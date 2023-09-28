iPhone 15 gets durability tested (Video)

We previously saw a durability test of Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro Max and now we have another durability test of the new iPhone 15. The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the new iPhone through a range of tests.

The handset is tested in a scratch test and a burn test for the display it is also tested out in a bend test, the iPhone 15 Pro M ax did not pass the bend test, let’s see if the iPhone 15 passes this test.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 15 passed the scratch test with scratches on the handset appearing at level 7, there are some minor ones at level 6, but it appears to be considerably better than the majority of handsets available today.

The device also managed to pass the burn test with no permanent damage to the handset’s display, in the bend test both models of the new iPhone 15 passed the bend test unlike the Pro Max we saw in the previous video.

So the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus managed to pass the JerryRigEverything durability test, as did the iPhone 15 Pr0, it was only the larger iPhoner 15 Pro Max which did not pass the bend test, this is the most expensive handset in the range and it starts at $1,199.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



