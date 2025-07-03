Nothing Phone (3): A First Look at Its New Design

The Nothing Phone (3) enters the competitive flagship smartphone market with a bold vision and a $799 price tag. Positioned as a challenger to industry leaders like Samsung and Apple, it introduces unique features such as the Glyph Matrix and a minimalist software experience. However, it also comes with notable trade-offs in design, performance, and functionality. The question remains: can this device carve out a niche in the premium segment? The video below from Mrwhosetheboss gives us more details.

Design and Build: Eye-Catching but Polarizing

The Nothing Phone (3) adheres to the brand’s signature transparent design philosophy, delivering a striking, almost futuristic aesthetic. Its build includes Gorilla Glass 7i and IP68 water and dust resistance, making sure durability against everyday wear and tear. However, the glass is less robust compared to the Victus 2 used by some competitors, which may concern users seeking maximum durability.

A standout feature is the Glyph Matrix, an updated rear LED system with 489 LEDs. This system functions as a secondary display, capable of showing widgets such as clocks, battery levels, and notifications. While visually impressive, its practical utility is somewhat limited compared to the rear displays offered by rival devices. Community-driven applets are in development, which could enhance its functionality over time. For now, opinions on its usefulness remain divided, with some users appreciating its uniqueness and others questioning its practicality.

Performance: Solid but Not Exceptional

The Nothing Phone (3) is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks. However, it falls short of the raw power provided by flagship processors like the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This disparity becomes evident during demanding tasks such as extended gaming or intensive multitasking, where the absence of advanced cooling systems limits sustained performance.

The phone features an LTPS display that offers vibrant visuals but is capped at a 30Hz refresh rate. This is a significant drawback compared to the adaptive 1Hz-120Hz displays found on competing devices, which provide smoother scrolling and improved energy efficiency. For power users or those accustomed to high-refresh-rate displays, this limitation may be a dealbreaker.

Battery and Charging: A Clear Strength

Battery life is one of the Nothing Phone (3)’s most compelling features. Equipped with a 5,150mAh battery (or 5,500mAh in certain regions), it outlasts competitors like the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 in endurance tests. This extended battery life makes it an excellent choice for users who need their phone to last through long days of use.

The 65W fast charging capability is another highlight, significantly reducing downtime compared to Samsung’s 25W standard. This feature ensures that even with heavy usage, the phone can quickly regain a full charge, making it a practical option for users who prioritize efficiency and convenience.

Camera Capabilities: Promising but Unproven

The Nothing Phone (3) is equipped with 50MP sensors across all its cameras, including the front-facing one. This uniformity ensures consistent image quality, with noticeable improvements in ultrawide and telephoto shots. The telephoto lens doubles as a macro camera, excelling in close-up photography, while AI-assisted zoom enhances detail at higher magnifications.

Despite these promising specifications, the camera system has yet to prove its ability to compete with the best in the market. While versatile, it may not match the performance of flagship devices from established brands like Apple or Samsung. For photography enthusiasts, this could be a deciding factor.

Software: Minimalist and Future-Proof

Running on Nothing OS 3.5, the phone offers a clean, bloatware-free Android experience. Features like “Essential Search” streamline usability, allowing users to quickly access apps and information without unnecessary clutter. This minimalist approach aligns with the brand’s philosophy of simplicity and functionality.

A major selling point is Nothing’s commitment to software longevity. The company promises 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security patches, making sure the device remains relevant and secure for an extended period. This level of support is rare in today’s smartphone market and adds significant value for users seeking long-term reliability.

Audio and Additional Features: Unique but Niche

The dual speakers on the Nothing Phone (3) deliver decent sound quality but fall short of providing a truly premium audio experience. Unique ringtones and haptic feedback animations, integrated with the Glyph Matrix, add a layer of personalization that sets the device apart. While these features are intriguing, they are unlikely to appeal to users who prioritize core functionality over novelty.

Comparison to Competitors: Strengths and Weaknesses

When compared to flagship devices from Samsung and Apple, the Nothing Phone (3) struggles to match their raw performance, premium materials, and advanced display technology. However, it excels in areas such as battery life and offers a refreshingly clean software experience. The cameras, while versatile, still require refinement to compete with the industry’s best.

This phone is best suited for users who value a distinctive design and minimalist software over innovative performance. For those seeking the absolute best in hardware and features, established competitors may remain the better choice. However, for users who prioritize individuality and innovation, the Nothing Phone (3) presents a compelling alternative.

