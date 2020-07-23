Asus ROG Phone 3 gets unboxed (Video)

We just heard the specifications on the new Asus ROG Phone 3 which is designed to be a gaming smartphone and now we get to see the device in a new video.

The video below from Mrwhostheboss gives us a look at the new Asus ROG Phone 3, including its design and features.

The handset comes with a 6.59 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 865 Plus, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It features a 64 megapixel main camera on the back plus a 13 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera. On the front there is a 24 megapixel camera for Selfies and the device comes with a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss

