant buzz, with leaked images and dummy models of the rumored iPhone Fold Ultra offering a glimpse into what could be a new device. Expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, this foldable iPhone is poised to combine Apple’s hallmark design philosophy with innovative technology. If the rumors hold true, the iPhone Fold Ultra could represent a pivotal moment in Apple’s product evolution and potentially reshape the foldable smartphone market. The video below from Talks Daily Tech gives us more details about the rumored handset.

Design and Build: A Blend of Elegance and Functionality

The iPhone Fold Ultra is rumored to feature a dual-display design that seamlessly integrates portability with versatility. The outer screen is expected to measure between 5.3 and 5.5 inches, providing a compact interface for quick tasks, while the inner display could span 7.6 to 7.8 inches, offering a larger canvas for multitasking, gaming and media consumption. This combination of displays aims to cater to a wide range of user needs, from casual browsing to professional productivity.

Apple’s signature minimalist aesthetic is likely to shine through, with the device debuting in a sleek white finish, complemented by potential black or gray variants. The back of the device is expected to feature a horizontal dual-camera setup, accompanied by an LED flash and microphone, emphasizing Apple’s commitment to photography. A notable design shift includes the placement of volume buttons on the top edge, a departure from traditional iPhone layouts, suggesting a design optimized for the foldable form factor.

Features and Specifications: Innovation Meets Practicality

The iPhone Fold Ultra is expected to showcase Apple’s latest advancements in camera technology. Rumors suggest a 48-megapixel main sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens, designed to deliver exceptional image quality across various lighting conditions. Selfie cameras are anticipated on both the outer and inner displays, making sure users can capture high-quality photos or conduct video calls regardless of the device’s configuration.

Biometric authentication may see a shift with the return of Touch ID, potentially embedded within the power button. This move could address the challenges of implementing Face ID in a foldable design while offering a secure and convenient alternative. Interestingly, the device is rumored to forgo the action button found in recent flagship iPhones, signaling a streamlined approach to hardware controls that aligns with the foldable design’s unique requirements.

Market Positioning: A Premium Offering

Positioned as a premium product, the iPhone Fold Ultra is expected to be Apple’s most ambitious, and likely most expensive, iPhone to date. The limited color options, such as white and possibly black or gray, suggest a focus on hardware refinement and functionality over aesthetic variety. This strategy aligns with Apple’s history of prioritizing performance and user experience in its flagship devices, catering to a high-end market segment that values innovation and quality.

Speculation and Industry Impact

The anticipation surrounding the iPhone Fold Ultra has already sparked activity within the tech industry, with accessory manufacturers reportedly preparing for its launch. If the device lives up to expectations, it could set a new benchmark for foldable smartphones, challenging established players like Samsung and Huawei. Its release alongside the iPhone 18 series would further solidify Apple’s reputation as a leader in innovation, demonstrating its ability to adapt to and shape emerging trends in mobile technology.

iPhone Ultra Fold Rumored Specifications

Feature iPhone Ultra / Fold (Rumored Specifications) Form Factor Book-style foldable; opens horizontally into a 4:3 aspect ratio (similar to a passport shape when closed, or an iPad mini when open). Inner Display 7.7 to 7.8-inch Flexible LTPO+ OLED

• 2713 x 1920 resolution

• Near-creaseless design (utilizing an ultra-thin structural glass mid-frame and specialized optically clear adhesive). Outer Display 5.3 to 5.5-inch OLED Cover Screen

• 2088 x 1422 resolution

• Shorter and noticeably wider than standard iPhones. Processor A20 Pro (2nm TSMC process)

(Built on Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module technology for massive efficiency gains). RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM (Optimized for severe local Apple Intelligence multi-tasking)

• 256GB / 512GB / 1TB options. Rear Cameras Dual Camera Setup:

• 48MP Main (Wide)

• 48MP Ultra-Wide

(Note: No Telephoto zoom lens due to early design thickness limits). Selfie Cameras Two Front Shooters:

• 18MP/24MP punch-hole camera on the cover screen

• 24MP Under-Display Camera (UDC) on the inner screen for a completely seamless panel. Biometrics Touch ID integrated into the side power button.

(Dropped Face ID because the screen panels are too thin to house the TrueDepth array). Build Materials Titanium alloy for the outer structural frame, aluminum internal components for heat dissipation, and a liquid metal (amorphous alloy) hinge mechanism. Thickness Ultra-thin profile:

• ~4.5mm unfolded

• ~9.5mm folded Battery & Charging Estimated 5,400 to 5,800 mAh split-cell battery (the largest ever in an iPhone). Cleared of buttons on the left spine to maximize internal cell capacity. Connectivity In-house Apple C2 Custom 5G Modem, Wi-Fi 7, and full satellite data internet (expanding beyond basic Emergency SOS). Expected Launch September 2026 ( alongside the standard iPhone 18 series) Target Price Estimated starting price between $1,999 and $2,200.

What This Means for the Smartphone Market

The iPhone Fold Ultra represents more than just a new addition to Apple’s product lineup; it signals the company’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, a move that could redefine consumer expectations and influence the trajectory of mobile technology. By combining Apple’s design expertise with the unique capabilities of a foldable device, the iPhone Fold Ultra has the potential to reshape the competitive landscape. As anticipation builds, the device’s success could mark the beginning of a new era in smartphone design, functionality, and user experience.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to the iPhone Fold that you may find helpful.

Source & Image Credit: Talks Daily Tech



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