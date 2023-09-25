iPhone 15 Pro Max durability tested (Video)

The new iPhone 15 range went on sale last week, the top model in the range is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is also the most expensive and the handset starts at $1,199, now we get to find out how durable the device is.

The video below from JerruRigEverything tests out the durability of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, the handset is put through a range of durability tests, let’s see how Apple’s new flagship performs.

The new iPhone 15 Pro smartphones come with titanium on the casing which is designed to be more durable than aluminum. As we can see in the scratch test, the new iPhone showed scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the majority of smartphones that are available on the market today.

In the burn test, the screen on the handset did not suffer any damage from the lighter, the handset did not do as well in the bend test, as we can see the back glass on the handset broke quite quickly, so basically the handset did not survive the JerryRigEverything durability test. This is one of the firrst iPhones in sometime that has not managed to survive the test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



