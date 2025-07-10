iOS 26 Beta 3: What Apple Didn’t Tell You

Apple’s iOS 26 Beta 3 introduces a range of updates designed to enhance usability, customization, and the overall user experience. With a focus on refining the operating system, this release incorporates subtle design changes, app-specific improvements, and expanded customization options. While these updates address several user concerns, some persistent issues, such as device overheating, remain unresolved. Below is a detailed look at the most notable changes and their practical implications in a new video from iReviews.

Streamlined Design with Frosted Glass Aesthetic

One of the most noticeable updates in iOS 26 Beta 3 is the transition from the glossy “liquid glass” effect to a frosted glass design throughout the interface. This aesthetic shift enhances readability and reduces visual clutter, particularly in high-traffic areas such as notifications, the control center, and interactive buttons. The frosted glass effect creates a more modern and polished look while improving functionality.

Additionally, the lock screen wallpaper has been subtly dimmed, making passcode entry more visible and user-friendly. These design refinements aim to balance aesthetics with practicality, making sure that the interface remains both visually appealing and easy to navigate.

Enhanced App Features and Visual Updates

Several core apps have received targeted updates to improve their usability and visual appeal. These changes are designed to streamline navigation and enhance your interaction with the system:

App Switcher: The current app is now centered, making it easier to identify and switch between tasks efficiently. This adjustment simplifies multitasking and reduces confusion when managing multiple apps.

Redesigned action buttons, such as “Play Next” and “Delete,” offer a cleaner and more intuitive interface, allowing for quicker and more precise control over your music library. Photos App: The app icon now features a brighter, sharper design , replacing the previous blurred effect. This update aligns with the overall aesthetic improvements in the operating system.

The app icon now features a , replacing the previous blurred effect. This update aligns with the overall aesthetic improvements in the operating system. Files App: A new blue icon replaces the older purple design, providing a fresh and modern visual update that enhances the app’s overall appearance.

A new blue icon replaces the older purple design, providing a fresh and modern visual update that enhances the app’s overall appearance. Phone App: A helpful popup now explains the “Screen Unknown Calls” feature, making it easier to manage and filter incoming calls from unknown numbers.

A helpful popup now explains the “Screen Unknown Calls” feature, making it easier to manage and filter incoming calls from unknown numbers. Stocks App: A new splash screen highlights recent updates, offering a more engaging and informative introduction to the app’s features.

These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining app interfaces and improving the overall user experience across its ecosystem.

Detailed Battery Usage Insights

Battery management receives a significant upgrade in iOS 26 Beta 3, offering users a more detailed breakdown of battery usage. This includes insights into non-app-related activities, such as system processes and background tasks, that may contribute to battery drain. By providing this level of transparency, Apple enables users to better understand their device’s energy consumption and take proactive steps to optimize performance. This feature is particularly useful for identifying and addressing potential battery drain issues.

Expanded Lock Screen Customization

Personalization takes center stage with the introduction of a new solid clock design for the lock screen. This bold and minimalistic alternative to the default style allows users to further customize their device’s appearance. Whether you prefer a sleek, modern look or a more traditional aesthetic, this update provides additional flexibility to tailor your lock screen to your preferences.

CarPlay Customization Options

CarPlay sees a notable enhancement with the addition of new icon customization modes. Users can now choose between default, dark, clear, and automatic themes, allowing them to adapt the interface to their preferences and driving conditions. These options improve visibility and usability, making sure a safer and more seamless experience while on the road. Whether driving during the day or at night, these customization features make it easier to focus on navigation and essential controls.

Persistent Heating Issues

Despite the numerous improvements introduced in iOS 26 Beta 3, the ongoing issue of device overheating remains unresolved. This problem, which may be linked to hardware or software inefficiencies, continues to affect performance for some users. While Apple has not provided a specific timeline for addressing this concern, future updates are expected to focus on resolving this issue. For now, users experiencing overheating may need to explore temporary solutions, such as adjusting device settings or limiting resource-intensive activities.

Refinements and Future Expectations

iOS 26 Beta 3 demonstrates Apple’s dedication to enhancing the user experience through thoughtful design changes, app-specific updates, and expanded customization options. The frosted glass aesthetic, detailed battery insights, and CarPlay enhancements highlight the company’s focus on usability and personalization. However, unresolved issues like device heating underscore the need for continued improvements. As Apple iterates on its software, users can anticipate further updates aimed at optimizing performance and addressing lingering concerns.

