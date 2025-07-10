Samsung Z Fold 7 vs. Fold 6: The BIGGEST Upgrade Yet?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces a series of advancements that elevate the foldable smartphone experience to new heights. With a sleeker design, enhanced durability, improved displays, and upgraded cameras, it builds on the foundation of the Z Fold 6 while addressing key areas of improvement. However, the absence of S Pen support may leave some users questioning its overall value. Below is a detailed comparison from SuperSaf of the Z Fold 7 and its predecessor to help you understand the changes and their impact.

Design and Build: Slimmer, Lighter, and More Durable

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been carefully designed to offer greater portability and usability compared to the Z Fold 6. Key improvements include:

A thinner profile , measuring 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded, making it 26% slimmer than the Z Fold 6.

, measuring 4.2mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded, making it 26% slimmer than the Z Fold 6. A lighter build , reducing hand fatigue during extended use.

, reducing hand fatigue during extended use. Enhanced durability with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 , 50% thicker ultra-thin glass , and a Grade 4 titanium frame for added strength.

, , and a for added strength. An upgraded Armor Flex hinge with a water droplet design, which disperses stress more effectively and ensures longevity through frequent folding.

These refinements make the Z Fold 7 more robust and practical for everyday use, catering to users who value both style and functionality in their devices.

Display Enhancements: Bigger, Brighter, and Smoother

Samsung has significantly improved the Z Fold 7’s displays, making it a standout device for media consumption and multitasking. Key upgrades include:

A larger 8-inch main display , offering an 11% increase in size compared to the Z Fold 6.

, offering an 11% increase in size compared to the Z Fold 6. A wider 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, enhancing usability for tasks like texting and browsing.

with a 21:9 aspect ratio, enhancing usability for tasks like texting and browsing. Both screens feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with a 120Hz refresh rate, making sure fluid scrolling and animations.

with a 120Hz refresh rate, making sure fluid scrolling and animations. Peak brightness has been boosted to 2,600 nits, providing excellent visibility even under direct sunlight.

These enhancements deliver a more immersive viewing experience, making the Z Fold 7 ideal for users who prioritize high-quality displays for work and entertainment.

Camera Upgrades: Professional-Grade Features

The Z Fold 7’s camera system has been overhauled to meet the needs of photography enthusiasts and content creators. Notable improvements include:

A 200MP primary camera , borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, capturing 44% brighter images with exceptional detail.

, borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, capturing 44% brighter images with exceptional detail. A 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, allowing macro photography for detailed close-up shots.

with autofocus, allowing macro photography for detailed close-up shots. A 10MP selfie camera with a wider field of view and sharper clarity, replacing the under-display camera for improved image quality.

with a wider field of view and sharper clarity, replacing the under-display camera for improved image quality. New features such as log video recording, 10-bit HDR video, and the NextG Pro Visual Engine, enhancing both photography and videography capabilities.

These upgrades position the Z Fold 7 as a versatile tool for capturing professional-grade photos and videos, appealing to users who demand high performance from their smartphone cameras.

Performance: Faster and More Efficient

The Z Fold 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering a significant performance boost over its predecessor. Key performance enhancements include:

A 41% faster neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-driven tasks and smarter features.

for AI-driven tasks and smarter features. A 38% faster CPU and a 26% faster GPU , making sure seamless multitasking and gaming experiences.

and a , making sure seamless multitasking and gaming experiences. 12GB of RAM as standard, with an option for 16GB of RAM in the 1TB storage model, catering to power users.

These improvements ensure the Z Fold 7 can handle demanding applications with ease, making it a reliable choice for productivity and entertainment.

Battery and Charging: Small but Meaningful Gains

While the Z Fold 7 retains the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the Z Fold 6, it benefits from efficiency improvements that enhance its overall performance. Key features include:

Optimized power consumption, allowing for longer usage on a single charge .

. Support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging , making sure quick and convenient power-ups.

and , making sure quick and convenient power-ups. Wireless PowerShare functionality, allowing users to charge other devices on the go.

These incremental changes contribute to a better user experience without compromising on battery life, making sure the device remains reliable throughout the day.

Software and AI: Smarter Features for Productivity

Running on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8, the Z Fold 7 offers a refined software experience tailored for foldable devices. Key features include:

Seven years of promised OS and security updates , making sure long-term reliability and support.

, making sure long-term reliability and support. Enhanced AI tools, such as side-by-side editing , generative edits , and an improved audio eraser , streamlining productivity tasks.

, , and an improved , streamlining productivity tasks. Optimized apps that fully use the larger screen real estate, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

These software enhancements make the Z Fold 7 a powerful device for both work and play, appealing to users who demand versatility and efficiency.

What’s Missing: No S Pen Support

One notable omission in the Z Fold 7 is the lack of S Pen support, a feature that was limited on the Z Fold 6 and required a separate purchase. Samsung attributes this decision to the thinner design of the Z Fold 7. While this trade-off contributes to the device’s slimmer profile, it may disappoint users who rely on the S Pen for tasks like note-taking and drawing.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $1,800, maintaining the same price point as the Z Fold 6. Samsung offers exclusive color options and trade-in deals to make the device more accessible. Despite its premium price, the Z Fold 7’s advancements in design, performance, and functionality make it a compelling choice for those seeking innovative technology.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf



