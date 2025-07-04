How to Install Claude Code on Windows

Have you ever felt limited by the tools available on your Windows system, wishing you could tap into the powerful capabilities of Linux-based development platforms? For many developers, this gap can feel like a frustrating roadblock. Enter Claude Code—a versatile tool designed for Linux and macOS that can now be seamlessly integrated into your Windows environment. By using the power of Ubuntu through the Microsoft Store, you can unlock a world of streamlined coding, automation, and project management right from your Windows machine. It’s a fantastic option for developers looking to bridge the gap between operating systems without compromising on performance or functionality.

In this step-by-step framework, Christine Payton guides you through the process of installing Claude Code on Windows, starting with setting up a Linux environment using Ubuntu. Along the way, you’ll discover how to configure essential tools like Node.js and npm, manage permissions effectively, and customize the platform to suit your workflow. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting out, this guide will help you transform your Windows system into a robust development hub. By the end, you won’t just have Claude Code installed—you’ll have a powerful new way to approach your coding projects. Sometimes, the best solutions are just a few steps away.

Installing Claude Code on Windows

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Claude Code requires a Linux environment to run on Windows, which can be set up using Ubuntu from the Microsoft Store.

After installing Ubuntu, users must update the system and install essential tools like Node.js and npm for Claude Code compatibility.

To install Claude Code, configure npm to use a user-writable directory and follow the official documentation for setup instructions.

Claude Code offers features for script creation, project management, and debugging, enhancing productivity for developers.

Effective permissions management and directory navigation are crucial for optimizing workflows and minimizing interruptions while using Claude Code.

Step 1: Setting Up the Linux Environment

To begin, you need to install a Linux distribution on your Windows system. Ubuntu, available through the Microsoft Store, is a convenient and widely supported option. Follow these steps to set up the Linux environment:

Open the Microsoft Store on your Windows system and search for “Ubuntu.”

Download and install the Ubuntu application from the search results.

Launch Ubuntu after installation and complete the initial setup by creating a username and password. These credentials will be used to access the Linux environment.

This step establishes the foundation for running Linux-based tools like Claude Code, allowing you to proceed with further configurations.

Step 2: Updating the System and Installing Essential Tools

Once Ubuntu is installed, it is essential to update the system to ensure compatibility with the tools required for Claude Code. Open the Ubuntu terminal and execute the following commands:

sudo apt update – Updates the package list to fetch the latest software versions.

– Updates the package list to fetch the latest software versions. sudo apt upgrade – Installs the latest updates for all installed packages.

After updating the system, install Node.js and npm, which are critical for managing dependencies and running Claude Code. Use the following command:

sudo apt install nodejs npm

These tools form the backbone of the Claude Code installation process, making sure that the environment is ready for the next steps.

How to Install Claude Code on Windows

Step 3: Installing Claude Code

With the Linux environment prepared, you can now install Claude Code. To avoid permission-related issues during the installation process, configure npm to use a user-writable directory. Follow these steps:

Create a directory for npm: mkdir ~/.npm-global

Set npm to use the newly created directory: npm config set prefix '~/.npm-global'

After configuring npm, refer to the official Claude Code documentation for specific installation instructions. Typically, you will use npm to download and set up the tool. Once the installation is complete, you can launch Claude Code by typing claude in the terminal. This marks the beginning of your experience with the tool.

Step 4: Using Claude Code for Development

Claude Code provides a robust platform for coding and automation tasks. Once launched, the tool offers a range of features that enhance productivity and streamline workflows. Key functionalities include:

Creating, running, and managing scripts directly within the Ubuntu terminal.

Organizing project directories and efficiently installing dependencies.

Troubleshooting errors using intuitive terminal commands and built-in debugging tools.

Additionally, you can customize settings such as color mode and subscription login to tailor the tool to your preferences. These features make Claude Code a versatile and user-friendly solution for developers.

Step 5: Managing Permissions and Navigation

Effective permissions management is crucial when working with Claude Code. Certain actions may require elevated privileges, but you can configure the tool to minimize prompts while maintaining security. To manage permissions effectively:

Ensure your user account has the necessary privileges within the Linux environment.

Use the sudo command judiciously to execute administrative tasks without compromising security.

Navigating project directories is straightforward, allowing you to focus on development rather than administrative overhead. By mastering permissions and directory management, you can optimize your workflow and reduce interruptions.

Maximizing the Potential of Claude Code

By setting up a Linux environment on Windows through the Microsoft Store, you gain access to the full capabilities of Claude Code. The process involves installing Ubuntu, updating the system, and configuring essential tools like Node.js and npm. Once installed, Claude Code enables you to manage projects, write scripts, and automate tasks efficiently. With proper permissions management and navigation, you can fully use this powerful tool to enhance your development workflow and achieve your coding objectives.

Media Credit: Christine Payton



