Samsung Z Fold 7 vs. Fold 6: The BIGGEST Upgrade Yet?





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces a series of advancements that elevate the foldable smartphone experience to new heights. With a sleeker design, enhanced durability, improved displays, and upgraded cameras, it builds on the foundation of the Z Fold 6 while addressing key areas of improvement. However, the absence of S Pen support may leave some users questioning its overall value. Below is a detailed comparison from SuperSaf of the Z Fold 7 and its predecessor to help you understand the changes and their impact.

Design and Build: Slimmer, Lighter, and More Durable

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been carefully designed to offer greater portability and usability compared to the Z Fold 6. Key improvements include:

  • A thinner profile, measuring 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded, making it 26% slimmer than the Z Fold 6.
  • A lighter build, reducing hand fatigue during extended use.
  • Enhanced durability with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 50% thicker ultra-thin glass, and a Grade 4 titanium frame for added strength.
  • An upgraded Armor Flex hinge with a water droplet design, which disperses stress more effectively and ensures longevity through frequent folding.

These refinements make the Z Fold 7 more robust and practical for everyday use, catering to users who value both style and functionality in their devices.

Display Enhancements: Bigger, Brighter, and Smoother

Samsung has significantly improved the Z Fold 7’s displays, making it a standout device for media consumption and multitasking. Key upgrades include:

  • A larger 8-inch main display, offering an 11% increase in size compared to the Z Fold 6.
  • A wider 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, enhancing usability for tasks like texting and browsing.
  • Both screens feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, making sure fluid scrolling and animations.
  • Peak brightness has been boosted to 2,600 nits, providing excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

These enhancements deliver a more immersive viewing experience, making the Z Fold 7 ideal for users who prioritize high-quality displays for work and entertainment.

Camera Upgrades: Professional-Grade Features

The Z Fold 7’s camera system has been overhauled to meet the needs of photography enthusiasts and content creators. Notable improvements include:

  • A 200MP primary camera, borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, capturing 44% brighter images with exceptional detail.
  • A 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, allowing macro photography for detailed close-up shots.
  • A 10MP selfie camera with a wider field of view and sharper clarity, replacing the under-display camera for improved image quality.
  • New features such as log video recording, 10-bit HDR video, and the NextG Pro Visual Engine, enhancing both photography and videography capabilities.

These upgrades position the Z Fold 7 as a versatile tool for capturing professional-grade photos and videos, appealing to users who demand high performance from their smartphone cameras.

Performance: Faster and More Efficient

The Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering a significant performance boost over its predecessor. Key performance enhancements include:

  • A 41% faster neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-driven tasks and smarter features.
  • A 38% faster CPU and a 26% faster GPU, making sure seamless multitasking and gaming experiences.
  • 12GB of RAM as standard, with an option for 16GB of RAM in the 1TB storage model, catering to power users.

These improvements ensure the Z Fold 7 can handle demanding applications with ease, making it a reliable choice for productivity and entertainment.

Battery and Charging: Small but Meaningful Gains

While the Z Fold 7 retains the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the Z Fold 6, it benefits from efficiency improvements that enhance its overall performance. Key features include:

  • Optimized power consumption, allowing for longer usage on a single charge.
  • Support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, making sure quick and convenient power-ups.
  • Wireless PowerShare functionality, allowing users to charge other devices on the go.

These incremental changes contribute to a better user experience without compromising on battery life, making sure the device remains reliable throughout the day.

Software and AI: Smarter Features for Productivity

Running on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8, the Z Fold 7 offers a refined software experience tailored for foldable devices. Key features include:

  • Seven years of promised OS and security updates, making sure long-term reliability and support.
  • Enhanced AI tools, such as side-by-side editing, generative edits, and an improved audio eraser, streamlining productivity tasks.
  • Optimized apps that fully use the larger screen real estate, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

These software enhancements make the Z Fold 7 a powerful device for both work and play, appealing to users who demand versatility and efficiency.

What’s Missing: No S Pen Support

One notable omission in the Z Fold 7 is the lack of S Pen support, a feature that was limited on the Z Fold 6 and required a separate purchase. Samsung attributes this decision to the thinner design of the Z Fold 7. While this trade-off contributes to the device’s slimmer profile, it may disappoint users who rely on the S Pen for tasks like note-taking and drawing.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,800, maintaining the same price point as the Z Fold 6. Samsung offers exclusive color options and trade-in deals to make the device more accessible. Despite its premium price, the Z Fold 7’s advancements in design, performance, and functionality make it a compelling choice for those seeking innovative technology.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

