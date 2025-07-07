JMGO PicoPlay Series: Big-Screen Entertainment in the Palm of Your Hand

The way we experience entertainment is evolving, and with the new JMGO PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ smart projectors, that experience is now more portable, powerful, and versatile than ever. These ultra-compact projectors bring cinema-quality visuals and immersive audio to any setting, whether you’re at home, on the road, or hosting a backyard movie night. Say goodbye to bulky setups and tangled wires—the PicoPlay series delivers a seamless, all-in-one entertainment solution that fits in your bag.

Pocket-Sized Power: A New Standard for Portable Projectors

Both the PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ are designed with true portability in mind. Roughly the size of a coffee cup and weighing just 740g (PicoPlay) and 720g (PicoPlay+), these compact projectors are built for life on the go. Whether you’re planning a weekend camping trip, an impromptu movie night, or want to binge your favorite show while traveling, the PicoPlay series ensures your entertainment goes wherever you do.

But these projectors offer more than just portability. The PicoPlay+ doubles as a 360° Bluetooth speaker, delivering rich, immersive audio even when you’re not projecting. It’s perfect for playing music at gatherings or setting the vibe while you relax.

Another standout feature is the vertical screen support—ideal for watching TikToks, Instagram Reels, or other mobile content in their native orientation. No more awkward black bars or rotated screens. Just crisp, full-frame viewing, the way it was meant to be.

Plus, with built-in ambient lighting and light-shadow filters that sync to your music, the PicoPlay+ isn’t just a projector—it’s a vibe. Whether you’re throwing a backyard party or winding down indoors, these lighting effects add a unique visual atmosphere that enhances every moment.

Easy Setup in Seconds: Tap, Project, Enjoy

JMGO understands that convenience is key. The PicoPlay projectors are built with simplicity at their core—no remote required. Thanks to one-tap touch controls, setup is fast and hassle-free. You can get up and running in seconds.

Both models include smart gimbal-like auto-keystone correction and autofocus technology, ensuring your projection is always perfectly aligned and crystal clear. Whether you’re projecting on a wall, a ceiling, or an uneven surface, the PicoPlay automatically adjusts so you don’t have to.

An Action Button adds quick access to your favorite apps or settings, so you can dive straight into your content without the typical menu-diving frustrations.

Full HD Visuals with Enhanced Brightness

Despite their small size, the PicoPlay projectors pack serious visual power. Both models support LED 1080p Full HD resolution, bringing vibrant colors and sharp details to your favorite shows, movies, and games.

The PicoPlay outputs 400 ISO lumens, while the PicoPlay+ increases brightness to 450 ISO lumens—far brighter than most mini projectors in its class. That means clear, vivid viewing even indoors with some ambient light or outdoors in shaded areas.

The PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ goes one step further with synchronized ambient lighting, creating an immersive experience that adjusts the surrounding light to the mood of your content. From cozy movie nights to energetic music playback, it transforms passive watching into a full-on sensory experience.

Built-In Google TV and Seamless Connectivity

Both PicoPlay models come with Google TV built in, giving you access to over 10,000 apps and 700,000+ movies and shows from streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. No dongles or extra devices needed—just turn it on and start watching.

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensures smooth pairing with headphones, speakers, or controllers, making it perfect for solo viewing or social events. The PicoPlay+ also features dual-mode use, switching easily from projector to speaker mode depending on your needs.

Looking for even more runtime? The PicoPlay+ can pair with JMGO’s optional black power bank stand, which adds up to 4 extra hours of battery life and doubles as a stable tripod. That’s up to 8.5 hours of total playtime—enough for movie marathons, long gaming sessions, or full-day adventures.

Battery Life That Keeps Up With You

Whether you’re streaming on the go or setting up a backyard movie night, battery life won’t hold you back. In Eco Mode, both PicoPlay models deliver up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted viewing—perfect for feature films or binge-watching a mini-series. Need more time? The PicoPlay+ can team up with JMGO’s sleek power bank stand to push runtime, so you can stay unplugged and entertained from morning to night. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor screening or watching content in transit, JMGO ensures your projector won’t quit before the credits roll.

A Decade of Innovation: JMGO’s Vision for Smart Entertainment

Founded in 2011, JMGO has consistently pushed the boundaries of projection technology. Known for their advanced laser home theater systems and now the PicoPlay series, JMGO combines sleek design with high-performance hardware and integrated content platforms.

Their projectors often come with official Google TV and Netflix support, ensuring access to top-tier content with no compromises. Innovations like auto-keystone, gimbal design, and ambient lighting further cement JMGO as a leader in the smart projector space.

Pricing & Availability

The JMGO PicoPlay series offers premium features at accessible prices:

Final Thoughts: The Future of Portable Entertainment

The JMGO PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ redefine what a portable projector can be. With Full HD visuals, smart auto-adjustments, Bluetooth speaker capabilities, and built-in Google TV, they deliver a complete entertainment package that’s small in size but massive in impact.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler, outdoor enthusiast, or just someone who loves a spontaneous movie night, the PicoPlay series gives you the freedom to enjoy immersive entertainment anywhere.

Your personal cinema is now as mobile as you are. The future of entertainment starts with JMGO PicoPlay.



