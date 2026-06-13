How to Build a Capable DIY Steam Machine for Under $170

A DIY Steam Machine built for under $170 offers a practical way to enjoy gaming on a budget, as detailed by Spec Tech. This setup utilizes second-hand components such as the Metal Fish T40 chassis and an AMD Radeon RX 550 GPU to achieve a balance between affordability and functionality. The build is powered by Batocera OS, a Linux-based system designed for gaming, which supports retro console emulation and ensures compatibility with a wide range of titles.

Discover how to source affordable hardware, configure Batocera OS for gaming and enhance portability with features like Bluetooth connectivity. Gain insight into optimizing the system for both modern games and retro classics, making it a versatile option for budget-conscious gamers.

Key Components for an Affordable Gaming PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Build a budget-friendly gaming PC for just $166 using second-hand components and a Linux-based Batocera OS, offering smooth performance for modern games and retro emulation.

Key components include a compact Metal Fish T40 chassis, Intel Core i5-2500 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 550 GPU, 16GB DDR3 RAM and a 240GB SSD for optimal cost-performance balance.

Batocera OS provides a lightweight, gaming-focused platform with native AMD driver support and seamless integration with EmuDeck for retro console emulation.

Performance benchmarks show impressive results, such as 200+ FPS in indie games like Silk Song and playable frame rates for AAA titles like Tomb Raider and The Witcher 3.

The compact design ensures portability, making it ideal for small spaces or on-the-go gaming, with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless peripherals enhancing convenience.

The foundation of this build lies in sourcing affordable, second-hand components that balance cost and performance. Below is a breakdown of the essential parts required to assemble your gaming system:

Metal Fish T40 chassis ($22): A compact and portable case with a sleek, minimalist design that enhances portability.

A compact and portable case with a sleek, minimalist design that enhances portability. Intel Core i5-2500 CPU ($9): A reliable processor capable of running modern games at reasonable settings without breaking the bank.

A reliable processor capable of running modern games at reasonable settings without breaking the bank. B75 ITX motherboard ($27): A small form factor motherboard that fits seamlessly into the compact chassis.

A small form factor motherboard that fits seamlessly into the compact chassis. 16GB DDR3 RAM ($24): Sufficient memory for smooth gaming and multitasking, making sure no bottlenecks in performance.

Sufficient memory for smooth gaming and multitasking, making sure no bottlenecks in performance. AMD Radeon RX 550 GPU ($36): A budget-friendly graphics card with native AMD driver support, providing optimal performance for gaming and emulation.

A budget-friendly graphics card with native AMD driver support, providing optimal performance for gaming and emulation. 240GB SATA SSD ($23): Fast and reliable storage for your operating system and games, making sure quick load times.

Fast and reliable storage for your operating system and games, making sure quick load times. Salvaged 550W SFX power supply (free or ~$10): A cost-effective power solution that can often be sourced from older builds or second-hand markets.

A cost-effective power solution that can often be sourced from older builds or second-hand markets. PCIe riser cable ($15): Allows the GPU to fit into the compact chassis, making sure compatibility with the small form factor.

Allows the GPU to fit into the compact chassis, making sure compatibility with the small form factor. Bluetooth USB dongle ($10): Adds wireless connectivity for controllers and peripherals, enhancing the system’s versatility.

By carefully selecting these components, you can achieve a balance of affordability, compatibility and performance. This approach ensures that the build remains cost-effective while delivering a satisfying gaming experience.

Why Batocera OS is the Ideal Choice

The operating system is a critical component of any gaming setup and for this build, Batocera OS stands out as the ideal choice. This Linux-based operating system is specifically designed for gaming, offering a lightweight and efficient platform that maximizes hardware performance. Its interface mimics the look and feel of Steam OS, providing a console-like experience that is both intuitive and user-friendly.

One of the standout features of Batocera OS is its seamless integration with EmuDeck, a powerful tool for console emulation. This integration allows you to play retro games from platforms like the PlayStation 1, seamlessly blending them into the Steam OS-like interface. The result is a unified gaming environment that caters to both modern titles and nostalgic classics.

Additionally, Batocera OS includes native AMD driver support, which is particularly beneficial for the Radeon RX 550 GPU. This ensures optimal performance and stability, allowing you to get the most out of your hardware. Whether you’re diving into the latest indie games or revisiting retro favorites, Batocera OS provides a versatile and enjoyable gaming experience.

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Performance: What to Expect

Despite its budget-friendly nature, this build delivers impressive gaming performance across a variety of titles. Below are some benchmarks to illustrate what this system can handle:

Silk Song: Achieves over 200 FPS at 1080p, making sure smooth and responsive gameplay for indie titles.

Achieves over 200 FPS at 1080p, making sure smooth and responsive gameplay for indie titles. Tomb Raider: Runs at 50–70 FPS on high settings, demonstrating solid performance for AAA games.

Runs at 50–70 FPS on high settings, demonstrating solid performance for AAA games. CS: GO: Delivers 50–80 FPS on low settings and 50–70 FPS on medium settings, making it competitive for online multiplayer gaming.

Delivers 50–80 FPS on low settings and 50–70 FPS on medium settings, making it competitive for online multiplayer gaming. The Witcher 3: Maintains 30–40 FPS on low settings, allowing you to enjoy demanding RPGs even on a budget.

These benchmarks highlight the system’s ability to balance cost and performance effectively. By using second-hand components, this build proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy a satisfying gaming experience.

Compact Design for Maximum Portability

Portability is a key feature of this build, thanks to the compact design of the Metal Fish T40 chassis. Combined with the ITX motherboard and PCIe riser cable, this setup creates a small yet powerful gaming system that is easy to transport. Its compact size makes it ideal for living room setups, dorm rooms, or gaming on the go.

The addition of Bluetooth connectivity further enhances the system’s versatility. With a Bluetooth USB dongle, you can easily connect wireless controllers and peripherals, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables. This design prioritizes convenience without compromising on performance, making it an excellent choice for gamers who value both functionality and portability.

Affordable Gaming for Everyone

This DIY Steam Machine build demonstrates that high-quality gaming doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. By using second-hand components and the lightweight Batocera OS, you can create a compact and budget-friendly gaming PC for under $170. Whether you’re exploring the latest indie games, tackling AAA titles, or reliving retro classics, this build offers a stable and enjoyable gaming experience.

With careful planning and resourcefulness, gaming can be accessible to everyone. This project showcases how affordability and innovation can come together to deliver a practical and high-performing gaming solution.

Media Credit: Spec Tech



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