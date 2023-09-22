Speed Test: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

The new iPhone 15 range is now available to buy, the top model in the range is the iPhone 15 Pro Max and now we get to find out how it compares to the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a new speed test.

The video below from MadMatt gives us a look at the two handsets side by side and they are tested to see how the new iPhone 15 Pro Max performs in terms of speed to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 15 Pro models come with the Apple A17 Bionic processor and they also come with 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 14 Pro models come with the Apple A16 Bionic processor and 6GB of RAM. let’s find out how the two handsets perform side by side in the speed tests.

As we can see from the video the new iPhone 15 Pro model is slightly faster in a number of the tasks, but there does not appear to be any major speed differences between the two handsets. The new iPhones do come with a range of other upgrades as well as the A17 processor.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 range of smartphones has gone on sale around the world today, they were previously made available to pre-order last week and are now available in Apple retail stores today.

Source & Image Credit: MadMatt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals