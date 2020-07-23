Asus Rog Phone 3 gaming smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Asus Rog Phone 3 gaming smartphone for months and now the handset is finally official.

The handset comes with a 6.59 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor and it also comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Asus Rog Phone 3 comes with three storage options 128GB, 256GB and 512GB and the handset features a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

There is also a range of high end cameras which include a 24 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video chat. On the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, one 13 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera.

The Rog Phone 3 can record 8K video at 30 frames per second and 4K video at 30 and 60 framers per second. You can find out more details about the handset over at Asus at the link below.

Source Asus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals