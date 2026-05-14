The Best Hidden Features in the iOS 26.5 Update

Apple’s iOS 16.5 update introduces a variety of features and improvements aimed at enhancing your iPhone experience. With a focus on personalization, privacy, and usability, this update ensures your device remains both functional and secure. From expanded customization options to improved messaging security and streamlined accessory pairing, iOS 16.5 offers practical enhancements designed to meet the needs of a diverse user base. Here’s a detailed look at the key updates and their implications. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the best iOS 26.5 features.

Enhanced Customization Options

iOS 16.5 significantly expands your ability to personalize your iPhone. One of the standout features is the introduction of up to 12 new color options for wallpapers, complementing the existing Pride theme. This allows you to create a more tailored and visually appealing interface that reflects your style.

Additionally, these customization options extend to the Apple Watch, allowing a unified aesthetic across your devices. Whether you prefer vibrant colors or subtle tones, this update ensures your devices feel more personal and cohesive.

Privacy and Messaging Security Improvements

Apple continues to prioritize user privacy with the introduction of end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging, currently in beta. This feature enhances the security of conversations with Android users, making sure that your messages remain protected from unauthorized access. By implementing this encryption, Apple reinforces its commitment to safeguarding your data and maintaining user trust.

Moreover, this update addresses privacy concerns related to deleted messages. A bug that previously allowed deleted messages to be recovered has been resolved, making sure a more consistent and secure data management experience.

Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

iOS 16.5 includes a range of bug fixes aimed at improving the overall reliability and performance of your device. Key issues addressed in this update include:

Resolving the recovery of deleted messages, making sure better data consistency.

Fixing minor glitches that previously affected app functionality and system stability.

These fixes contribute to a smoother and more seamless user experience, allowing you to use your iPhone with greater confidence and efficiency.

Apple Maps and App Store Updates

Apple Maps now features ads in search suggestions, tailored to your activity. While this addition enhances functionality by providing more relevant results, it also raises questions about how user data is utilized. This change reflects Apple’s ongoing efforts to balance user convenience with transparency in data usage.

On the App Store, a new policy requires certain apps to offer a 12-month subscription commitment. This change aims to provide developers with more predictable revenue streams while encouraging users to engage with apps over the long term. For users, this could mean more stable app experiences and better support for ongoing updates.

Streamlined Accessory Pairing and Functionality

Pairing Apple accessories has been simplified with iOS 16.5. Devices like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse can now automatically pair via USB-C or compatible cables, reducing setup time and effort.

Additionally, the update enhances accessory functionality by allowing users to adjust brightness and audio settings directly from their iPhones. These improvements make it easier to integrate and manage Apple accessories, making sure a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

EU-Specific Features and Cross-Platform Compatibility

For users in the European Union, iOS 16.5 introduces notification forwarding for third-party smartwatches and Bluetooth headphones. This feature enhances cross-platform compatibility, making sure that you remain connected even when using non-Apple devices. By addressing the needs of a diverse user base, Apple demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity and adaptability.

Improved Data Transfer Options for Android Switchers

Switching from iPhone to Android is now more flexible with iOS 16.5. The update allows you to transfer all your messages or limit the transfer to conversations from the last 30 days or the past year. This added control simplifies the transition process, making it easier for users to customize their data transfer according to their preferences.

Apple Books Achievement System

The Apple Books app receives a notable update with the introduction of an achievement system. This feature encourages users to engage more actively with their digital libraries by allowing them to:

Set and track reading goals.

Monitor progress over time.

Discover trending books among other users.

By fostering a sense of accomplishment, this update aims to promote a love for reading and enhance the overall user experience within the app.

Expanded Keyboard Language Support

iOS 16.5 broadens its accessibility by adding support for new Latin and non-Latin languages. This update ensures that users from diverse linguistic backgrounds can enjoy a seamless typing experience, further solidifying the iPhone’s position as a globally inclusive device.

Future Developments: Siri and Gemini

While iOS 16.5 does not include updates for Siri or Gemini integration, Apple has hinted at significant advancements in these areas with the upcoming iOS 17. Expected to debut at the WWDC 2026, these enhancements promise to bring more sophisticated features to Apple’s voice assistant, paving the way for future innovations.

Key Takeaways

The iOS 16.5 update focuses on delivering practical improvements that enhance personalization, privacy and usability. From expanded customization options and secure messaging to streamlined accessory pairing and global accessibility, this update ensures your iPhone continues to evolve with your needs. Whether you’re exploring new features or benefiting from improved performance, iOS 16.5 offers meaningful enhancements that make your device more versatile and user-friendly.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.