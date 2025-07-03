Create Pro-Level Designs with the Ultimate Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter Machine

Bring Precision Crafting Into Your Space

Want to create custom signage, personalized gifts, or prototypes with clean, professional results? Whether you’re an artist, maker, or small-business owner, Thunder Laser USA makes it easy with world-class hardware. Meet the laser engraver machine Bolt Pro 32 and the laser cutter machine Nova Plus 51 – machinery designed to elevate your creative workflow from idea to finished product.

Quick Specs Comparison Snapshot

Feature Bolt Pro 32 (Laser Engraver Machine) Nova Plus 51 (Laser Cutter Machine) Laser Tube 55W RF CO₂ (equivalent to 100W glass) 60W or 80W RF CO₂ Max Engraving Speed 2,000 mm/s (5G acceleration) 1,200 mm/s (2.5G acceleration) Work Area 32″ × 20″ 51.2″ × 35.4″ (passes through up to 55.1″) Material Compatibility Wood, acrylic, leather, tumblers, glass, rubber, fabric, etc. Wood, acrylic, leather, tumblers, glass, rubber, fabric, etc. Special Features Overhead camera, motorized Z-table, red-dot pointer, rotary-ready, auto-focus Overhead camera, motorized Z-table, red-dot pointer, rotary-ready, auto-focus Ideal For Home studios, personalized gifts, mobile use Sign-making, batch jobs, classroom settings

Bolt Pro 32 – The Ideal Laser Engraver Machine

The laser engraver machine Bolt Pro 32 brings pro-level engraving into compact workspaces. With its 55 W RF CO₂ tube – the equivalent of a 100 W glass tube, and blazing fast 2,000 mm/s speed, it can handle detailed etching on materials like wood, acrylic, leather, glass, and even tumblers.

Its 32″ × 20″ working area and optional rotary add-on make it perfect for engraving cylindrical items – gifts, merchandise, or small product batches. The built-in high-res camera and red-dot pointer ensure perfect alignment, while its sleek touchscreen and sturdy build encourage smooth operation.

Perfect for creators building an engraving side hustle, mobile crafters, or anyone needing precise, fast results in a compact package.

Nova Plus 51 – Powerhouse Laser Cutter Machine

Need more space? The laser cutter machine Nova Plus 51 delivers. With a massive 51.2″ × 35.4″ bed (and pass-through up to 55.1″), it’s designed for larger jobs—from signage to furniture inlays. Its 60 W or 80 W RF CO₂ tube (with ~10,000-hour life) and 1,200 mm/s speed support serious production.

Features like a motorized Z-table, dual-stage air assist, and overhead camera make heavy-duty cutting straightforward. Whether you’re slicing through thick wood or creating precision acrylic parts, the Nova Plus is built for volume and accuracy.

Ideal for educators, sign makers, and makerspaces that need professional results at scale.

Why Thunder Laser Stands Out

Thunder Laser USA isn’t just selling machinery – they’re delivering a full creative ecosystem:

RF CO₂ laser tubes are long-lasting and deliver clean, reliable cuts

Industry features like auto-focus, dual-stage air assist, and full camera alignment

Safety-first design: heat alarms, emergency-stop, sealed enclosure, and robust exhaust ventilation

Support & training: U.S.-based customer service, delivery including remote setup and LightBurn software help

Ready right out of the box: fully assembled with initial configuration completed

These machines are built for creatives who want robust, high-tech tools without requiring industrial infrastructure.

Real-World Creations You Can Make

Custom tumblers & drinkware – move from design to finished product in minutes

Signage & home décor – wooden or acrylic signs with professional precision

Jewelry & accessories – intricate cuts and engravings on small-scale items

Prototype development – design and test packaging, parts, and models in-house

Educational projects – bring STEM ideas to life in classrooms or Fab Labs

Customer Support

Thunder Laser USA redefines customer support by acting as a true partner in your creative journey.

U.S.-Based Support: Direct, responsive assistance from experienced laser experts.

Quick, Real-Time Help: Immediate phone support without ticketing delays.

Comprehensive Training: Remote setup, LightBurn software support, and operational guidance included.

Thunder Laser USA supports you from the initial setup through your first project and beyond, ensuring you maximize your machine’s capabilities.

Professional vs. Hobbyist Lasers

Investing in a professional-grade laser machine like the Bolt Pro 32 or Nova Plus 51 sets you up for success from day one. Unlike hobbyist machines such as Glowforge or xTool, Thunder Laser machines offer:

Greater reliability and repeatability.

Faster speeds, higher-quality results, and reduced downtime.

Larger work areas and superior build components.

Choosing a professional-grade machine helps you avoid costly upgrades later and delivers a better long-term return on your investment.

What Fits Your Needs?

Bolt Pro 32 – best for personalized engraving, mobile usage, and smaller workspaces

Nova Plus 51 – ideal for large-format, batch production, and signage tasks

Final Verdict

For versatile engraving in compact spaces, go with the laser engraver machine Bolt Pro 32.

For large-scale projects, bulk production, or professional-quality cuts, choose the laser cutter machine Nova Plus 51.

Both offer RF-powered precision, user-friendly features, and strong support—making Thunder Laser USA a top choice for creators who want serious tools without the complexity of industrial gear.

About Thunder Laser USA

Thunder Laser USA has become the go-to name in the laser cutting and engraving industry, offering machines that balance professional-grade power with accessibility for creators of all skill levels. Unlike many other manufacturers, Thunder Laser focuses on making the laser engraving experience approachable. Every machine comes fully assembled, includes remote training, and is backed by responsive, U.S.-based support. Whether you’re a beginner exploring a laser engraving machine for the first time or a seasoned professional scaling your creative business, Thunder Laser makes setup and operation smooth, safe, and straightforward.

What really sets Thunder Laser apart is its commitment to the maker community. The company continuously innovates to offer features like integrated safety systems, overhead camera positioning, and dual-stage air assist that improve workflow efficiency and engraving precision. With durable RF CO₂ laser tubes, intuitive software like LightBurn, and highly competitive pricing for the power you get, Thunder Laser machines are purpose-built to help creators turn ideas into real, profitable products.



