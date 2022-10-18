Morefine S600 Intel Core i9 Windows 11 mini PC from $679

If you are in the market for a compact desktop computer equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, capable of running Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. You might be interested in the new Morefine S600 mini PC. Measuring just 149mm x 145mm x 55mm in size the powerful compact desktop computer supports up to a 5-watt, 14-core, 20-thread Intel Core i9-12900HK processor and is now available to pre-order with prices starting from $679 from Indiegogo.

“The performance innovations of hybrid architecture — high-IPC Performance-cores, flexible Efficient-cores, and the multi-tasking wizardry of the Intel Thread Director — enable superior gaming performance in the Intel Core i9-12900HK processor. If you’re looking for the world’s fastest mobile processor, S600 Apex Engineer will not disappoint you.”

Morefine S600 mini pc

“The 12th Generation Smart Intel Core Mobile processors uses a leading new performance hybrid architecture that breaks through the new Intel 7 technique and delivers revolutionary performance and responsiveness. The performance core( or “Core E”) maximizes single-threaded performance and responsiveness, while the efficient core provides scalable multithreaded performance and efficient offloading of background tasks for modern multi-tasks. Whether you’re a casual multi-tasker, an elite gamer or an imaginative innovator, the 12th Generation Intel Core mobile processors excel in various of indexes that matter most”

Specifications :

CPU: Intel Core i7-1260P/i7-1280P/i7-12800H/i9-12900HK

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7

Ram: 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4 slots, support 3200MHz

SSD: Support 1xM.2 2280 NVME/PCIE3.0x4(default), 1xM.2 2280 NVME/PCIE4.0x4

HDD: Support 2.5inch 7mm HDD

WiFi: Intel AX211 WiFi6E with Bluethooth5.2

RJ45: 1 x 100/1000M, 1 x 100/1000/2500M

Front I/O: 2 x USB 3.2, 1 x Type-C, 1 x Switch

Rear I/O: 2 x USB 3.2, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI2.0, 1 x DP1.4, 2 x RJ45 LAN, 1 x Audio, 1 x DC-IN

OS: Windows 11 / Windows 10

Power: 19V 4.74-9A

“S600 is the first Mini PC that applies an Intel 12900HK processor. It is the fastest processor in the market for multi-thread, single-thread and gaming, which incorporates collections of high-end technologies.”

